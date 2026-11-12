A TV critic since the 4:3 era, he brings decades of experience and sharp analysis to The Streamable. When he’s not writing, he’s playing his Flying V guitar at local bars.

DIRECTV has evolved greatly in the years since it was a satellite-only pay-TV service. Viewers can still choose a satellite plan from DIRECTV if they choose, but deciding to receive your channels via your internet connection instead can unlock so many more choices. Best of all, there are no two-year contracts needed to stream all the cable channels DIRECTV offers, and it’s still a fantastic way to watch local and national sports programming all on the same platform.

Sling TV is a different beast altogether. This streamer doesn’t try to offer every cable channel under the sun in each plan. Instead, it offers smaller, more tightly focused packages that allow customers to still receive the most popular channels at a lower overall price.

But DIRECTV now offers Genre Packs, which are smaller-sized channel plans that focus in on news, entertainment, sports, and Spanish-language channels. Our comparison here is on base plans, but now that Sling TV has begun offering its Essentials and Select packages with around 10 channels each, we feel a comparison of smaller-sized plans from both streamers is appropriate as well.

There are plenty more differences between DIRECTV and Sling TV — read on to learn which is the right live TV streamer for your money.

DIRECTV vs. Sling TV: Which is right for you?

The Essentials

The Essentials Price

Price Overall Channels

Overall Channels Included Features

Included Features Device Compatibility

Device Compatibility Which is right for you?

The Essentials

Feature DIRECTV Sling TV Price $90 - $175 per month $20 – $61 per month Channels 91 – 200+ 10+ – 50 Local Channels Yes Yes Sports Channels Yes Yes Regional Sports Networks Yes No DVR Unlimited for 9 months 50 hours per month On-Demand Services Yes Yes

Price

DIRECTV is a pricey service, but it might be worth it to a newbie cord-cutter looking for an easy transition from satellite or cable TV — it even has old-fashioned channel numbers, a rarity in streaming. However, despite the price, you might find that DIRECTV’s $87-per-month Entertainment Package is lacking some of your favorite channels; the service’s Choice ($115 per month), Ultimate ($130 per month), or Premier ($170 per month) Packages offer fuller picks.

Sling TV’s plans are cheaper than DIRECTV’s, but they also give you fewer channels — unless you get into the service’s add-on packs to expand your viewing options. Even if you choose to buy all of Sling TV’s add-ons, including premium channels like Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and STARZ, it’s still less expensive than DIRECTV’s comparable plans. After all, Sling TV is The Streamable’s No. 1 pick for best budget live TV streamer for a reason.

Overall Channels

As mentioned above, DIRECTV’s Entertainment plan is missing too many sports and entertainment channels to justify its price; Choice, Ultimate, and Premier offer a fuller array. Also, a good chunk of all of DTV’s channel lineups feature filler music and shopping channels to pump their numbers — if you have access to Spotify and Amazon, you’ll likely never use them.

On the converse, Sling TV’s more slender Sling Orange (30 channels for $46 per month), Sling Blue (40 channels for $46 per month), and Sling Orange + Blue (50 channels for $61 per month) plans aren’t randomly divided: Sling Orange emphasizes sports and kids channels, Sling Blue features more news and entertainment channels, and Sling Orange + Blue is the full package, overlapping channels and all.

DIRECTV Popular Channels

Sling TV Popular Channels

Local Channels

DIRECTV carries affiliate stations for ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, PBS, and The CW in most markets across the country, the same as DTV satellite service does.

Sling TV streams ABC, Fox, and NBC affiliates in most regions (on the Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue plans only), but not CBS or The CW. Sling TV does give you the option to integrate an over-the-air antenna to get more local channels, which requires a little technical know-how —it’s a clever workaround, but only if you’re up for the extra steps.

