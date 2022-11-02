FIRST LOOK: How Do Peacock’s Hallmark Hub and Live Channels Work?

Light-hearted, lean-back rom-com fans, you officially have a new way to stream all of your favorite low-stakes, feel-good favorites from the Hallmark Channel. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock debuted a new hub for content from all three of Hallmark’s cable channels — also including Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama — as well as a library of some of the networks’ best film and series titles.

Sign Up $4.99+ / month peacocktv.com Save $10 on Peacock Premium When You Pre-Pay For a Year (JUST $49.99).

The debut of the Hallmark hub comes just two days after its announcement and less than two weeks after the start of the channel’s beloved annual Countdown to Christmas movie marathon. As The Streamable’s self-appointed resident Hallmark movie obsessive, I went over to Peacock today in order to get an idea as to how the hub will work and how it compares to other Hallmark viewing options, including the network’s own streamer Hallmark Movies Now.

Hub Discovery

Hub Discovery Live Viewing

Live Viewing On-Demand Library

On-Demand Library Ad-Supported and Ad-Free Viewing

Ad-Supported and Ad-Free Viewing Hallmark Movies Now Comparison

Hallmark Movies Now Comparison Features Wishlist

Hub Discovery

At launch, Peacock is making it very easy to find its latest content additions, and presumably will for at least the duration of Countdown to Christmas season. Currently, the Hallmark hub is at the front of the carousel on the top of the home page across all platforms and the Hallmark Channel is highlighted at the top of the guide on the “Channels” tab.

However, while it makes sense for Peacock to keep Hallmark in that hero rotation during the holidays, there’s no guarantee of how long it will remain up top once the calendar flips to 2023. So, if you are unable to find the Hallmark hub at the top of the page, the channel does have its own tile in the “Featured Brands” section if you scroll down a little bit.

Live Viewing

One of the best things about the Hallmark Channel is that — outside of the overnight hours during non-holiday months — there is always a movie on, and whether you’ve seen it before, or you tune in halfway through, you are still able to enjoy it for all of the comfy, cozy vibes that it brings — it also helps that most of them share nearly the exact same satisfying plot structure.

So, one of the best aspects of this Peacock integration is that it puts all three Hallmark channels into the streamer’s live viewing guide, so viewers can tune in to whatever is airing live, removing the often paralyzing stress of having to make a decision about which streaming title to select.

Currently, the three Hallmark networks are pinned to the top of the guide, but presumably, they will eventually work their way down amongst the other NBC branded live and FAST (free, ad-supported TV) channels as the seasons change.

However, what is most valuable about this feature of the partnership is that Hallmark fans will be able to watch the new movies that are a part of Countdown to Christmas live as they initially air. These new films will also be available on demand — moving forward, on the day of their linear premiere — but only for 72 hours after their initial release. Peacock does note that they will continue to be available via the live viewing option whenever they air on the Hallmark cable channels.

2022 Countdown to Christmas Original Movie Schedule

Nov. 4: A Magical Christmas Village, 2022

A Magical Christmas Village, 2022 Nov. 5: Lights, Camera, Christmas!, 2022

Lights, Camera, Christmas!, 2022 Nov. 6: All Saints Christmas, 2022

All Saints Christmas, 2022 Nov. 11: In Merry Measure, 2022

In Merry Measure, 2022 Nov. 12: Our Italian Christmas Memories, 2022

Our Italian Christmas Memories, 2022 Nov. 12: The Royal Nanny, 2022

The Royal Nanny, 2022 Nov. 13: Christmas at the Golden Dragon, 2022

Christmas at the Golden Dragon, 2022 Nov. 18: Inventing the Christmas Prince, 2022

