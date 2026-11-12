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DIRECTV Sling TV

DIRECTV vs. Sling TV: Which live streamer gives you everything?

DIRECTV vs. Sling TV: Which live streamer gives you everything?

One is expansive and channel-rich, the other is thrifty and customizable — read how Sling TV stacks up against DIRECTV STREAM.

Bill Frost
Bill Frost is a journalist and TV reviewer with a career dating back to the 4:3-aspect-ratio 1990s. His work has been featured in The Salt Lake Tribune, Inlander, Coachella Valley Independent, Las Vegas Weekly, and many other publications. In addition to his role as a writer for The Streamable, Frost was a senior staff writer at CableTV.com and a syndicated streaming TV columnist for Salt Lake City Weekly and other alternative weekly papers. He is also the host and producer of the TV Tan Podcast, where he shares insights on television and streaming trends.
Read full bio ›
David Satin
David Satin has been a dedicated News Writer at The Streamable since 2022, covering a wide range of stories in the entertainment and streaming industries. With years of experience writing online, David previously worked as a list writer for Screen Rant, where he gained recognition for his extensive coverage of sci-fi and fantasy genres. His ability to break and analyze major stories has made him a trusted voice in the streaming world. Over the course of his career, Satin has become an integral part of The Streamable team, contributing to some of the most impactful stories in the industry.
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Bill Frost, David Satin
A TV critic since the 4:3 era, he brings decades of experience and sharp analysis to The Streamable. When he’s not writing, he’s playing his Flying V guitar at local bars.
A TV critic since the 4:3 era, he brings decades of experience and sharp analysis to The Streamable. When he’s not writing, he’s playing his Flying V guitar at local bars.

DIRECTV has evolved greatly in the years since it was a satellite-only pay-TV service. Viewers can still choose a satellite plan from DIRECTV if they choose, but deciding to receive your channels via your internet connection instead can unlock so many more choices. Best of all, there are no two-year contracts needed to stream all the cable channels DIRECTV offers, and it’s still a fantastic way to watch local and national sports programming all on the same platform.

Sling TV is a different beast altogether. This streamer doesn’t try to offer every cable channel under the sun in each plan. Instead, it offers smaller, more tightly focused packages that allow customers to still receive the most popular channels at a lower overall price.

But DIRECTV now offers Genre Packs, which are smaller-sized channel plans that focus in on news, entertainment, sports, and Spanish-language channels. Our comparison here is on base plans, but now that Sling TV has begun offering its Essentials and Select packages with around 10 channels each, we feel a comparison of smaller-sized plans from both streamers is appropriate as well.

There are plenty more differences between DIRECTV and Sling TV — read on to learn which is the right live TV streamer for your money.

DIRECTV vs. Sling TV: Which is right for you?

The Essentials

Feature DIRECTV Sling TV
Price $90 - $175 per month $20 – $61 per month
Channels 91 – 200+ 10+ – 50
Local Channels Yes Yes
Sports Channels Yes Yes
Regional Sports Networks Yes No
DVR Unlimited for 9 months 50 hours per month
On-Demand Services Yes Yes

Price

DIRECTV is a pricey service, but it might be worth it to a newbie cord-cutter looking for an easy transition from satellite or cable TV — it even has old-fashioned channel numbers, a rarity in streaming. However, despite the price, you might find that DIRECTV’s $87-per-month Entertainment Package is lacking some of your favorite channels; the service’s Choice ($115 per month), Ultimate ($130 per month), or Premier ($170 per month) Packages offer fuller picks.

Sling TV’s plans are cheaper than DIRECTV’s, but they also give you fewer channels — unless you get into the service’s add-on packs to expand your viewing options. Even if you choose to buy all of Sling TV’s add-ons, including premium channels like Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and STARZ, it’s still less expensive than DIRECTV’s comparable plans. After all, Sling TV is The Streamable’s No. 1 pick for best budget live TV streamer for a reason.

Overall Channels

As mentioned above, DIRECTV’s Entertainment plan is missing too many sports and entertainment channels to justify its price; Choice, Ultimate, and Premier offer a fuller array. Also, a good chunk of all of DTV’s channel lineups feature filler music and shopping channels to pump their numbers — if you have access to Spotify and Amazon, you’ll likely never use them.

