YouTube TV Rolls Out More Updates, Including Solves for Apple TV Issues

Can’t YouTube TV and Apple TV just get along? Apparently not, as the live TV streaming service has introduced another update that it says will fix multiple ongoing issues with playback on Apple TV streaming players.

In a Reddit post, YouTube TV representatives said the company had rolled out update 1.13+ for Apple TV. The patch should fix any issues users had regarding opening the app to a blank screen, enable YouTube TV’s DVR implementation, and solve some problems that users were having with 4K playback. Some users have also noted an issue with the app crashing when left running on first-generation Apple TV 4K devices, which YouTube TV also has a fix coming for.

Finally, users who continue to see a black screen temporarily when switching between content on YouTube TV are experiencing this issue because of Apple TV’s SDR/HDR transitioning. To fix it, you must either set SDR as your default (Settings > Video and Audio > Format > [Pick any SDR option]) or disable range matching (Settings > Video and Audio > Match Content > Match Dynamic Range > Off).

In more universal fixes, YouTube TV engineers say they believe they have found the source of an issue that is causing audio and video to play out of synch when 5.1 surround sound is turned on. A solution to that problem is now forthcoming. YouTube TV is also testing a bitrate increase for live 1080p content that could improve picture quality on select streaming devices.

Finally, the company announced that users could now sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket either by accessing the “Membership” page on YouTube TV, or the “Movies & TV” destination on YouTube. Earlier this week, the service announced more updates specific to this year's Sunday Ticket experience, including updates to the multiview feature and how many simultaneous streams will be allowed.

This will mark at least the third time in 2023 that YouTube TV has had to rush to fix issues specifically between its service and Apple TV devices. In January, YouTube TV launched a new live guide, but it was so riddled with bugs for Apple TV users that it essentially did not function. Last month, YouTube TV had to release another update for customers whose Apple TV devices would not load the YouTube TV app if a user paused the app to do something else, then reopened it.

With luck, this is the last major update Apple TV streaming players will require to operate YouTube TV correctly in the near future. Given the tumultuous history between the service and the family of devices thus far, however, that seems to be something of a forlorn hope.