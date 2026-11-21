With a background in sports and entertainment reporting, he’s covered everything from Broadway to college football. He cut the cord in 2014 and has a sharp eye for streaming trends and a soft spot for Hallmark movies.

The No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2, 5-2) will try to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive on Saturday, Nov. 21, when they visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-4, 4-3) in Champaign for a Big Ten showdown. Iowa has won three straight games, including last week’s convincing 28-7 victory over Purdue, while Illinois had its four-game conference winning streak snapped in a 22-14 loss to No. 4 UCLA. The Hawkeyes have won 14 of the last 16 meetings between these programs and boast the nation’s top-ranked scoring defense, allowing just 11.7 points per game, but the Illini will have home-field advantage as they celebrate Senior Day.

The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on Big Ten Network. If you are looking for a live TV streaming service to watch the game, we recommend streaming it with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV. You can also stream it on Fox One.

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

Everything you need to know to stream Illinois vs. Iowa

How to watch Illinois vs. Iowa

How to watch Illinois vs. Iowa Why watch Illinois vs. Iowa on DIRECTV

Why watch Illinois vs. Iowa on DIRECTV Watch a preview of Illinois vs. Iowa

Watch a preview of Illinois vs. Iowa Can you watch Illinois vs. Iowa for free?

Can you watch Illinois vs. Iowa for free? What streamers will carry Illinois vs. Iowa?

What streamers will carry Illinois vs. Iowa? How to watch Illinois vs. Iowa with a VPN

5-Day Free Trial $64.99+ / month directv.com Start streaming DIRECTV & save up to $30 off your 1st mo. of service! Learn how.

Why we recommend DIRECTV to watch Illinois vs. Iowa

When it comes to offering the most channels in streaming, every live TV streaming service is chasing DIRECTV. The platform offers the most of The Streamable’s top 35 cable channels, so if you are looking for a breadth of programming options, DIRECTV is a surefire hit. In addition, the streamer has the industry’s best guaranteed free trial. While others can roll out longer options depending on what time of year it is and what qualifications you meet as a customer, DIRECTV offers a five-day trial to all new users. So, if you are specifically looking to watch the Illinois vs. Iowa game, this is the option that makes the most sense.

But DIRECTV is able to offer an even more compelling package of channels for football fans. Earlier this year, DIRECTV launched its Genre Packs that allow people to pick curated channel lineups around central themes and genres, and for sports fans, that means the MySports Pack.

The MySports plan runs $65 a month after the aforementioned five-day free trial, which gives you a way to check out everything that it has to offer before having to pay a penny. However, currently, you can also save an additional $15 off your first month, so you will only pay $50 for the first 30 days of the season.

You’ll also get a bunch of great sports channels with MySports, including ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, SEC Network, TBS, TNT, and USA Network, and depending on your market, ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC.

These channels bring you an incredible selection of games from across pro and college sports, oh, and MySports also comes with a free ESPN Unlimited subscription. Pretty solid. All these channels and features are available for just $65, which is why it’s our favorite way to watch.

Watch a preview of Illinois vs. Iowa

Can you watch Illinois vs. Iowa for free?

If you are just looking for a streaming service to watch this specific game and nothing else, there are options available for you. We already mentioned DIRECTV’s industry-leading guaranteed option, but Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV all offer free trials as well, but they vary in length, so be wary. DIRECTV’s trial runs for five days, while Hulu + Live TV’s is a solid three days.

Those are pretty straightforward, but when it comes to the sports-minded streamer Fubo, things can get a little complicated. As The Streamable’s expert David Satin discovered when signing up for the service, figuring out how long Fubo’s trial is — even as you are signing up — can be a bit difficult. Nonetheless, it will be at least one day, with the potential to be as many as seven, depending on a wide range of factors that Fubo does not share publicly.

The YouTube TV trial is said to be “up to two weeks,” but can be as short as two days. So it is difficult to ascertain what you are actually getting before you go through the sign-up process.

If you are looking to watch the game for free, I would recommend DIRECTV, because that streamer has the longest guaranteed free trial and gives you the best channel options.

What are all of the streamers you can use to watch the Illinois vs. Iowa?

Fortunately for football fans, there are six different streaming services that will stream the game, so you have options to choose from if you don’t already subscribe to any of them. We discussed Sling and the free trial options above, but there is one more, and it offers a different type of streaming arrangement.

In 2025, Fox launched a new streaming service called Fox One. The streamer is the home for everything available on Fox’s linear channels, including the Fox and the Big Ten Network. That means that the Utah vs. Utah State game will be available via the service. Fox One offers a seven-day free trial, and then costs $20 per month thereafter.

Try free foxone.com Fox One Launched August 21, 2025, Fox One is a direct-to-consumer streaming service from Fox Corporation. Billed as a “major digital initiative,” Fox One brings together the full range of Fox’s leading news, sports, and entertainment brands, offering live and on-demand access in one unified platform. … For the first time, cord-cutters and cord-nevers can stream the complete FOX portfolio for $19.99 per month ($199.99 annually), including FOX News, FOX Business, FOX Weather, FOX Sports, FS1, FS2, BTN, FOX Deportes, local FOX stations, and the FOX broadcast network. Viewers also have the option to bundle FOX Nation content directly within the platform for $24.99 per month ($239.88 annually). Fox One features a dynamic mix of programming, from popular FOX shows like “The Masked Singer,” “911: Lone Star,” and “Next Level Chef” to live coverage of major sporting events, breaking news, and in-depth business reporting. The platform leverages cutting-edge personalization technology, offering a seamless experience that adapts to individual viewing preferences and integrates live and on-demand content cohesively. Fox was also the official home of the FIFA World Cup for 2026, covering all 104 matches throughout the tournament across Fox and FS1. Fox One is accessible across all major streaming devices and smart TVs. More updates and details about the platform are available at fox.com/foxone. With its premium Fox-branded content, advanced streaming technology, and flexible viewing options, Fox One is a major destination for fans of live news, sports, and entertainment. Try free $19.99+ / month foxone.com

How to watch Illinois vs. Iowa with a VPN

If you’ll be away from home and can’t watch the game as you normally would, you can still catch all of the action, no matter where you are in the world with a VPN. A VPN can be used on your phone, tablet, or computer and make you appear to be back home — even when you’re not — making sure you feel at home no matter where you are. A VPN is a safe and secure way to stay protected online while streaming your favorite sports, movies, and shows on the go. Keep in mind that you will still need to be subscribed to a live TV streaming like DIRECTV in order to stream the game with a VPN.

ExpressVPN is one of the best providers around, at one of the best prices. Currently, you can get a month of service for as little as $5. ExpressVPN is the most-trusted VPN on the market and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. ExpressVPN has servers in 105 countries, best-in-class encryption, 24-hour live support, and the best speeds available.

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While ExpressVPN is our recommendation for the best VPN to use while you are traveling, there are a number of other high-quality options available depending on what you are looking for.