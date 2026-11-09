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Are you finally ready to join the world of cord-cutters? Old-school pay-TV has had its day, but in a time when viewers can receive cable channels through their internet connection instead, cable and satellite are mostly obsolete. Live TV streaming services are the best way to watch live sports, news, and entertainment channels these days, but there are a lot of options available.

Fubo and Sling TV are two of the biggest live TV streaming services on the market, but what sets the streamers apart? Do they have anything in common? We’ll offer a detailed breakdown of the two services below, including which channels you can watch with each, how much you can expect to pay, and what kind of features you’ll be able to use with each.

Comparing Fubo and Sling TV

The Essentials

The Essentials Price

Price Overall channels

Overall channels Sports channels

Sports channels Features included

Features included Do Sling TV or Fubo come with free streamers?

Do Sling TV or Fubo come with free streamers? Which is the best value?

Which is the best value? Is Sling TV or Fubo right for you?

The Essentials

Feature Fubo Sling TV Price $65–$99 per month $20–$61 per month Channels 200–260 10–50 Local Channels Yes Yes (limited) Sports Channels Yes Yes Regional Sports Networks Yes No DVR Unlimited for 9 months 50 hours for 9 months On-Demand Services Available Available

Price

Discussing the prices of Fubo and Sling TV is not exactly an apples-to-apples comparison, so let’s go through the services one at a time.

Sling TV has two base channel packages, as well as two smaller base packages. Sling Orange and Sling Blue both start at $46 per month, though there are extra fees involved for customers who receive local channels with Sling in their market (more on that below). The Sling Essential and Sling Select packages start at $20 per month each. Sling Orange is more focused on sports and kids’ channels, while Sling Blue has a more balanced package with entertainment and news channels.

Customers can also sign up for short-term subscriptions to the Sling Orange plan called Passes, starting at $5 per day, $10 per three days, or $15 per seven days. Viewers can watch all channels in the Sling Orange plan with Passes, and once the subscription term is up, customers get to walk away with no further commitment.

Fubo offers a “skinny” channel package with only sports and news networks, including ABC, CBS, Fox, ESPN, and Fox Sports channels, Fox News, NBC Sports Network, and more. It costs $65 per month for 25+ channels total.

Viewers can also find all-in-one channel packages with Fubo, though these rotate from time to time. As of the time of this writing, Fubo is offering its Pro package (225+ channels) for $89 per month, and Fubo Elite (250+ channels) for $99 per month.

Overall channels

Fubo gets the win here — its live TV packages can grow beyond 250 channels. Conversely, Sling TV tops out at around 50 channels in its combined Sling Orange and Blue plan. However, Fubo is missing some key options: no channels owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, including CNN, Food Network, TNT, TBS, and truTV, are unavailable on Fubo. Versant-owned channels like CNBC and USA Network are also unavailable on Fubo.

Sling’s Orange and Blue plans complement each other’s channel lineups (with some overlaps), but also have some missing networks. See which plans have which channels below!

Popular channels

Local channels

Fubo offers ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox in nearly 100% of American broadcast markets. The channels are found in the Fubo Sports plan, as well as Fubo Pro and Fubo Elite. PBS is the only local channel not available anywhere with a Fubo subscription.

Sling TV only carries locals in a small selection of major media markets. It doesn’t offer CBS anywhere, and there are extra fees for customers in markets in which Sling offers locals, as noted above. ABC, Fox, and NBC are available in select areas on the Sling Blue and Sling Select packages. See which local channels are available with Sling by market below!

Market Fox Station NBC Station ABC Station Atlanta WAGA Austin KTBC Boston WBTS Chicago WFLD WMAQ WLS Dallas/Fort Worth KDFW KXAS Detroit WJBK Fresno KFSN Gainesville WOGX Hartford/New Haven WVIT Houston KRIV KTRK Los Angeles KTTV KNBC KABC Miami/Fort Lauderdale WTVJ Milwaukee WITI Minneapolis/St. Paul KMSP New York WNYW WNBC WABC Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne WOFL Philadelphia WTXF WCAU WPVI Phoenix KSAZ Raleigh-Durham WTVD San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose KTVU KNTV KGO San Diego KNSD Seattle KCPQ Tampa/St. Petersburg WTVT Washington, DC WTTG WRC

Sports channels

Pro sports channels

Fubo carries ESPN in all plans, as well as CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, NFL Network, and Tennis Channel. Customers can upgrade packages or seek out add-ons to get NFL RedZone, out-of-market services such as NBA League Pass and [MLB. TV], and international sports channels with Fubo as well.TV], and international sports channels with Fubo as well. In addition, all Fubo plans come with ESPN Unlimited,

Sling Orange and Sling Essential carry ESPN and ESPN2, while Sling Blue and Sling Select include FS1 and NFL Network. The Sports Extra add-on adds 10+ additional channels to your package, including NBA TV, NHL Network, and more for $11 per month extra.

College sports channels

Fubo offers ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network in various packages, allowing customers to watch a great selection of college football games and other sports with a subscription.

Sling’s Sports Extra will once again be needed to watch college sports channels with a Sling subscription, including ACCN, BTN, ESPNU, and SECN. None of its basic plans include college sports channels.

