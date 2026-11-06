Save 39% on a bundle of 5 streamers with Prime Video
Save 39% on a bundle of 5 streamers with Prime Video
Prime Video customers can get AMC+, BritBox, MGM+, PBS Masterpiece, and STARZ for only $30 per month total with this bundle.
Are you sick and tired of your old streaming services? Is it time to try something new? Then make sure you check out this exclusive bundle from Prime Video: Amazon Prime and Prime Video customers can get a bundle of AMC+, BritBox, MGM+, PBS Masterpiece, and STARZ, all for just $30 per month. That’s nearly $20 off the regular price of these streamers, and it will unlock five new streaming libraries that will occupy even the most voracious streaming fan with awesome new shows and movies.
How to get five-streamer bundle on Prime Video for just $30
- Clicl here to get the bundle from Prime Video.
- Confirm your preferred payment method.
- Start subscription.
With AMC+ Premium, viewers will be able to watch originals like “Dark Winds” and “The Vampire Lestat,” additional content from Shudder and other streamers, and more without ads. On BritBox, fans will be able to stream dramatic period pieces like “Downton Abbey,” crime shows like “Luther,” comedies like “Fawlty Towers,” and much more.
With MGM+, viewers will get access to a ton of films from the historic studio’s past, as well as original titles like the sci-fi thriller “FROM.” When the craving for a historical miniseries or even more British drama series, viewers can turn to PBS Masterpiece for series like “Miss Scarlet” and “All Creatures Great And Small.”
Finally, viewers will be able to watch prestige TV, hit movies, plus a ton of series led by female and Black performers that target underserved audiences on STARZ. Stream it all for just $30 — $18.96 off the price of paying for these streamers separately — through Prime Video now!
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AMC+
AMC+ is a premium subscription streaming bundle owned by AMC Networks. It offers curated access to award-winning originals, indie films, and prestige television. Launched in June 2020, the service combines content from AMC with flagship brands such as BBC America, IFC, Sundance TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited, delivering a rich library of exclusive programming and early episode access.
AMC+ features exclusive original series like “Gangs of London,” “Ragdoll,” “Firebite,” “Anne Boleyn,” and “Kin,” along with critically acclaimed films and simulcasted favorites such as those from The Walking Dead universe. The service supports up to five simultaneous streams and includes access to six live channels — including AMC, BBC America, and The Walking Dead Channel — alongside on-demand content. It also allows for offline downloads for ad-free subscribers.
The service is available directly via amcplus.com or the AMC+ app on platforms such as Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, Android, and smart TVs. It’s also accessible through Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video Channels, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Dish, and YouTube TV. However, free trial eligibility and app access may vary depending on the provider. Viewers can sign up for a 7-day free trial when subscribing directly through AMC+ or its app, though eligibility may vary depending on the platform.
With its depth of high-quality content, flexible pricing, and seamless streaming capabilities, AMC+ remains a top-tier choice for horror fans, prestige dramas, indie films, and compelling originals.
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BritBox
BritBox is a hub for hundreds of TV shows and films produced in the UK. Enjoy your favorite classics like Doctor Who (1963) and Mr. Bean (1990), new original series like Sticks and Stones (2019) and There She Goes (2018), and watch special live events, tune into premieres, and keep up to date with current affairs and soap operas streaming direct from the UK. Oftentimes programming that premieres in the UK can be viewed internationally at the same time via the service.
BritBox only allows for one profile, but this Standard ($8.99) plan is 100% ad-free, supports offline downloads, features extensive parental controls (and some limited programming for children), and has a selection of over 150 films from a broad range of genres. Enjoy Britbox on devices up to 1080p on any of the devices listed below. Though niche, if you’re looking for excellent programming direct from the UK - both classic and current - BritBox is the service you want.
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MGM+ App
MGM+ is a premium subscription streaming service from Amazon MGM Studios that features a curated library of theatrical films, original series, and classic entertainment. It focuses on high-quality, cinematic programming with an emphasis on Hollywood movies, prestige dramas, and action-oriented storytelling.
The service includes MGM+ Originals such as “From,” “Godfather of Harlem,” and “Billy the Kid,” along with a rotating selection of recent films and an extensive catalog of legacy titles from the MGM film library. Its lineup is designed for viewers who prefer a more curated, movie-first streaming experience rather than a broad, everything-at-once catalog.
MGM+ operates as a standalone subscription service and is available through its own app as well as via add-on channels on platforms like Prime Video, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, and other major streaming devices. Subscribers can stream on-demand, with many titles available in HD and select content in 4K.
With its focus on cinematic storytelling, exclusive originals, and a streamlined catalog, MGM+ appeals to viewers looking for a premium, film-forward alternative to larger general-purpose streaming platforms.
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PBS Masterpiece
PBS Masterpiece is a video streaming service for exceptional British drama and award-winning TV series from around the world.
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STARZ
STARZ offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on the STARZ channel without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to 7,500+ films and episodes, including all of their current originals like “Outlander,” The Serpent Queen,” “BMF,” and “Power.”
The service also offers a large rotating library of older films like “Die Hard, The Big Lebowski, Fargo, 12 Monkeys,” and “A Beautiful Mind.”
You can subscribe for $10.99 a month either directly from STARZ, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions.