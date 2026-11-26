Wrap up your Thanksgiving with ‘The JLo Show’
Wrap up your Thanksgiving with ‘The JLo Show’
‘The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas’ will capture the global superstar’s celebrated Las Vegas residency.
When Jennifer Lopez took up a limited residence at Caesars Palace in 2025, she instantly became the talk of the Strip. Unsurprisingly, JLo was one of the hottest tickets in town, and fans can now go behind the scenes of the months-long spectacle in “The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas,” which will air on CBS on Thursday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET. An exclusive extended version will stream on Paramount+, but if you want to watch live on Thanksgiving night, we recommend doing so with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV.
How to watch ‘The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas’
- When: Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS
- Stream: Watch with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV or Paramount+
- From anywhere: Watch with a subscription to a VPN.
Everything you need to know about ‘The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas’
When does ‘The JLo Show Live in Las Vegas’ air?
“The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas” will air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 26 on CBS. Viewers will be able to watch live with Paramount+ Premium, though Paramount+ Essential customers may have to wait until the next day to stream it on demand.
Why watch ‘The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas’ on DIRECTV?
DIRECTV offers a great selection of channel packages that include CBS. Viewers will find the channel in every Signature plan, starting with the ENTERTAINMENT package and ranging all the way up through the PREMIER package. Each of these plans has at least 90 news, sports, and entertainment channels in addition to local broadcast channels.
CBS can also be found in the MySports or MyNews Genre Packs. These plans include only sports or news channels and can be bundled if viewers want a more comprehensive experience. Viewers can even get special Black Friday deals on Genre Packs and the DIRECTV ENTERTAINMENT package for a limited time. New DIRECTV customers also get a five-day free trial, so sign up now and enjoy “The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas” free!
DIRECTV
DIRECTV is one of The Streamable’s top choices for the best live TV streaming service overall in 2026, especially for users who want the most channels or want to watch the most live sports. With an unbeatable lineup of local, news, sports, and entertainment channels, three main signature packages, an unlimited DVR, and 20 simultaneous streams at home, DIRECTV remains a premier choice for any cord-cutter.
Following the launch of several genre-specific Genre Packs, there are now even more flexible ways to watch DIRECTV. Options like MySports, MyEntertainment, MyNews, and MiEspañol provide affordable, targeted alternatives to larger bundles, allowing viewers to subscribe to a specific set of channels that match their interests without the cost of a full lineup.
DIRECTV starts at $64.99 / month for its Entertainment package. You can access your local regional sports network with the Choice package, which begins at $69.99 / month, as well as the MySports Pack $44.99 / month. At the top end, they also have an Ultimate ($99.99) for 218 channels. Slimmer Genre Packs for entertainment and news are MyEntertainment for $34.99 / month and MyNews $39.99 / month. There is no contract or broadcast TV fees with this DIRECTV streaming option.
The service was previously called DIRECTV STREAM, preceded by AT&T TV.
How much does DIRECTV cost in 2026?
DIRECTV now offers flexible entry points starting at $19.99/month for the MyKids Genre Pack, while full Signature Packages like Entertainment start at $84.99/month. See the full list: DIRECTV Pricing & Plans
Does DIRECTV have a free trial?
Yes, DIRECTV offers a 5-Day Free Trial for new customers, which includes access to your chosen package and any added Genre Packs.
What are DIRECTV Genre Packs?
Genre Packs are targeted, contract-free plans introduced in 2025. They include MySports ($69.99/mo), MyEntertainment ($34.99/mo), MyNews ($39.99/mo), and MiEspañol ($34.99/mo), often bundling apps like Max, Disney+, or Hulu.
How many channels does DIRECTV have?
The channel count varies by plan: the Entertainment package starts with 90+ channels, while the Premier package offers over 185+ channels. See the full list: DIRECTV Channels.
How many streams are allowed at once on DIRECTV?
DIRECTV allows for unlimited simultaneous streams on your home network and up to 3 streams while on the go. See more details: DIRECTV Simultaneous Streams
Does DIRECTV include local channels?
Yes, local affiliates like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC are included in all Signature Packages and the MySports Genre Pack in most markets. See the full list: DIRECTV Local Channels.
