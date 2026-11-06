Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

Are you sick and tired of your old streaming services? Is it time to try something new? Then make sure you check out this exclusive bundle from Prime Video: Amazon Prime and Prime Video customers can get a bundle of AMC+, BritBox, MGM+, PBS Masterpiece, and STARZ, all for just $30 per month. That’s nearly $20 off the regular price of these streamers, and it will unlock five new streaming libraries that will occupy even the most voracious streaming fan with awesome new shows and movies.

How to get five-streamer bundle on Prime Video for just $30

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Get the bundle $30 per month amazon.com Get a bundle of five streaming services for just $30 with this exclusive deal from Amazon

With AMC+ Premium, viewers will be able to watch originals like “Dark Winds” and “The Vampire Lestat,” additional content from Shudder and other streamers, and more without ads. On BritBox, fans will be able to stream dramatic period pieces like “Downton Abbey,” crime shows like “Luther,” comedies like “Fawlty Towers,” and much more.

With MGM+, viewers will get access to a ton of films from the historic studio’s past, as well as original titles like the sci-fi thriller “FROM.” When the craving for a historical miniseries or even more British drama series, viewers can turn to PBS Masterpiece for series like “Miss Scarlet” and “All Creatures Great And Small.”

Finally, viewers will be able to watch prestige TV, hit movies, plus a ton of series led by female and Black performers that target underserved audiences on STARZ. Stream it all for just $30 — $18.96 off the price of paying for these streamers separately — through Prime Video now!