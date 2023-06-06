Apple Announces tvOS 17 Features Including Facetime; Update to Be Released This Fall

Apple generally does a pretty good job of ensuring its devices are completely up to date. The company has announced a new software update for its operating system, tvOS, which is in developer beta now and will be launched to customers sometime this fall.

The update will be numbered tvOS 17 and will roll out for Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD devices. The most important new feature users will notice is that their Apple TV will become compatible with Facetime. For the first time ever, Apple TV customers will be able to link their Facetime call to their Apple TV device. Facetime will use the camera in the person’s iPhone or iPad, displaying themselves and their caller(s) on the TV screen.

The Center Stage feature will keep everyone in the call-in frame, whether they’re still or moving around the room. Callers will also be able to create onscreen effects using gestures, and Split View allows a user to turn on a show or movie while their call is active. Customers can even activate Share Play if they want to watch that title with the person on the other line. Calls can be easily transferred from the Apple TV to a mobile device and back, as well. This feature will allow Apple TV devices to support digital meeting apps like Webex and Zoom later this year.

“tvOS 17 transforms the biggest screen in the home with FaceTime and new video conferencing capabilities, giving Apple TV 4K users the ability to easily connect with anyone right from their living room,” Apple’s VP of Worldwide Product Marketing Bob Borchers said. “New features and enhancements make Apple TV simpler to use and even more enjoyable, reinforcing it as the absolute best option in the living room for Apple customers.”

The tvOS 17 update strengthens the integration of Apple TV and iPhone with the ability to locate the Siri Remote. Users can launch the Apple TV remote inside Control Center on their iPhone to find their Siri Remote (2nd generation or later). As users get closer to the remote, an onscreen circle grows in size to guide their movement.

In addition, when using the remote on iPhone to wake up and control Apple TV, users will be automatically switched to their profile, ensuring they have access to their recently watched shows and personalized recommendations. Additional settings and preferences are now saved for each user profile, including their system language and paired AirPods, delivering an even more personalized experience.

In addition, there are a handful of other improvements coming with tvOS 17, including an Enhance Dialogue feature which helps the dialogue of a show or movie play louder over sound effects and music when using an Apple TV 4K paired with HomePod (2nd generation). This will be a big help to users as big explosions and sweeping musical cues can sometimes drown out the dialogue.

YouTube TV users are crossing their fingers that the new updates will play nicely with their service. Previous updates to tvOS and to YouTube TV itself have caused issues with playback, DVR implementation, SDR/HDR switching and other problems. Hopefully, the developer beta that tvOS 17 is currently undergoing will identify major bugs before the update goes live for all users this fall.