Pro and College Sports Channels

Regional sports channels

Fubo is one of the few streaming services that offers a large selection of regional sports channels, including Altitude, Chicago Sports Network, Marquee Sports Network, [MSG Network], NESN, Spectrum SportsNet LA, Space City Home Network, YES Network, and more. However, Fubo packages (including Fubo Core and Fubo Ultra) that include RSNs come with a non-optional fee of up to $17 per month.

Sling TV doesn’t have any RSNs available, regardless of plan.

Features included

4K streaming

Sling TV doesn’t offer as many channels as Fubo, but in areas where channels that broadcast occasional 4K events (like Fox and NBC) are available, customers can watch any 4K content provided at no extra cost with a subscription.

Fubo reserves 4K events for its Ultra plan, the most expensive of its options.

Simultaneous streams

Fubo allows for up to 10 simultaneous streams on the home network and two outside the home network. Customers can also purchase the Fubo Family Share add-on to upgrade to three streams outside the home at once.

Sling only allows for one simultaneous stream with an Orange plan, three with Sling Blue, or four with Sling Orange + Blue.

DVR

Fubo has an unlimited Cloud DVR that will allow customers to save sports games, TV shows, movies, and anything else they can watch in their package. Recordings will be kept for up to nine months after being saved originally.

Sling TV only offers 50 hours of DVR per month as a standard, but customers can upgrade to unlimited storage for an extra $5 per month with their subscription.

Multiview

Fubo has a multiview feature available that allows customers to watch up to four games simultaneously. It’s fully customizable with sports events, as well as non-sports channels, but it’s not available on all devices. Customers can use Fubo’s multiview on:

Select Roku players

Apple TV 4K players

LG TVs

Sling TV offers Multiview Channel mixes, with sports and news streams available. However, its multiview is not customizable. The feature is available on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Google TV devices.

Do Sling TV or Fubo come with free streamers?

Fubo includes ESPN Unlimited at no extra charge with all Fubo Sports, Fubo Core, and Fubo Ultra subscriptions. This unlocks WWE premium live events and other ESPN-exclusive programming, as well as all content found on linear ESPN channels. ESPN Unlimited normally costs $30 per month.

Sling TV allows customers to sign up for additional streamers like HBO Max and Paramount+, but customers must pay an additional subscription fee.

Which is the best value?

The advantage is nearly all with Sling TV in this regard. Even at the monthly price of $46, Sling’s Orange plan is the cheapest way to access ESPN of any monthly live TV streaming plan. None of its packages tops out at more than $75 per month, and while it doesn’t have locals in most markets, customers can seek this content out easily with the savings Sling confers.

The fact that customers can sign up for limited-time access to Sling TV only enhances its value. Much of the time, viewers don’t need access to a channel like ESPN for a full month; one day is sometimes enough to watch a game featuring their favorite team that isn’t available to watch anywhere else. Being able to watch for just $5 per day with Sling TV takes its value to a different stratosphere.

That isn’t to say that Fubo isn’t trying to find value where it can. The streamer’s Sports plan cuts out entertainment channels that sports fans likely aren’t watching all the time in exchange for a much lower starting price of $65 per month.

Fubo also includes free access to ESPN Unlimited, which Sling doesn’t offer. Customers also get more simultaneous streams with Fubo than they do with Sling, as well as unlimited Cloud DVR. These are part of Fubo’s efforts to super-serve sports customers, which is why the streamer includes RSNs as well. It’s all about finding sports fans where they are, but that can mean higher prices.

It’s only fair to point out that Fubo took the rare step of lowering prices when its NBC blackout took hold. That won’t give much hope to customers who want NBC to return to Fubo, but it shows that the streamer has customer value in mind as it tries to navigate the carriage dispute.

Is Sling TV or Fubo right for you?

This question really boils down to how much TV access you need. If you find yourself regularly watching sports, news, and primetime programming on ABC, CBS, and Fox, as well as international sports, and value the ability to watch ESPN and Fox Sports channels all in one package, then Fubo is the best choice.

Diehard sports fans will also want to pick Fubo. The sheer number of cable sports channels found in its packages is impressive, but the streamer goes above and beyond to offer more sports access by including regional sports channels in its packages. It’s one of the few services available with such a large selection of RSNs, making it the ideal choice for NBA, NHL, and MLB fans.

On the other hand, if you’re a more casual TV-watcher, Sling TV is the perfect option for you. Its packages have fewer channels, allowing you to focus on the basics more easily. It also won’t overload you with an enormous plan full of channels you’ll never get around to watching.

Sling is also perfect for viewers who watch sports that are mostly available on local broadcast channels and already have an over-the-air antenna to deliver these channels. If you have ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC, and aren’t all that interested in cable sports outside the occasional NFL game on ESPN or NHL game on TNT, you can sign up for Sling TV a day at a time to watch these events.

Finally, Sling is perfect for anyone who wants to save money and enjoy a plan with great variety. With base channel packages starting at just $46 per month, it’s perfect for viewers who like to watch a little bit of everything at a low price. Fubo’s Sports plan also starts at a relatively lower price, but with its focus on sports and news channels only, it’s not a real comparison to Sling’s Orange or Blue plans.

Either choice will get you a fantastic selection of live sports, news, and entertainment channels. But you’ll get different networks based on the selection you make, so choose wisely! Sports diehards and hardcore TV-watchers will want to stick with Fubo, while more casual viewers will be perfectly happy with Sling TV.