On the converse, Sling TV’s more slender Sling Orange (30 channels for $46 per month), Sling Blue (40 channels for $46 per month), and Sling Orange + Blue (50 channels for $61 per month) plans aren’t randomly divided: Sling Orange emphasizes sports and kids channels, Sling Blue features more news and entertainment channels, and Sling Orange + Blue is the full package, overlapping channels and all.

DIRECTV Popular Channels

Channel DIRECTV Entertainment DIRECTV Choice DIRECTV Ultimate DIRECTV Premier
A&E X
AMC
BET
Bravo
Cartoon Network
CNN
Comedy Central
Discovery
Disney Channel
E!
ESPN
Food Network
Fox News
Freeform
FX
FXX
Hallmark Channel
HGTV
History X
Investigation Discovery
Lifetime X
MSNBC
MTV
Paramount Network
Syfy
TBS
TNT
Travel Channel
truTV
USA Network
VH1
WE tv

Sling TV Popular Channels

Channel Sling Orange Sling Blue Sling Orange + Blue
A&E
AMC
BET
Bravo X
Cartoon Network
CNN
Comedy Central
Discovery X
Disney Channel X
E! X
ESPN X
Food Network
Fox News X
Freeform X
FX X
FXX Hollywood Extra Hollywood Extra Hollywood Extra
Hallmark Channel Lifestyle Extra Lifestyle Extra Lifestyle Extra
HGTV
History
Investigation Discovery
Lifetime
MSNBC X
MTV Entertainment Extra Entertainment Extra Entertainment Extra
Paramount Network Entertainment Extra Entertainment Extra Entertainment Extra
Syfy X
TBS
TNT
Travel Channel
truTV Entertainment Extra
USA Network X
VH1 Lifestyle Extra Lifestyle Extra Lifestyle Extra
WE tv X X X

Local Channels

DIRECTV carries affiliate stations for ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, PBS, and The CW in most markets across the country, the same as DTV satellite service does.

Sling TV streams ABC, Fox, and NBC affiliates in most regions (on the Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue plans only), but not CBS or The CW. Sling TV does give you the option to integrate an over-the-air antenna to get more local channels, which requires a little technical know-how —it’s a clever workaround, but only if you’re up for the extra steps.

Sling local broadcast affiliates by market:

Market Fox Station NBC Station ABC Station
Atlanta WAGA
Austin KTBC
Boston WBTS
Chicago WFLD WMAQ WLS
Dallas/Fort Worth KDFW KXAS
Detroit WJBK
Fresno KFSN
Gainesville WOGX
Hartford/New Haven WVIT
Houston KRIV KTRK
Los Angeles KTTV KNBC KABC
Miami/Fort Lauderdale WTVJ
Milwaukee WITI
Minneapolis/St. Paul KMSP
New York WNYW WNBC WABC
Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne WOFL
Philadelphia WTXF WCAU WPVI
Phoenix KSAZ
Raleigh-Durham WTVD
San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose KTVU KNTV KGO
San Diego KNSD
Seattle KCPQ
Tampa/St. Petersburg WTVT
Washington, DC WTTG WRC

Pro Sports Channels

DIRECTV is big on live sports, but only its Ultimate and Premier plans feature a complete lineup of pro sports networks, including MLB Network, NBA TV, and NHL Network. DIRECTV’s $15-per-month Sports Pack can be added to the Entertainment, Choice, or Ultimate plans, and it comes included with the Premier plan.

Sling TV’s Orange plan carries ESPN and ESPN2, the Blue plan carries FS1 and NFL Network, and Orange + Blue gets you both — but it’s still missing a few pro sports networks. To remedy this, Sling TV’s Sports Extra add-on package rounds out the sports lineup with 15 channels, including FS2, beIN Sports, MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, and more, for $11 per month.

College Sports Channels

Sling TV’s basic plans don’t include any college sports-specific channels. To get them, you’d have to pony up for the Sports Extra add-on package, which comes with ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network. Sling truth: If you’re into sports, you’re going to want Sports Extra.

