Amazon Freevee Adds Free Midnight Pulp Channel to Streaming Lineup

Freevee viewers are going to want to grab their popcorn and a good blanket, because all the chills and thrills of Midnight Pulp are coming to Amazon’s free streaming service. Midnight Pulp is one of the largest distributors of horror, thrillers, and cult films and TV shows in the U.S., and on Tuesday, the platform announced that it would be bringing a FAST (free ad-supported TV) channel to the recently-renamed ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) streamer.

Midnight Pulp offers titles like “Highlander,” “Django,” and “The Changeling” completely free, as long as customers don’t mind a few ads. Founded in 2014, the channel has its own dedicated app and already has a FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus and The Roku Channel.

Now Midnight Pulp will also be available via the expanding Amazon Freevee network. After rebranding IMDb TV as Freevee earlier this year, Amazon has been active in expanding its free ad supported offerings.

Earlier this summer, Amazon added two Fuse channels to the Freevee network; Fuse Backstage and Fuse Beat explore the behind-the-scenes world of the music industry, and celebrate the influence of Black artists on the pop world.

Freevee also added a ton of other channels including the Jamie Oliver channel for cooking show fanatics, the Elvis channel to celebrate the King in time for the release of the Baz Luhrmann biopic, and a channel dedicated to everyone’s favorite extraterrestrial puppet, ALF.

The expansion in Freevee offerings comes at a time that some are calling this the Golden Age of Ad-Supported Streaming. AVOD services are outpacing subscription-based streaming services, and there’s no reason to think that trend won’t continue as inflation rises and entertainment budgets tighten.

There is evidence to back the assertion that ad-supported streaming services will continue to grow. According to a recent survey, 56% of streaming customers are willing to put up with ads and pay less for streaming subscriptions.

Those customers will soon get the opportunity to speak with their dollars, as well. Recently, Disney announced an ad-supported tier will be coming to Disney+ in December. If it is successful, it’s highly likely that other streamers will step up their ad-supported offerings.