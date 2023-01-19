YouTube TV Live Channel Guide Unusable on Apple TV Devices Following Recent Update

If you’re a user of the live TV streaming service YouTube TV and you own an Apple TV device, you might have noticed that your live TV guide is experiencing some major issues at the moment. YouTube engineers are on the case and are hoping to have the issues resolved in the coming days.

Earlier this week, it was announced that YouTube TV was introducing new features to its live guide. YouTube TV added a new live guide function in which the highlighted channel produces a tile with information about the title currently playing on that channel at the top of the page, along with various other functions.

Those updates apparently caused some major difficulties for Apple TV users, who have reported being unable to scroll past the first program in the live guide or reach any channels. The Streamable has learned that these issues originally stemmed from bugs that were introduced to the system by the new live guide features, which specifically affected users of Apple TV streaming devices.

YouTube attempted to roll back the new live guide features, re-introducing the old style guide to give Apple users something to work with while troubleshooting commenced. But reinstating the old guide caused further issues for Apple TV owners, and now YouTube must fix those new problems first before repairing and relaunching the new guide on the devices.

For now, however, YouTube TV customers with Apple TV devices will just need to hang tight with the wonky guide. The plan, as it stands now, is to leave the live guide in the non-functional state it is currently in while the bugs are being worked out. This is presumably to prevent even more kinks from cropping up while YouTube tries to fix all of the other issues it is currently dealing with.

YouTube TV engineers are apparently working to resolve the problems as quickly as possible and plan to have the bugs sorted out by the end of Friday at the latest. Until then, YouTube TV users who primarily stream on Apple TV devices might want to consider streaming on their phones or desktop computers instead.