DIRECTV Pro and College Sports Channels

Channel DIRECTV Entertainment DIRECTV Choice DIRECTV Ultimate DIRECTV Premier
ACC Network X
beIN Sports X X X X
Big Ten Network X
CBS Sports Network X X
ESPN
ESPN2
ESPNews X
ESPNU X
FS1
FS2 X X
Golf Channel X X
MLB Network X
MLB Network Strike Zone X X X
MotorTrend Network
NBA TV X
NFL Network X
NFL RedZone Sports Pack Sports Pack Sports Pack Sports Pack
NFL Sunday Ticket X X X X
NHL Network X X
SEC Network X
Sportsman Channel X X
Tennis Channel X

Sling TV Pro and College Sports Channels

Channel Sling Orange Sling Blue Sling Orange + Blue
ACC Network Sports Extra Sports Extra Sports Extra
beIN Sports Sports Extra Sports Extra Sports Extra
Big Ten Network Sports Extra Sports Extra Sports Extra
CBS Sports Network X X X
ESPN X
ESPN2 X
ESPNews Sports Extra Sports Extra Sports Extra
ESPNU Sports Extra Sports Extra Sports Extra
FS1 X
FS2 Sports Extra Sports Extra Sports Extra
Golf Channel Sports Extra Sports Extra Sports Extra
MLB Network Sports Extra Sports Extra Sports Extra
MLB Network Strike Zone Sports Extra Sports Extra Sports Extra
MotorTrend Network X
NBA TV Sports Extra Sports Extra Sports Extra
[NFL Network] X
NFL RedZone Sports Extra Sports Extra Sports Extra
NFL Sunday Ticket X X X
NHL Network Sports Extra Sports Extra Sports Extra
SEC Network Sports Extra Sports Extra Sports Extra
Sportsman Channel X X X
Tennis Channel Sports Extra Sports Extra Sports Extra

Regional Sports Channels

DIRECTV’s regional sports network (RSN) lineup includes over 30 channels, like FanDuel Sports Networks, ROOT Sports Northwest, Monumental Sports Network, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, and NBC Sports California, but only in its Choice, Ultimate, and Premier plans.

There are no RSNs to be had on Sling TV, not even in its Sports Extra package.

Included Features

On-Demand Library

DIRECTV and Sling TV offer on-demand content from the channels within their plans, and you can also rent or buy movies and TV shows like you would with a video-on-demand service. Usually, on-demand content will come with unskippable ads — but not on rented or purchased shows.

Add-On Channel Packages

In addition to the Sport Pack add-on (which features NFL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, NBA TV, and NHL Network), you can also upgrade your DIRECTV plan with Max, Apple TV+, Prime Video, AMC+, Peacock, Discovery+, BET+, Fox Nation, A&E Crime Central, or Lifetime Movie Club.

Sling TV’s add-on premium channels include Paramount+ with Showtime and Starz, as well as AMC+, MGM+, Discovery+, and Shudder. Sling TV also offers several add-on channel packs: Entertainment Extra (Paramount Network, MTV, TV Land, and more), Kids Extra (Boomerang, Disney XD, Nicktoons, and more), and Hollywood Extra (FXX, SundanceTV, Turner Classic Movies, and more), Sports Extra, and more are available for monthly fees.

DVR

Sling TV and DIRECTV both offer unlimited cloud DVR storage for recorded TV shows and movies for nine months before deletion.

Simultaneous Streams and 4K

Sling TV gives you one to four simultaneous streams, depending on the plan (one with Sling Orange, three with Sling Blue, and four with Sling Orange + Blue). DIRECTV is more generous, allowing for unlimited simultaneous in-network streams and three outside of it.

DIRECTV offers three 4K channels for movies, TV shows, and select sports events. Likewise, Sling TV streams some content in 4K.

Device Compatibility

Device DIRECTV Sling TV
Roku
Amazon Fire TV
Apple TV and devices
NVIDIA SHIELD X X
Samsung
Vizio
LG
Android devices
Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Edge browsers

Which is right for you?

DIRECTV is the closest live TV streaming gets to traditional cable or satellite, making for a painless transition for cord-cutters. Well, not completely painless: DIRECTV’s better plans start at over $100 per month, which definitely stings the wallet. But, if you’re a completist sports fan who doesn’t want to miss any game ever, the extra payout might be worth it.

Sling TV allows you to build your own custom viewing package with 50+ add-on channel packs and extras—even if you collected them all, it would still come out cheaper per month than DIRECTV. Sling TV isn’t quite the sports powerhouse that DTV STREAM is, but its Sports Extra add-on nudges the service closer to the end zone.

  • 5-Day Trial
    directv.com

    DIRECTV

    DIRECTV is one of The Streamable’s top choices for the best live TV streaming service overall in 2026, especially for users who want the most channels or want to watch the most live sports. With an unbeatable lineup of local, news, sports, and entertainment channels, three main signature packages, an unlimited DVR, and 20 simultaneous streams at home, DIRECTV remains a premier choice for any cord-cutter.