Inventing the Christmas Prince, 2022 Nov. 19: Long Lost Christmas, 2022

Long Lost Christmas, 2022 Nov. 19: Three Wise Men and a Baby, 2022

Three Wise Men and a Baby, 2022 Nov. 20: When I Think of Christmas, 2022

When I Think of Christmas, 2022 Nov. 24: My Southern Family Christmas, 2022

My Southern Family Christmas, 2022 Nov. 25: A Royal Corgi Christmas, 2022

A Royal Corgi Christmas, 2022 Nov. 25: #Xmas, 2022

#Xmas, 2022 Nov. 26: Haul Out the Holly, 2022

Haul Out the Holly, 2022 Nov. 26: A Tale of Two Christmases, 2022

A Tale of Two Christmases, 2022 Nov. 26: Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas, 2022

Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas, 2022 Nov. 27: A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe, 2022

A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe, 2022 Nov. 27: A Holiday Spectacular, 2022

A Holiday Spectacular, 2022 Dec. 2: A Big Fat Family Christmas, 2022

A Big Fat Family Christmas, 2022 Dec. 3: A Fabled Holiday, 2022

A Fabled Holiday, 2022 Dec. 3: The Holiday Stocking, 2022

The Holiday Stocking, 2022 Dec. 4: Undercover Holiday, 2022

Undercover Holiday, 2022 Dec. 9: The Most Colorful Time of the Year, 2022

The Most Colorful Time of the Year, 2022 Dec. 10: Christmas Class Reunion, 2022

Christmas Class Reunion, 2022 Dec. 10: The Gift of Peace, 2022

The Gift of Peace, 2022 Dec. 11: The Holiday Sitter, 2022

The Holiday Sitter, 2022 Dec. 16: Holiday Heritage, 2022

Holiday Heritage, 2022 Dec. 17: Five More Minutes: Moments Like These, 2022

Five More Minutes: Moments Like These, 2022 Dec. 17: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, 2022

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, 2022 Dec. 18: Hanukkah on Rye, 2022

On-Demand Library

This is the aspect of this partnership that I was most looking forward to, but was ultimately disappointed by — although, it is likely in no way the fault of Peacock. Because the Hallmark Channel is, at its core, a linear cable channel, the on-demand offerings from various platforms — including Hallmark Movies Now — has always been fairly underwhelming with many of my favorite titles unavailable to stream without paying to rent or buy them from a premium on-demand platform.

I assume that the reason for this has to do with contracts made with various filmmakers, talent, and production companies, in many cases before the idea of subscription streaming was ever imagined. But, for a brand that is known for its familiar, repeat-viewability, it has always been a bit frustrating that the on-demand offerings are so limited.

At launch, Peacock will offer 73 films from the past 25 years and the last three seasons of popular period drama “When Calls the Heart,” with another 40 archive titles coming at the end of November and beginning of December, though some of the films will be exiting the platform over the next six weeks. Mixed in throughout the month will be all of this season’s new Hallmark films, but again, they will only be available on-demand for 72 hours before they disappear.

Hallmark is set to release 31 new movies in the course of two months during this year’s Countdown to Christmas. For there to only be roughly 115 films available after the three-day windows close on each of the season’s new movies seems like a significant missed opportunity to get Hallmark devotees to make Peacock a destination for rom-com viewing.

In addition to all of the films, the entire six-season run of “Chesapeake Shores” will also be made available on demand on Nov. 15.

Hallmark on Peacock Release Schedule

* = leaving after 72 hours

** = leaving Peacock Nov. 30

*** = leaving Peacock Dec. 16

November 2

Angel of Christmas, 2015

Angels and Ornaments, 2014

At Home in Mitford, 2017

A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery, 2020

Beyond the Blackboard, 2011

Broadcasting Christmas, 2016

Campfire Kiss, 2017

Christmas at Graceland, 2018 (Spanish Language)

Christmas Comes Home to Canaan, 2011***

Christmas Festival of Ice, 2017

The Christmas Heart, 2012

Christmas in Conway, 2013

Christmas in Evergreen, 2017 (Spanish Language)

