Apple Launches tvOS 16.3.3 to Address Siri Remote Issues

When Apple released its 3rd generation Apple TV 4K devices in November 2022, the company likely knew there would be some technical difficulties to work out. All new launches are accompanied by a few unforeseen bugs, and the new model of Apple TV has been no exception.

In this particular case, Apple TV 4K Gen 3 users have been struggling with connectivity issues with their Siri remotes. Reports have stated that the remotes will disconnect from the Apple TV box seemingly at random. That means that unless the user has an iPhone or mobile Apple device with a remote app, they’re unable to use their device unless the Siri remote reconnects.

That’s why Apple has now rolled out its newest update for its Apple TV operating system tvOS, according to 9to5 Mac. Version 16.3.3 of tvOS is now available exclusively to 3rd Gen Apple TV 4K users. Apple says this update should solve the Siri remote issue completely, which will hopefully mollify customers who were disappointed that the fix wasn’t included in the release of tvOS 16.3.2 a few weeks ago.

The new model of Apple’s digital media player is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, which will allow for “faster performance and more fluid gameplay,” according to Apple. Apple TV 4K Gen 3 also now supports HDR 10+, meaning it will offer greater brightness, contrast, and color accuracy. It also offers increased storage capacity over previous models, though these features were likely less important to users than the ability to use their Apple TV device and remote as intended.

The new update comes as the Major League Soccer season is getting underway. The season kicked off on Feb. 25, and fans will now have a much easier time accessing MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app now that their remotes are fully functional again. Apple announced a deal with MLS to become the league’s streaming partner for every match of the next 10 years in summer of 2022.

The fix for the Siri remote issues from Apple also comes just in time for users of Apple TV+ to watch the new season of “Ted Lasso.” The show’s third and final season debuts on Apple TV+ on March 15, though some of those closely involved with the series have hinted that spin-offs could be in the planning stages even now.