DEAL ALERT: Get a $35 Amazon Gift Card, When You Sign-Up For Hulu + Live TV (50% OFF)

Want to stream the 2022 NBA and NHL Playoffs without the big cost of cable?

While Hulu + Live TV normally costs $69.99 per month, for a limited time new Hulu + Live TV subscribers can get a $35 Amazon Gift Card when they sign-up for their first month of service through The Streamable.

The offer is only available through May 31, 2022.

That means that you will be able to stream the NHL and NBA Playoffs on ESPN and TNT for half off, after the Gift Card Bonus.

With Hulu + Live TV, you will get 75+ channels including nearly all of the top channels on cable including ESPN, TNT, TBS, USA Network, NFL Network, CNN, Fox News, A&E, Bravo, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, E!, Food Network, MTV, Nickelodeon, and more.

The service now also includes an Unlimited DVR and The Disney Bundle meaning that you can stream Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge.

How to Get $35 Gift Card with Hulu + Live TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion.

” to activate the promotion. Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the gift card.

You will be sent to the Hulu website to sign up for your Hulu + Live TV account.

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $35 Gift Card from The Streamable.

Get The Deal Get $35 Back hulu.com

The service is month-to-month, so there are no contracts or extra fees.

In nearly every market, you will also get your local CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC affiliate. You will also get your local NBC Sports regional sports networks in select markets (Bay Area, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington).

On top of live programming, you also will get access to Hulu’s on-demand library, including exclusive originals like “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “How I Met Your Father.” With your subscription, you also get access to Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge.

About The Promotion

Who is eligible for the Promotion?

To be eligible, you need to be a new Hulu + Live TV subscriber. To earn the Amazon Gift Card, you need to pay and maintain your service for at least one month. The offer is only valid for one member of a household.

In order to earn the gift card, you must click through from The Streamable and complete your purchase through the Hulu + Live TV website. The offer cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cashback from another site.

When will I receive my Amazon Gift Card?

You will receive your gift card approximately two weeks after you complete your first month of service. However, once you complete your order, we will notify you within 2-3 days to let you know that we have received your information.

How can I contact you?

Click here to contact us with questions. We will e-mail you automatically 2-3 days after you complete your order to let you know that you earned your gift card.

Additional Information

This promotion is not sponsored or affiliated with Amazon in any way. The Amazon Gift Card will be provided by The Streamable (not Hulu or Amazon) for completing the purchase.

About Hulu + Live TV

What Features does Hulu + Live TV have?

With Hulu + Live TV you will be able to stream 75+ channels for $69.99 a month. The service includes The Disney Bundle meaning you can stream Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge.

With your subscription, you will now get access to an Unlimited DVR with the ability to fast-forward through commercials. You can also stream on up to three devices at the same time.

Does Hulu + Live TV have a contract or extra fees?

When you sign-up for Hulu + Live your service will be month-to-month, so you can cancel at anytime without penalty. There are also no set-top box or additional fees.

What channels does Hulu + Live TV include?