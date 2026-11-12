DIRECTV vs. Sling TV: Which live streamer gives you everything?
DIRECTV vs. Sling TV: Which live streamer gives you everything?
One is expansive and channel-rich, the other is thrifty and customizable — read how Sling TV stacks up against DIRECTV STREAM.
DIRECTV has evolved greatly in the years since it was a satellite-only pay-TV service. Viewers can still choose a satellite plan from DIRECTV if they choose, but deciding to receive your channels via your internet connection instead can unlock so many more choices. Best of all, there are no two-year contracts needed to stream all the cable channels DIRECTV offers, and it’s still a fantastic way to watch local and national sports programming all on the same platform.
Sling TV is a different beast altogether. This streamer doesn’t try to offer every cable channel under the sun in each plan. Instead, it offers smaller, more tightly focused packages that allow customers to still receive the most popular channels at a lower overall price.
But DIRECTV now offers Genre Packs, which are smaller-sized channel plans that focus in on news, entertainment, sports, and Spanish-language channels. Our comparison here is on base plans, but now that Sling TV has begun offering its Essentials and Select packages with around 10 channels each, we feel a comparison of smaller-sized plans from both streamers is appropriate as well.
There are plenty more differences between DIRECTV and Sling TV — read on to learn which is the right live TV streamer for your money.
DIRECTV vs. Sling TV: Which is right for you?
The Essentials
|Feature
|DIRECTV
|Sling TV
|Price
|$90 - $175 per month
|$20 – $61 per month
|Channels
|91 – 200+
|10+ – 50
|Local Channels
|Yes
|Yes
|Sports Channels
|Yes
|Yes
|Regional Sports Networks
|Yes
|No
|DVR
|Unlimited for 9 months
|50 hours per month
|On-Demand Services
|Yes
|Yes
Price
DIRECTV is a pricey service, but it might be worth it to a newbie cord-cutter looking for an easy transition from satellite or cable TV — it even has old-fashioned channel numbers, a rarity in streaming. However, despite the price, you might find that DIRECTV’s $87-per-month Entertainment Package is lacking some of your favorite channels; the service’s Choice ($115 per month), Ultimate ($130 per month), or Premier ($170 per month) Packages offer fuller picks.
Sling TV’s plans are cheaper than DIRECTV’s, but they also give you fewer channels — unless you get into the service’s add-on packs to expand your viewing options. Even if you choose to buy all of Sling TV’s add-ons, including premium channels like Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and STARZ, it’s still less expensive than DIRECTV’s comparable plans. After all, Sling TV is The Streamable’s No. 1 pick for best budget live TV streamer for a reason.
Overall Channels
As mentioned above, DIRECTV’s Entertainment plan is missing too many sports and entertainment channels to justify its price; Choice, Ultimate, and Premier offer a fuller array. Also, a good chunk of all of DTV’s channel lineups feature filler music and shopping channels to pump their numbers — if you have access to Spotify and Amazon, you’ll likely never use them.
On the converse, Sling TV’s more slender Sling Orange (30 channels for $46 per month), Sling Blue (40 channels for $46 per month), and Sling Orange + Blue (50 channels for $61 per month) plans aren’t randomly divided: Sling Orange emphasizes sports and kids channels, Sling Blue features more news and entertainment channels, and Sling Orange + Blue is the full package, overlapping channels and all.
DIRECTV Popular Channels
|Channel
|DIRECTV Entertainment
|DIRECTV Choice
|DIRECTV Ultimate
|DIRECTV Premier
|A&E
|X
|✓
|✓
|✓
|AMC
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|BET
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Bravo
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Cartoon Network
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|CNN
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Comedy Central
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Discovery
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Disney Channel
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|E!
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|ESPN
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Food Network
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Fox News
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Freeform
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|FX
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|FXX
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Hallmark Channel
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|HGTV
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|History
|X
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Investigation Discovery
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Lifetime
|X
|✓
|✓
|✓
|MSNBC
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|MTV
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Paramount Network
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Syfy
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|TBS
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|TNT
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Travel Channel
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|truTV
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|USA Network
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|VH1
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|WE tv
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
Sling TV Popular Channels
|Channel
|Sling Orange
|Sling Blue
|Sling Orange + Blue
|A&E
|✓
|✓
|✓
|AMC
|✓
|✓
|✓
|BET
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Bravo
|X
|✓
|✓
|Cartoon Network
|✓
|✓
|✓
|CNN
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Comedy Central
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Discovery
|X
|✓
|✓
|Disney Channel
|✓
|X
|✓
|E!