    Following the launch of several genre-specific Genre Packs, there are now even more flexible ways to watch DIRECTV. Options like MySports, MyEntertainment, MyNews, and MiEspañol provide affordable, targeted alternatives to larger bundles, allowing viewers to subscribe to a specific set of channels that match their interests without the cost of a full lineup.

    DIRECTV starts at $64.99 / month for its Entertainment package. You can access your local regional sports network with the Choice package, which begins at $69.99 / month, as well as the MySports Pack $44.99 / month. At the top end, they also have an Ultimate ($99.99) for 218 channels. Slimmer Genre Packs for entertainment and news are MyEntertainment for $34.99 / month and MyNews $39.99 / month. There is no contract or broadcast TV fees with this DIRECTV streaming option.

    The service was previously called DIRECTV STREAM, preceded by AT&T TV.

    How much does DIRECTV cost in 2026?

    DIRECTV now offers flexible entry points starting at $19.99/month for the MyKids Genre Pack, while full Signature Packages like Entertainment start at $84.99/month. See the full list: DIRECTV Pricing & Plans

    Does DIRECTV have a free trial?

    Yes, DIRECTV offers a 5-Day Free Trial for new customers, which includes access to your chosen package and any added Genre Packs.

    What are DIRECTV Genre Packs?

    Genre Packs are targeted, contract-free plans introduced in 2025. They include MySports ($69.99/mo), MyEntertainment ($34.99/mo), MyNews ($39.99/mo), and MiEspañol ($34.99/mo), often bundling apps like Max, Disney+, or Hulu.

    How many channels does DIRECTV have?

    The channel count varies by plan: the Entertainment package starts with 90+ channels, while the Premier package offers over 185+ channels. See the full list: DIRECTV Channels.

    How many streams are allowed at once on DIRECTV?

    DIRECTV allows for unlimited simultaneous streams on your home network and up to 3 streams while on the go. See more details: DIRECTV Simultaneous Streams

    Does DIRECTV include local channels?

    Yes, local affiliates like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC are included in all Signature Packages and the MySports Genre Pack in most markets. See the full list: DIRECTV Local Channels.

    Does DIRECTV have live sports?

    DIRECTV is a leader in sports, offering ESPN, FS1, NFL Network, and MLB Network, plus Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) in the Choice plan and above. See the full list: DIRECTV Sports Channels.

    Does DIRECTV offer premium channels?

    Yes, you can add Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Cinemax. Many 2026 Genre Packs now include these services as part of the base price. See the full list: DIRECTV Premium Channels.

    Does DIRECTV offer 4K streaming?

    DIRECTV provides dedicated 4K channels (104-106) for live sports and special events at no extra cost, provided you have a compatible 4K device.

    Does DIRECTV have a DVR?

    Every DIRECTV plan includes Unlimited Cloud DVR storage, allowing you to record and save shows for up to 9 months.

    Is there a Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee on DIRECTV?

    An RSN fee of up to $15.99/month applies to the Choice package and above, as these plans include local sports coverage. This fee is determined by your zip code and the number of Regional Sports Networks available in your area.

    Can I avoid the RSN fee on DIRECTV?

    Yes. To avoid the RSN fee, you can subscribe to the Entertainment package or the MySports Genre Pack ($69.99/mo), which bundles sports content without a separate itemized RSN charge. See the breakdown: DIRECTV RSN Fees & Locations.

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    $64.99+ / month
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    Sling TV

    Sling TV is The Streamable’s choice for cord-cutters on a budget. Sling is a live TV streaming service with multiple channel packages. The $45.99/month Sling Orange plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. The $45.99/month Sling Blue plan offers about 40 channels, including ABC, Fox, and NBC in major markets.

    You can combine Orange+Blue for a total of $60.99 / month. Sling also offers many channel add-on packages starting at $6/month.

    Save with Sling
    $19.99+ / month
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Bill Frost
Bill Frost is a journalist and TV reviewer with a career dating back to the 4:3-aspect-ratio 1990s. His work has been featured in The Salt Lake Tribune, Inlander, Coachella Valley Independent, Las Vegas Weekly, and many other publications. In addition to his role as a writer for The Streamable, Frost was a senior staff writer at CableTV.com and a syndicated streaming TV columnist for Salt Lake City Weekly and other alternative weekly papers. He is also the host and producer of the TV Tan Podcast, where he shares insights on television and streaming trends.
Read full bio ›
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DIRECTV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.