Does DIRECTV have live sports?
DIRECTV is a leader in sports, offering ESPN, FS1, NFL Network, and MLB Network, plus Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) in the Choice plan and above. See the full list: DIRECTV Sports Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer premium channels?
Yes, you can add Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Cinemax. Many 2026 Genre Packs now include these services as part of the base price. See the full list: DIRECTV Premium Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer 4K streaming?
DIRECTV provides dedicated 4K channels (104-106) for live sports and special events at no extra cost, provided you have a compatible 4K device.
Does DIRECTV have a DVR?
Every DIRECTV plan includes Unlimited Cloud DVR storage, allowing you to record and save shows for up to 9 months.
Is there a Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee on DIRECTV?
An RSN fee of up to $15.99/month applies to the Choice package and above, as these plans include local sports coverage. This fee is determined by your zip code and the number of Regional Sports Networks available in your area.
Can I avoid the RSN fee on DIRECTV?
Yes. To avoid the RSN fee, you can subscribe to the Entertainment package or the MySports Genre Pack ($69.99/mo), which bundles sports content without a separate itemized RSN charge. See the breakdown: DIRECTV RSN Fees & Locations.
Can you stream ‘The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas’ free?
Yes, there are other services that offer CBS and also include free trials for new customers. Fubo includes a free trial of between one and seven days for new subscribers, and YouTube TV has a free trial of between two and 21 days; both streamers’ trial lengths depend on what time of month you sign up and other factors. Hulu + Live TV offers the same three-day free trial for all new customers.
|DIRECTV
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube TV
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free 3-Day Trial
|Free Trial
|Save with Sling
|Free Trial
|$20.99
|$9.99
|$28.99
|$25
|$19.99
|$29.99
|$45.99
|$45.99
|$64.99
|CBS
|+ $19
|+ $59
|+ $61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|✓
What services will carry ‘The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas’?
Viewers can stream “The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas” on CBS with DIRECTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. DIRECTV is our favorite of these choices, as we explained above.
Paramount+ Essential customers will be able to stream the special on-demand, while Paramount+ Premium subscribers can watch live using the plan’s live stream of CBS stations. New customers can enjoy Paramount+ Premium for 50% off for a limited time.
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., and more. Get free access with a Walmart+ subscription.
Paramount+ includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and “PAW Patrol.” Subscribers can watch the NFL, college football, The Masters, college basketball, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Serie A, and NWSL. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate. The upgraded ad-free package includes premium movies and shows from Showtime.
Watch a teaser for ‘The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas’
Everything you need to know about ‘The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas’
Filmed on March 28, 2026, during the final performance of Jennifer Lopez’s sold-out, 12-show “Up All Night Live in Las Vegas” residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, this two-hour concert film looks back on the multi-hyphenate entertainer’s storied career. Tracing her journey from her beginnings in the Bronx to international superstardom, Lopez delivers a theatrical production complete with a full orchestra, a vocal ensemble, elaborate costumes, and 16 dancers.
The concert unfolds across four distinct acts: “I’ll See You in My Dreams,” “Tales from Manhattan,” “Kiss Kiss, Kill Kill,” and “Shall We Dance.” Some of JLo’s most iconic hits, including “Waiting for Tonight,” “Jenny from the Block,” “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” “Get Right,” “On the Floor,” and “Let’s Get Loud,” are reimagined alongside intimate personal storytelling, resulting in a production that is at once nostalgic and modern.
However, the evening isn’t exclusively devoted to Lopez’s own catalog. The singer also pays tribute to the artists and music that have inspired her throughout her career, incorporating songs by Lana Del Rey and Robbie Williams, Broadway classics from “West Side Story” and “Gypsy,” and nods to legendary Las Vegas entertainers, including Elvis Presley.
Combining the spectacle of a Las Vegas residency, the theatricality of a Broadway musical, and the energy of a pop concert, “The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas” offers a showcase for the many facets of Lopez’s talents. So, once you’ve had your fill of turkey and football, you can close out your Thanksgiving with a little Sin City glitz and glamour without ever having to leave your couch.
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