|X
|✓
|✓
|ESPN
|✓
|X
|✓
|Food Network
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Fox News
|X
|✓
|✓
|Freeform
|✓
|X
|✓
|FX
|X
|✓
|✓
|FXX
|Hollywood Extra
|Hollywood Extra
|Hollywood Extra
|Hallmark Channel
|Lifestyle Extra
|Lifestyle Extra
|Lifestyle Extra
|HGTV
|✓
|✓
|✓
|History
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Investigation Discovery
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Lifetime
|✓
|✓
|✓
|MSNBC
|X
|✓
|✓
|MTV
|Entertainment Extra
|Entertainment Extra
|Entertainment Extra
|Paramount Network
|Entertainment Extra
|Entertainment Extra
|Entertainment Extra
|Syfy
|X
|✓
|✓
|TBS
|✓
|✓
|✓
|TNT
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Travel Channel
|✓
|✓
|✓
|truTV
|Entertainment Extra
|✓
|✓
|USA Network
|X
|✓
|✓
|VH1
|Lifestyle Extra
|Lifestyle Extra
|Lifestyle Extra
|WE tv
|X
|X
|X
Local Channels
DIRECTV carries affiliate stations for ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, PBS, and The CW in most markets across the country, the same as DTV satellite service does.
Sling TV streams ABC, Fox, and NBC affiliates in most regions (on the Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue plans only), but not CBS or The CW. Sling TV does give you the option to integrate an over-the-air antenna to get more local channels, which requires a little technical know-how —it’s a clever workaround, but only if you’re up for the extra steps.
Sling local broadcast affiliates by market:
|Market
|Fox Station
|NBC Station
|ABC Station
|Atlanta
|WAGA
|Austin
|KTBC
|Boston
|WBTS
|Chicago
|WFLD
|WMAQ
|WLS
|Dallas/Fort Worth
|KDFW
|KXAS
|Detroit
|WJBK
|Fresno
|KFSN
|Gainesville
|WOGX
|Hartford/New Haven
|WVIT
|Houston
|KRIV
|KTRK
|Los Angeles
|KTTV
|KNBC
|KABC
|Miami/Fort Lauderdale
|WTVJ
|Milwaukee
|WITI
|Minneapolis/St. Paul
|KMSP
|New York
|WNYW
|WNBC
|WABC
|Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne
|WOFL
|Philadelphia
|WTXF
|WCAU
|WPVI
|Phoenix
|KSAZ
|Raleigh-Durham
|WTVD
|San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose
|KTVU
|KNTV
|KGO
|San Diego
|KNSD
|Seattle
|KCPQ
|Tampa/St. Petersburg
|WTVT
|Washington, DC
|WTTG
|WRC
Pro Sports Channels
DIRECTV is big on live sports, but only its Ultimate and Premier plans feature a complete lineup of pro sports networks, including MLB Network, NBA TV, and NHL Network. DIRECTV’s $15-per-month Sports Pack can be added to the Entertainment, Choice, or Ultimate plans, and it comes included with the Premier plan.
Sling TV’s Orange plan carries ESPN and ESPN2, the Blue plan carries FS1 and NFL Network, and Orange + Blue gets you both — but it’s still missing a few pro sports networks. To remedy this, Sling TV’s Sports Extra add-on package rounds out the sports lineup with 15 channels, including FS2, beIN Sports, MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, and more, for $11 per month.
College Sports Channels
Sling TV’s basic plans don’t include any college sports-specific channels. To get them, you’d have to pony up for the Sports Extra add-on package, which comes with ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network. Sling truth: If you’re into sports, you’re going to want Sports Extra.
