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When Jennifer Lopez took up a limited residence at Caesars Palace in 2025, she instantly became the talk of the Strip. Unsurprisingly, JLo was one of the hottest tickets in town, and fans can now go behind the scenes of the months-long spectacle in “The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas,” which will air on CBS on Thursday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET. An exclusive extended version will stream on Paramount+, but if you want to watch live on Thanksgiving night, we recommend doing so with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV.

How to watch ‘The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas’

Everything you need to know about ‘The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas’

How to watch ‘The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas’

How to watch ‘The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas’ When does ‘The JLo Show’ air?

When does ‘The JLo Show’ air? Why watch ‘The JLo Show’ on DIRECTV?

Why watch ‘The JLo Show’ on DIRECTV? Can you stream ‘The JLo Show’ free?

Can you stream ‘The JLo Show’ free? What services will carry ‘The JLo Show’?

What services will carry ‘The JLo Show’? Watch a teaser for ‘The JLo Show’

Watch a teaser for ‘The JLo Show’ All about ‘The JLo Show’

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When does ‘The JLo Show Live in Las Vegas’ air?

“The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas” will air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 26 on CBS. Viewers will be able to watch live with Paramount+ Premium, though Paramount+ Essential customers may have to wait until the next day to stream it on demand.

Why watch ‘The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas’ on DIRECTV?

DIRECTV offers a great selection of channel packages that include CBS. Viewers will find the channel in every Signature plan, starting with the ENTERTAINMENT package and ranging all the way up through the PREMIER package. Each of these plans has at least 90 news, sports, and entertainment channels in addition to local broadcast channels.

CBS can also be found in the MySports or MyNews Genre Packs. These plans include only sports or news channels and can be bundled if viewers want a more comprehensive experience. Viewers can even get special Black Friday deals on Genre Packs and the DIRECTV ENTERTAINMENT package for a limited time. New DIRECTV customers also get a five-day free trial, so sign up now and enjoy “The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas” free!

Can you stream ‘The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas’ free?

Yes, there are other services that offer CBS and also include free trials for new customers. Fubo includes a free trial of between one and seven days for new subscribers, and YouTube TV has a free trial of between two and 21 days; both streamers’ trial lengths depend on what time of month you sign up and other factors. Hulu + Live TV offers the same three-day free trial for all new customers.

What services will carry ‘The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas’?

Viewers can stream “The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas” on CBS with DIRECTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. DIRECTV is our favorite of these choices, as we explained above.

Paramount+ Essential customers will be able to stream the special on-demand, while Paramount+ Premium subscribers can watch live using the plan’s live stream of CBS stations. New customers can enjoy Paramount+ Premium for 50% off for a limited time.

Watch a teaser for ‘The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas’

Everything you need to know about ‘The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas’

Filmed on March 28, 2026, during the final performance of Jennifer Lopez’s sold-out, 12-show “Up All Night Live in Las Vegas” residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, this two-hour concert film looks back on the multi-hyphenate entertainer’s storied career. Tracing her journey from her beginnings in the Bronx to international superstardom, Lopez delivers a theatrical production complete with a full orchestra, a vocal ensemble, elaborate costumes, and 16 dancers.

The concert unfolds across four distinct acts: “I’ll See You in My Dreams,” “Tales from Manhattan,” “Kiss Kiss, Kill Kill,” and “Shall We Dance.” Some of JLo’s most iconic hits, including “Waiting for Tonight,” “Jenny from the Block,” “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” “Get Right,” “On the Floor,” and “Let’s Get Loud,” are reimagined alongside intimate personal storytelling, resulting in a production that is at once nostalgic and modern.

However, the evening isn’t exclusively devoted to Lopez’s own catalog. The singer also pays tribute to the artists and music that have inspired her throughout her career, incorporating songs by Lana Del Rey and Robbie Williams, Broadway classics from “West Side Story” and “Gypsy,” and nods to legendary Las Vegas entertainers, including Elvis Presley.

Combining the spectacle of a Las Vegas residency, the theatricality of a Broadway musical, and the energy of a pop concert, “The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas” offers a showcase for the many facets of Lopez’s talents. So, once you’ve had your fill of turkey and football, you can close out your Thanksgiving with a little Sin City glitz and glamour without ever having to leave your couch.