The Christmas Parade, 2014

The Christmas Spirit, 2013

The Christmas Train, 2017

Christmas with Tucker, 2013

The Color of Rain, 2014

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For, 2019

Debbie Macomber’s Mr. Miracle, 2014

A Dog Named Christmas, 2009

Duke, 2012**

Emma Fielding Mysteries: Site Unseen, 2017

Fallen Angel, 1998

Falling for Look Lodge, 2020**

A Family Thanksgiving, 2010

Fixer Upper Mysteries: Framed for Murder, 2017**

Follow Your Heart, 2020

For Love & Honor, 2016

Front of the Class, 2008

Gourmet Detective Pilot, 2015

Harvest Moon, 2015

Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Concert, 2019

Hitched for the Holidays, 2012

Ice Sculpture Christmas, 2015

In Love and War, 1997

Karen Kingsbury’s A Time to Dance, 2016

Karen Kingsbury’s The Bridge, 2015

The Lost Valentine, 2011

Love in the Sun, 2019**

Love on a Limb, 2016

Lucky Christmas, 2011

A Majestic Christmas, 2018

Midnight Masquerade, 2014

Morning Show Mysteries: Mortal Mishaps, 2018

Murder, She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery, 2015**

Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery, 2015

My Best Friend’s Bouquet, 2020

My Boyfriends’ Dogs, 2014

Mystery 101: Pilot, 2019

The National Tree, 2009

Naughty or Nice, 2012

Northpole, 2014

November Christmas, 2010

A Nutcracker Christmas, 2016

One Christmas Eve, 2014

Picture Perfect Mysteries: Exit Stage Death, 2020

Project Christmas Joy, 2019

Pumpkin Pie Wars, 2016**

A Rose for Christmas, 2017

Royal New Year’s Eve, 2017

The Santa Suit, 2010

A Season for Miracles, 1998

Signed, Sealed, Delivered, 2013

Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas, 2014

Silver Bells, 2005

Switched for Christmas, 2017 (Spanish Language)

The Town Christmas Forgot, 2010

Truly, Madly, Sweetly, 2018

The Valley of Light, 2007

Wedding at Graceland, 2019**

When Calls the Heart, Seasons 7-9

Window Wonderland, 2013

The Wishing Tree, 2012

November 4 A Magical Christmas Village, 2022* November 5 Lights, Camera, Christmas!, 2022* November 6 All Saints Christmas, 2022*

A Maple Valley Christmas, 2022*

Noel Next Door, 2022* November 9 We Need a Little Christmas, 2022*

We Wish You a Married Christmas, 2022* November 11 In Merry Measure, 2022* November 12 Our Italian Christmas Memories, 2022*

The Royal Nanny, 2022* November 13 Christmas at the Golden Dragon, 2022* November 14 A Kismet Christmas, 2022* November 15 Chesapeake Shores, Seasons 1-6 November 16 Christmas Bedtime Stories, 2022*

A Cozy Christmas Inn, 2022* November 18 Inventing the Christmas Prince, 2022* November 19 Long Lost Christmas, 2022*

Three Wise Men and a Baby, 2022* November 20 When I Think of Christmas, 2022* November 21 Jolly Good Christmas, 2022* November 23 Ghosts of Christmas Always, 2022* November 24 My Southern Family Christmas, 2022* November 25 A Royal Corgi Christmas, 2022*

Xmas, 2022* November 26 Haul Out the Holly, 2022*

A Tale of Two Christmases, 2022*

Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas, 2022* November 27 A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe, 2022*