DIRECTV Pro and College Sports Channels
|Channel
|DIRECTV Entertainment
|DIRECTV Choice
|DIRECTV Ultimate
|DIRECTV Premier
|ACC Network
|X
|✓
|✓
|✓
|beIN Sports
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Big Ten Network
|X
|✓
|✓
|✓
|CBS Sports Network
|X
|X
|✓
|✓
|ESPN
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|ESPN2
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|ESPNews
|X
|✓
|✓
|✓
|ESPNU
|X
|✓
|✓
|✓
|FS1
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|FS2
|X
|X
|✓
|✓
|Golf Channel
|X
|X
|✓
|✓
|MLB Network
|X
|✓
|✓
|✓
|MLB Network Strike Zone
|X
|X
|X
|✓
|MotorTrend Network
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NBA TV
|X
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NFL Network
|X
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NFL RedZone
|Sports Pack
|Sports Pack
|Sports Pack
|Sports Pack
|NFL Sunday Ticket
|X
|X
|X
|X
|NHL Network
|X
|X
|✓
|✓
|SEC Network
|X
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Sportsman Channel
|X
|X
|✓
|✓
|Tennis Channel
|X
|✓
|✓
|✓
Sling TV Pro and College Sports Channels
|Channel
|Sling Orange
|Sling Blue
|Sling Orange + Blue
|ACC Network
|Sports Extra
|Sports Extra
|Sports Extra
|beIN Sports
|Sports Extra
|Sports Extra
|Sports Extra
|Big Ten Network
|Sports Extra
|Sports Extra
|Sports Extra
|CBS Sports Network
|X
|X
|X
|ESPN
|✓
|X
|✓
|ESPN2
|✓
|X
|✓
|ESPNews
|Sports Extra
|Sports Extra
|Sports Extra
|ESPNU
|Sports Extra
|Sports Extra
|Sports Extra
|FS1
|X
|✓
|✓
|FS2
|Sports Extra
|Sports Extra
|Sports Extra
|Golf Channel
|Sports Extra
|Sports Extra
|Sports Extra
|MLB Network
|Sports Extra
|Sports Extra
|Sports Extra
|MLB Network Strike Zone
|Sports Extra
|Sports Extra
|Sports Extra
|MotorTrend Network
|✓
|X
|✓
|NBA TV
|Sports Extra
|Sports Extra
|Sports Extra
|[NFL Network]
|X
|✓
|✓
|NFL RedZone
|Sports Extra
|Sports Extra
|Sports Extra
|NFL Sunday Ticket
|X
|X
|X
|NHL Network
|Sports Extra
|Sports Extra
|Sports Extra
|SEC Network
|Sports Extra
|Sports Extra
|Sports Extra
|Sportsman Channel
|X
|X
|X
|Tennis Channel
|Sports Extra
|Sports Extra
|Sports Extra
Regional Sports Channels
DIRECTV’s regional sports network (RSN) lineup includes over 30 channels, like FanDuel Sports Networks, ROOT Sports Northwest, Monumental Sports Network, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, and NBC Sports California, but only in its Choice, Ultimate, and Premier plans.
There are no RSNs to be had on Sling TV, not even in its Sports Extra package.
Included Features
On-Demand Library
DIRECTV and Sling TV offer on-demand content from the channels within their plans, and you can also rent or buy movies and TV shows like you would with a video-on-demand service. Usually, on-demand content will come with unskippable ads — but not on rented or purchased shows.
Add-On Channel Packages
In addition to the Sport Pack add-on (which features NFL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, NBA TV, and NHL Network), you can also upgrade your DIRECTV plan with Max, Apple TV+, Prime Video, AMC+, Peacock, Discovery+, BET+, Fox Nation, A&E Crime Central, or Lifetime Movie Club.
Sling TV’s add-on premium channels include Paramount+ with Showtime and Starz, as well as AMC+, MGM+, Discovery+, and Shudder. Sling TV also offers several add-on channel packs: Entertainment Extra (Paramount Network, MTV, TV Land, and more), Kids Extra (Boomerang, Disney XD, Nicktoons, and more), and Hollywood Extra (FXX, SundanceTV, Turner Classic Movies, and more), Sports Extra, and more are available for monthly fees.
DVR
Sling TV and DIRECTV both offer unlimited cloud DVR storage for recorded TV shows and movies for nine months before deletion.
Simultaneous Streams and 4K
Sling TV gives you one to four simultaneous streams, depending on the plan (one with Sling Orange, three with Sling Blue, and four with Sling Orange + Blue). DIRECTV is more generous, allowing for unlimited simultaneous in-network streams and three outside of it.
DIRECTV offers three 4K channels for movies, TV shows, and select sports events. Likewise, Sling TV streams some content in 4K.
Device Compatibility
|Device
|DIRECTV
|Sling TV
|Roku
|✓
|✓
|Amazon Fire TV
|✓
|✓
|Apple TV and devices
|✓
|✓
|NVIDIA SHIELD
|X
|X
|Samsung
|✓
|✓
|Vizio
|✓
|✓
|LG
|✓
|✓
|Android devices
|✓
|✓
|Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Edge browsers
|✓
|✓
Which is right for you?
