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Most streaming fans wait eagerly all year for Black Friday, when streamers like Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and others offer major discounts on their most popular plans. Often, streamers offer their biggest deals on annual plans, with discounts of 50% or more for a new user’s first year.

That buy-now, pay-more-later philosophy can become a trap for subscribers soon enough, however. Executives know that some viewers may forget to cancel their discounted subscription before it renews at the regular price, which in many cases is $150 per year or more.

So, if you need help canceling your streaming subscription before you’re on the hook for another year of service, read on. We’ll help you cancel your current subscription and tell you what steps to take once you’ve done so!

What to do about expiring Black Friday 2025 streaming deals

How to cancel your subscriptions

How to cancel your subscriptions What to do after canceling your Black Friday 2025 streamers

How to cancel your subscriptions

In general, the easiest way to cancel a streaming subscription is to use its website in your browser of choice. Look for an Account or Settings tab, then seek out anything labeled Billing, Membership, or Subscription. Chances are, this will lead you to the pathway for canceling your subscription.

For more detailed instructions on how to cancel your streaming subscription before it renews at the regular price, check out the links below:

What to do after canceling your Black Friday 2025 streamers

Once you have successfully canceled the discounted subscription you scored last Black Friday, it’s time to start shopping for new deals in 2026. Most of the streamers listed above will offer some kind of discount on Black Friday this year, and many will allow customers to re-subscribe to a new deal for another year.

Keep in mind, however, that some streamers do not offer deals to customers who recently canceled a subscription and will compel them to sign up for a new account at the regular retail price. It’s one of the hazards of canceling and deal hunting at this time of year, so keep it in mind as you prepare to ditch those 2025 Black Friday subscriptions.