With a background in sports and entertainment reporting, he’s covered everything from Broadway to college football. He cut the cord in 2014 and has a sharp eye for streaming trends and a soft spot for Hallmark movies.

One of the SEC’s fiercest rivalries will have major College Football Playoff implications on Saturday, Nov. 7, as the No. 14 LSU Tigers (6-2, 3-2) welcome the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2, 4-2) to Death Valley. Both teams are coming off a bye week, with LSU having won two straight, including a 38-17 victory over Auburn, while Alabama defeated Texas A&M 31-20 in its last outing. The Crimson Tide have won three consecutive meetings against LSU, but the Tigers will have an opportunity to snap that streak in the final regularly scheduled annual matchup between these longtime rivals.

The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on ABC. If you are looking for a live TV streaming service to watch the game, we recommend streaming it with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV. You can also stream it on ESPN Unlimited.

How to watch LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

Everything you need to know to stream LSU vs. Alabama

How to watch LSU vs. Alabama

How to watch LSU vs. Alabama Why watch LSU vs. Alabama on DIRECTV

Why watch LSU vs. Alabama on DIRECTV Watch a preview of LSU vs. Alabama

Watch a preview of LSU vs. Alabama Can you watch LSU vs. Alabama for free?

Can you watch LSU vs. Alabama for free? What streamers will carry LSU vs. Alabama?

What streamers will carry LSU vs. Alabama? How to watch LSU vs. Alabama with a VPN

5-Day Free Trial $64.99+ / month directv.com Start streaming DIRECTV & save up to $30 off your 1st mo. of service! Learn how.

Why we recommend DIRECTV to watch LSU vs. Alabama

When it comes to offering the most channels in streaming, every live TV streaming service is chasing DIRECTV. The platform offers the most of The Streamable’s top 35 cable channels, so if you are looking for a breadth of programming options, DIRECTV is a surefire hit. In addition, the streamer has the industry’s best guaranteed free trial. While others can roll out longer options depending on what time of year it is and what qualifications you meet as a customer, DIRECTV offers a five-day trial to all new users. So, if you are specifically looking to watch the LSU vs. Alabama game, this is the option that makes the most sense.

But DIRECTV is able to offer an even more compelling package of channels for football fans. Earlier this year, DIRECTV launched its Genre Packs that allow people to pick curated channel lineups around central themes and genres, and for sports fans, that means the MySports Pack.

The MySports plan runs $65 a month after the aforementioned five-day free trial, which gives you a way to check out everything that it has to offer before having to pay a penny. However, currently, you can also save an additional $15 off your first month, so you will only pay $50 for the first 30 days of the season.

You’ll also get a bunch of great sports channels with MySports, including ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, SEC Network, TBS, TNT, and USA Network, and depending on your market, ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC.

These channels bring you an incredible selection of games from across pro and college sports, oh, and MySports also comes with a free ESPN Unlimited subscription. Pretty solid. All these channels and features are available for just $65, which is why it’s our favorite way to watch.

Watch a preview of LSU vs. Alabama

Can you watch LSU vs. Alabama for free?

If you are just looking for a streaming service to watch this specific game and nothing else, there are options available for you. We already mentioned DIRECTV’s industry-leading guaranteed option, but Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV all offer free trials as well, but they vary in length, so be wary. DIRECTV’s trial runs for five days, while Hulu + Live TV’s is a solid three days.

Those are pretty straightforward, but when it comes to the sports-minded streamer Fubo, things can get a little complicated. As The Streamable’s expert David Satin discovered when signing up for the service, figuring out how long Fubo’s trial is — even as you are signing up — can be a bit difficult. Nonetheless, it will be at least one day, with the potential to be as many as seven, depending on a wide range of factors that Fubo does not share publicly.

The YouTube TV trial is said to be “up to two weeks,” but can be as short as two days. So it is difficult to ascertain what you are actually getting before you go through the sign-up process.

If you are looking to watch the game for free, I would recommend DIRECTV, because that streamer has the longest guaranteed free trial and gives you the best channel options.

What are all of the streamers you can use to watch the Texas vs. Florida?

Fortunately for football fans, there are six different streaming services that will stream the game, so you have options to choose from if you don’t already subscribe to any of them. We discussed Sling and the free trial options above, but there is one more, and it offers a different type of streaming arrangement.

Ahead of the football season, the worldwide leader in sports launched a first-of-its-kind streaming service. The standalone ESPN Unlimited direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service is the home to everything available on ESPN’s linear channels — including the LSU vs. Alabama game — as well as everything that was previously found on ESPN+. The Unlimited tier of the service runs $30 per month, but is available in various bundles to make it even more affordable.

Sign up espn.com ESPN Unlimited ESPN launched its highly anticipated direct-to-consumer streaming service on August 21, 2025. For the first time, this service gives sports fans access to its full lineup of linear channels without a traditional cable or satellite subscription. … Subscribers can pay the $31.99 monthly fee for ESPN Unlimited, which unlocks all ESPN linear channels — including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN on ABC — plus ESPN+ and ESPN3, totaling around 47,000 live events each year. A subscription may be purchased monthly or annually. ESPN+ content is available as part of an ESPN Ultimate subscription; those seeking only ESPN+ can subscribe to ESPN Select for $13.99 instead. ESPN Unlimited offers extensive coverage of the NFL, NBA, MLB, college sports, UFC, soccer, tennis, and more, along with original programming, studio shows, and “30 for 30” documentaries. Starting in 2026, the platform will become the exclusive U.S. streaming home for WWE’s premium live events, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble. NFL Network and NFL RedZone are also included through an NFL-ESPN partnership, which adds draft coverage, preseason games, and NFL+ Premium features. The enhanced ESPN app will feature Multiview for watching multiple games simultaneously, real-time stats, betting and fantasy tools, personalized highlight reels, and even e-commerce options for tickets and merchandise. On September 1, 2026, ESPN Unlimited prices were raised — barely a year after launch — from $13 to $14 per month for ESPN Select and from $30 to $32 for ESPN Unlimited. Viewers can subscribe directly or bundle ESPN Unlimited with Disney+ and Hulu. With its robust live sports lineup, premium features, and the convenience of streaming anywhere, ESPN’s new service is a must-have for die-hard sports fans looking to cut the cord without sacrificing coverage. Sign up $31.99+ / month espn.com

How to watch LSU vs. Alabama with a VPN

If you’ll be away from home and can’t watch the game as you normally would, you can still catch all of the action, no matter where you are in the world with a VPN. A VPN can be used on your phone, tablet, or computer and make you appear to be back home — even when you’re not — making sure you feel at home no matter where you are. A VPN is a safe and secure way to stay protected online while streaming your favorite sports, movies, and shows on the go. Keep in mind that you will still need to be subscribed to a live TV streaming like DIRECTV in order to stream the game with a VPN.

ExpressVPN is one of the best providers around, at one of the best prices. Currently, you can get a month of service for as little as $5. ExpressVPN is the most-trusted VPN on the market and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. ExpressVPN has servers in 105 countries, best-in-class encryption, 24-hour live support, and the best speeds available.

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While ExpressVPN is our recommendation for the best VPN to use while you are traveling, there are a number of other high-quality options available depending on what you are looking for.