A Holiday Spectacular, 2022*

November 30

August Creek, 2017

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Real Murders, 2015

Christmas Cookie Party, 2019

Deck the Halls, 2019

Decoration Day, 1990

Finding Love in Mountain View, 2021

Gingerbread Magic, 2019

A Happy & Friends Yule Log, 2019

Jingle All the Way, 2011

Jingle and Bell’s Christmas Star, 2012

Karen Kingsbury’s The Bridge Part 2, 2016

Letters to Santa, 2019

The Light Before Christmas, 2019

Love Struck Café, 2017

Love, Take Two, 2019

Meet the Peetes, Seasons 1-2

Morning Show Mysteries: Murder on the Menu, 2018

Ms. Matched, 2016

Picture Perfect Mysteries: Dead Over Diamonds, 2020

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness, 2019

Sandra Brown’s White Hot, 2016

A Smile as Big as the Moon, 2012

SnowComing, 2022*

Stranded in Paradise, 2014

Taking a Shot at Love, 2021

Timeless Love, 2020

A Very Happy & Friends Yule Log, 2019

Walking the Dog, 2017

A Winter Getaway, 2021

December 1

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Bone to Pick, 2015

Come Dance at My Wedding, 2009

Hailey Dean Mysteries: Murder, with Love, 2016

Just the Way You Are, 2015

Love on Ice, 2017

MatchMaker Mysteries: A Killer Engagement, 2019 A Midnight Kiss, 2018

Mitch Albom’s Have a Little Faith, 2011

A New Year’s Resolution, 2021

One Winter Weekend, 2018

Picture Perfect Mysteries: Newlywed and Dead, 2019

Pictures of Hollis Woods, 2007

December 2 A Big Fat Family Christmas, 2022* December 3 A Fabled Holiday, 2022*

The Holiday Stocking, 2022* December 4 Undercover Holiday, 2022* December 9 The Most Colorful Time of the Year, 2022* December 10 Christmas Class Reunion, 2022*

The Gift of Peace, 2022* December 11 The Holiday Sitter, 2022* December 16 Holiday Heritage, 2022* December 17 Five More Minutes: Moments Like These, 2022*

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, 2022* December 18 Hanukkah on Rye, 2022*

Ad-Supported and Ad-Free Viewing

One significant positive for watching the available Hallmark films and series on Peacock is that if you subscribe to the Peacock Premium Plus tier, you will be able to enjoy all of the on-demand holiday goodness commercial-free. Obviously, if you are watching the films live via Peacock’s channel guide, you will still have to suffer through the commercials as they appear on the Hallmark cable networks, but otherwise, you will be able to watch each new movie in under an hour and a half, saving you 30 minutes vs. watching live.

That means, if you do a full-day binge, you will be able to watch an extra movie for every three that you watch. So, essentially Peacock is giving you four for the (temporal) price of three.

If you are a Peacock subscriber on the ad-supported Premium tier, you will obviously have the same live viewing experience, but there will also be ads inserted during the traditional commercial breaks originally built into every film and episode.

Hallmark Movies Now Comparison

By my count, there are more than 600 titles currently available on Hallmark Movies Now, including a number of film franchises, behind-the-scenes specials, and sneak peeks. From just my own research, I found more than two dozen Christmas films available on Hallmark Movies Now that are not also on Peacock, and that of course doesn’t account for the many non-holiday films that are almost entirely absent from Peacock.

However, it is important to note that Hallmark Movies Now does not provide a live-viewing option; so there are pros and cons to both platforms.

Features Wishlist

If Peacock wants to become a one-stop shop for Hallmark holiday viewing, it would be helpful to have a menu of this season’s on-demand original films, especially considering that they will only be available for three days. There is already a row dedicated to “Holiday Wish List” films, “Love at First Watch” movies, and “Crack the Case” whodunits, so adding a carousel for all of this season’s originals should be fairly easy, and extremely helpful for those Hallmark completists among us.

On the top of my list for all Hallmark on-demand platforms — be it via cable, Hallmark Movies Now, or Peacock — is the ability to search titles by stars. Anyone who watches these movies knows that we all have our favorite actors and actresses, and it would be nice to be able to seek out all of the titles that are available that they appear in; sometimes you just need a Nikki DeLoach and/or Tyler Hynes marathon.