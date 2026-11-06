 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Bluesky Streamline Icon: https://streamlinehq.comBluesky

Add The Streamable as a preferred source on Google to see more streaming news and deals.

AMC+ BritBox STARZ PBS Masterpiece MGM+ App

Save 39% on a bundle of 5 streamers with Prime Video

Save 39% on a bundle of 5 streamers with Prime Video

Prime Video customers can get AMC+, BritBox, MGM+, PBS Masterpiece, and STARZ for only $30 per month total with this bundle.

David Satin
David Satin has been a dedicated News Writer at The Streamable since 2022, covering a wide range of stories in the entertainment and streaming industries. With years of experience writing online, David previously worked as a list writer for Screen Rant, where he gained recognition for his extensive coverage of sci-fi and fantasy genres. His ability to break and analyze major stories has made him a trusted voice in the streaming world. Over the course of his career, Satin has become an integral part of The Streamable team, contributing to some of the most impactful stories in the industry.
Read full bio ›
David Satin
Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.
Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

Are you sick and tired of your old streaming services? Is it time to try something new? Then make sure you check out this exclusive bundle from Prime Video: Amazon Prime and Prime Video customers can get a bundle of AMC+, BritBox, MGM+, PBS Masterpiece, and STARZ, all for just $30 per month. That’s nearly $20 off the regular price of these streamers, and it will unlock five new streaming libraries that will occupy even the most voracious streaming fan with awesome new shows and movies.

How to get five-streamer bundle on Prime Video for just $30

With AMC+ Premium, viewers will be able to watch originals like “Dark Winds” and “The Vampire Lestat,” additional content from Shudder and other streamers, and more without ads. On BritBox, fans will be able to stream dramatic period pieces like “Downton Abbey,” crime shows like “Luther,” comedies like “Fawlty Towers,” and much more.

With MGM+, viewers will get access to a ton of films from the historic studio’s past, as well as original titles like the sci-fi thriller “FROM.” When the craving for a historical miniseries or even more British drama series, viewers can turn to PBS Masterpiece for series like “Miss Scarlet” and “All Creatures Great And Small.”

Finally, viewers will be able to watch prestige TV, hit movies, plus a ton of series led by female and Black performers that target underserved audiences on STARZ. Stream it all for just $30 — $18.96 off the price of paying for these streamers separately — through Prime Video now!

  • 7-Day Trial
    amc+ via amazon.com

    AMC+

    AMC+ is a premium subscription streaming bundle owned by AMC Networks. It offers curated access to award-winning originals, indie films, and prestige television. Launched in June 2020, the service combines content from AMC with flagship brands such as BBC America, IFC, Sundance TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited, delivering a rich library of exclusive programming and early episode access.

    AMC+ features exclusive original series like “Gangs of London,” “Ragdoll,” “Firebite,” “Anne Boleyn,” and “Kin,” along with critically acclaimed films and simulcasted favorites such as those from The Walking Dead universe. The service supports up to five simultaneous streams and includes access to six live channels — including AMC, BBC America, and The Walking Dead Channel — alongside on-demand content. It also allows for offline downloads for ad-free subscribers.

    The service is available directly via amcplus.com or the AMC+ app on platforms such as Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, Android, and smart TVs. It’s also accessible through Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video Channels, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Dish, and YouTube TV. However, free trial eligibility and app access may vary depending on the provider. Viewers can sign up for a 7-day free trial when subscribing directly through AMC+ or its app, though eligibility may vary depending on the platform.

    With its depth of high-quality content, flexible pricing, and seamless streaming capabilities, AMC+ remains a top-tier choice for horror fans, prestige dramas, indie films, and compelling originals.

    7-Day Trial
    $7.99+ / month
    amc+ via amazon.com
  • 7-Day Trial
    Britbox via Prime Video

    BritBox

    BritBox is a hub for hundreds of TV shows and films produced in the UK. Enjoy your favorite classics like Doctor Who (1963) and Mr. Bean (1990), new original series like Sticks and Stones (2019) and There She Goes (2018), and watch special live events, tune into premieres, and keep up to date with current affairs and soap operas streaming direct from the UK. Oftentimes programming that premieres in the UK can be viewed internationally at the same time via the service.

    BritBox only allows for one profile, but this Standard ($8.99) plan is 100% ad-free, supports offline downloads, features extensive parental controls (and some limited programming for children), and has a selection of over 150 films from a broad range of genres. Enjoy Britbox on devices up to 1080p on any of the devices listed below. Though niche, if you’re looking for excellent programming direct from the UK - both classic and current - BritBox is the service you want.

    7-Day Trial
    $8.99+ / month
    Britbox via Prime Video
  • 7-Day Trial
    via amazon.com

    MGM+ App

    MGM+ is a premium subscription streaming service from Amazon MGM Studios that features a curated library of theatrical films, original series, and classic entertainment. It focuses on high-quality, cinematic programming with an emphasis on Hollywood movies, prestige dramas, and action-oriented storytelling.

    The service includes MGM+ Originals such as “From,” “Godfather of Harlem,” and “Billy the Kid,” along with a rotating selection of recent films and an extensive catalog of legacy titles from the MGM film library. Its lineup is designed for viewers who prefer a more curated, movie-first streaming experience rather than a broad, everything-at-once catalog.

    MGM+ operates as a standalone subscription service and is available through its own app as well as via add-on channels on platforms like Prime Video, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, and other major streaming devices. Subscribers can stream on-demand, with many titles available in HD and select content in 4K.

    With its focus on cinematic storytelling, exclusive originals, and a streamlined catalog, MGM+ appeals to viewers looking for a premium, film-forward alternative to larger general-purpose streaming platforms.

    7-Day Trial
    $6.99+ / month
    via amazon.com
  • 7-Day Trial
    PBS Masterpiece via amazon.com

    PBS Masterpiece

    PBS Masterpiece is a video streaming service for exceptional British drama and award-winning TV series from around the world.

    7-Day Trial
    $5.99+ / month
    PBS Masterpiece via amazon.com
  • Sign Up
    Starz

    STARZ

    STARZ offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on the STARZ channel without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to 7,500+ films and episodes, including all of their current originals like “Outlander,” The Serpent Queen,” “BMF,” and “Power.”

    The service also offers a large rotating library of older films like “Die Hard, The Big Lebowski, Fargo, 12 Monkeys,” and “A Beautiful Mind.”

    You can subscribe for $10.99 a month either directly from STARZ, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions.

    Sign Up
    $10.99+ / month
    Starz
David Satin
David Satin has been a dedicated News Writer at The Streamable since 2022, covering a wide range of stories in the entertainment and streaming industries. With years of experience writing online, David previously worked as a list writer for Screen Rant, where he gained recognition for his extensive coverage of sci-fi and fantasy genres. His ability to break and analyze major stories has made him a trusted voice in the streaming world. Over the course of his career, Satin has become an integral part of The Streamable team, contributing to some of the most impactful stories in the industry.
Read full bio ›
Facebook LinkedIn Reddit

Add The Streamable as a preferred source on Google to see more streaming news and deals.

DIRECTV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.