Sling local broadcast affiliates by market:

Market Fox Station NBC Station ABC Station Atlanta WAGA Austin KTBC Boston WBTS Chicago WFLD WMAQ WLS Dallas/Fort Worth KDFW KXAS Detroit WJBK Fresno KFSN Gainesville WOGX Hartford/New Haven WVIT Houston KRIV KTRK Los Angeles KTTV KNBC KABC Miami/Fort Lauderdale WTVJ Milwaukee WITI Minneapolis/St. Paul KMSP New York WNYW WNBC WABC Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne WOFL Philadelphia WTXF WCAU WPVI Phoenix KSAZ Raleigh-Durham WTVD San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose KTVU KNTV KGO San Diego KNSD Seattle KCPQ Tampa/St. Petersburg WTVT Washington, DC WTTG WRC

Pro Sports Channels

DIRECTV is big on live sports, but only its Ultimate and Premier plans feature a complete lineup of pro sports networks, including MLB Network, NBA TV, and NHL Network. DIRECTV’s $15-per-month Sports Pack can be added to the Entertainment, Choice, or Ultimate plans, and it comes included with the Premier plan.

Sling TV’s Orange plan carries ESPN and ESPN2, the Blue plan carries FS1 and NFL Network, and Orange + Blue gets you both — but it’s still missing a few pro sports networks. To remedy this, Sling TV’s Sports Extra add-on package rounds out the sports lineup with 15 channels, including FS2, beIN Sports, MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, and more, for $11 per month.

College Sports Channels

Sling TV’s basic plans don’t include any college sports-specific channels. To get them, you’d have to pony up for the Sports Extra add-on package, which comes with ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network. Sling truth: If you’re into sports, you’re going to want Sports Extra.

DIRECTV Pro and College Sports Channels

Sling TV Pro and College Sports Channels

Regional Sports Channels

DIRECTV’s regional sports network (RSN) lineup includes over 30 channels, like FanDuel Sports Networks, ROOT Sports Northwest, Monumental Sports Network, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, and NBC Sports California, but only in its Choice, Ultimate, and Premier plans.

There are no RSNs to be had on Sling TV, not even in its Sports Extra package.

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Included Features

On-Demand Library

DIRECTV and Sling TV offer on-demand content from the channels within their plans, and you can also rent or buy movies and TV shows like you would with a video-on-demand service. Usually, on-demand content will come with unskippable ads — but not on rented or purchased shows.

Add-On Channel Packages

In addition to the Sport Pack add-on (which features NFL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, NBA TV, and NHL Network), you can also upgrade your DIRECTV plan with Max, Apple TV+, Prime Video, AMC+, Peacock, Discovery+, BET+, Fox Nation, A&E Crime Central, or Lifetime Movie Club.

Sling TV’s add-on premium channels include Paramount+ with Showtime and Starz, as well as AMC+, MGM+, Discovery+, and Shudder. Sling TV also offers several add-on channel packs: Entertainment Extra (Paramount Network, MTV, TV Land, and more), Kids Extra (Boomerang, Disney XD, Nicktoons, and more), and Hollywood Extra (FXX, SundanceTV, Turner Classic Movies, and more), Sports Extra, and more are available for monthly fees.

DVR

Sling TV and DIRECTV both offer unlimited cloud DVR storage for recorded TV shows and movies for nine months before deletion.

Simultaneous Streams and 4K

Sling TV gives you one to four simultaneous streams, depending on the plan (one with Sling Orange, three with Sling Blue, and four with Sling Orange + Blue). DIRECTV is more generous, allowing for unlimited simultaneous in-network streams and three outside of it.

DIRECTV offers three 4K channels for movies, TV shows, and select sports events. Likewise, Sling TV streams some content in 4K.

Device Compatibility

Device DIRECTV Sling TV Roku ✓ ✓ Amazon Fire TV ✓ ✓ Apple TV and devices ✓ ✓ NVIDIA SHIELD X X Samsung ✓ ✓ Vizio ✓ ✓ LG ✓ ✓ Android devices ✓ ✓ Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Edge browsers ✓ ✓

Which is right for you?

DIRECTV is the closest live TV streaming gets to traditional cable or satellite, making for a painless transition for cord-cutters. Well, not completely painless: DIRECTV’s better plans start at over $100 per month, which definitely stings the wallet. But, if you’re a completist sports fan who doesn’t want to miss any game ever, the extra payout might be worth it.

Sling TV allows you to build your own custom viewing package with 50+ add-on channel packs and extras—even if you collected them all, it would still come out cheaper per month than DIRECTV. Sling TV isn’t quite the sports powerhouse that DTV STREAM is, but its Sports Extra add-on nudges the service closer to the end zone.