Hulu + Live TV Now Includes The Disney Bundle, How to Activate Your Disney+ & ESPN+ Accounts

How can you make the most of your Hulu + Live TV subscription? Today, Hulu + Live TV raised its prices by $5, but a subscription now includes The Disney Bundle (a $15 value). With The Disney Bundle, Hulu + Live TV subscribers can stream both Disney+ and ESPN+ at no additional cost.

While Disney+ and ESPN+ are now included in your Hulu + Live TV subscription, you will need to activate the services through Hulu if you would like to use them. Once you’ve completed the quick and simple activation process, you can begin streaming.

How to Activate Disney+ & ESPN+

Log in to your Hulu account with your credentials. Find activations from your account page. Select activate for Disney+ and ESPN+. Follow the prompts to create new Disney+ and ESPN+ accounts.

Alternatively, if you have the email you received after signing up for Hulu + Live TV, you can click the activation link to begin the activation process.

After activating Disney+ and ESPN+ through your Hulu + Live TV subscription, you can start streaming.

On Disney+, you will find over 13,000 titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. With ESPN+, you can access thousands of live sporting events, as well as “30 for 30,” “E:60,” and “The Last Dance.”

The price hike and The Disney Bundle coming to Hulu + Live TV were first announced in November. With a Hulu + Live TV subscription, subscribers can still access its SVOD service, too. The price hike and the addition of The Disney Bundle affect both new and existing subscribers. If you already pay for Disney+ or ESPN+, you will receive a credit for the service.