DIRECTV is the closest live TV streaming gets to traditional cable or satellite, making for a painless transition for cord-cutters. Well, not completely painless: DIRECTV’s better plans start at over $100 per month, which definitely stings the wallet. But, if you’re a completist sports fan who doesn’t want to miss any game ever, the extra payout might be worth it.
Sling TV allows you to build your own custom viewing package with 50+ add-on channel packs and extras—even if you collected them all, it would still come out cheaper per month than DIRECTV. Sling TV isn’t quite the sports powerhouse that DTV STREAM is, but its Sports Extra add-on nudges the service closer to the end zone.
-
DIRECTV
DIRECTV is one of The Streamable’s top choices for the best live TV streaming service overall in 2026, especially for users who want the most channels or want to watch the most live sports. With an unbeatable lineup of local, news, sports, and entertainment channels, three main signature packages, an unlimited DVR, and 20 simultaneous streams at home, DIRECTV remains a premier choice for any cord-cutter.
Following the launch of several genre-specific Genre Packs, there are now even more flexible ways to watch DIRECTV. Options like MySports, MyEntertainment, MyNews, and MiEspañol provide affordable, targeted alternatives to larger bundles, allowing viewers to subscribe to a specific set of channels that match their interests without the cost of a full lineup.
DIRECTV starts at $64.99 / month for its Entertainment package. You can access your local regional sports network with the Choice package, which begins at $69.99 / month, as well as the MySports Pack $44.99 / month. At the top end, they also have an Ultimate ($99.99) for 218 channels. Slimmer Genre Packs for entertainment and news are MyEntertainment for $34.99 / month and MyNews $39.99 / month. There is no contract or broadcast TV fees with this DIRECTV streaming option.
The service was previously called DIRECTV STREAM, preceded by AT&T TV.
How much does DIRECTV cost in 2026?
DIRECTV now offers flexible entry points starting at $19.99/month for the MyKids Genre Pack, while full Signature Packages like Entertainment start at $84.99/month. See the full list: DIRECTV Pricing & Plans
Does DIRECTV have a free trial?
Yes, DIRECTV offers a 5-Day Free Trial for new customers, which includes access to your chosen package and any added Genre Packs.
What are DIRECTV Genre Packs?
Genre Packs are targeted, contract-free plans introduced in 2025. They include MySports ($69.99/mo), MyEntertainment ($34.99/mo), MyNews ($39.99/mo), and MiEspañol ($34.99/mo), often bundling apps like Max, Disney+, or Hulu.
How many channels does DIRECTV have?
The channel count varies by plan: the Entertainment package starts with 90+ channels, while the Premier package offers over 185+ channels. See the full list: DIRECTV Channels.
How many streams are allowed at once on DIRECTV?
DIRECTV allows for unlimited simultaneous streams on your home network and up to 3 streams while on the go. See more details: DIRECTV Simultaneous Streams
Does DIRECTV include local channels?
Yes, local affiliates like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC are included in all Signature Packages and the MySports Genre Pack in most markets. See the full list: DIRECTV Local Channels.
Does DIRECTV have live sports?
DIRECTV is a leader in sports, offering ESPN, FS1, NFL Network, and MLB Network, plus Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) in the Choice plan and above. See the full list: DIRECTV Sports Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer premium channels?
Yes, you can add Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Cinemax. Many 2026 Genre Packs now include these services as part of the base price. See the full list: DIRECTV Premium Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer 4K streaming?
DIRECTV provides dedicated 4K channels (104-106) for live sports and special events at no extra cost, provided you have a compatible 4K device.
Does DIRECTV have a DVR?
Every DIRECTV plan includes Unlimited Cloud DVR storage, allowing you to record and save shows for up to 9 months.
Is there a Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee on DIRECTV?
An RSN fee of up to $15.99/month applies to the Choice package and above, as these plans include local sports coverage. This fee is determined by your zip code and the number of Regional Sports Networks available in your area.
Can I avoid the RSN fee on DIRECTV?
Yes. To avoid the RSN fee, you can subscribe to the Entertainment package or the MySports Genre Pack ($69.99/mo), which bundles sports content without a separate itemized RSN charge. See the breakdown: DIRECTV RSN Fees & Locations.5-Day Trial
-
Sling TV
Sling TV is The Streamable’s choice for cord-cutters on a budget. Sling is a live TV streaming service with multiple channel packages. The $45.99/month Sling Orange plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. The $45.99/month Sling Blue plan offers about 40 channels, including ABC, Fox, and NBC in major markets.
You can combine Orange+Blue for a total of $60.99 / month. Sling also offers many channel add-on packages starting at $6/month.