Apple Announces AirPlay Functionality Coming to Select Hotel Smart TVs in the United States

Apple customers are having a pretty good week. On Tuesday, the company announced that it was releasing the newest version of its operating systems for its devices this fall when iOS and tvOS 17 will be released. The tech giant upped the ante further on Tuesday afternoon when it unveiled its new augmented reality headset that will feature Disney+ integrated with every unit.

One announcement that has been somewhat lost in the shuffle during this whirlwind of news was the fact that when iOS 17 releases to the public this fall, it will include new functionality for Apple’s AirPlay feature. The iOS 17 update will allow AirPlay to be functional with select hotel room smart TVs. AirPlay functionality will first be introduced in IHG hotels and resorts; IHG’s most recognizable brands include Candlewood Suites, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, and Staybridge Suites, among others.

“Working together with Apple to introduce AirPlay to our IHG Studio platform later this year marks another significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to enhance the guest experience,” said George Turner, Chief Commercial & Technology Officer at IHG. “This technology will provide seamless connectivity and personalized entertainment options. Whether traveling for business or leisure, our guests can now enjoy the convenience of streaming directly from their iPhone or iPad to our in-room technology, creating a home-away-from-home environment like never before.”

This means that users will be able to harness the power of their hotel room TV screen to watch streaming services like Apple TV+, and all the other video sources a user is subscribed to. It’s all too frequent that customers get to hotel rooms and find that even when they’re equipped with connected TVs, they can’t be used to access some (or any) streaming services. When the iOS 17 updates roll out, Apple customers who visit IHG hotels won’t have this problem, nor will they have to worry about logging out of their streaming accounts after leaving a hotel room to keep strangers out. The security features built into Apple Airplay will take care of that.

The ability to watch streaming services within hotel rooms is something that Netflix customers are more worried about losing than gaining, these days. Netflix recently enacted rules to stop what it considers out-of-control password sharing, including guidelines that ask users to set up a main household where they plan to use the service. Traveling Netflix customers who try to access their account on hotel Wi-fi, either on a smart TV or on another device, will be sent an email asking them to enter a verification code.

It’s not clear yet how these rules will function within the framework of AirPlay once iOS 17 rolls out, so that will be worth monitoring. If IHG sees the results it wants from its deal with Apple to expand AirPlay functionality to its hotel TVs, expect other resort-owning companies to consider allowing similar customer access to streaming on smart TVs as well.