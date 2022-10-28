Fox App, fuboTV, and YouTube TV to Stream 2022 World Series in 4K

If you want to stream the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros in 4K, you’re in for a treat.

For the third consecutive season, Fox Sports will stream every game of the 2022 World Series in 4K HDR to fans in the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps. That means that if you are a subscriber of Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV — you can watch the games live in 4K using your TV Everywhere credentials.

Joe Davis makes his Fall Classic debut in FOX’s 25th World Series, alongside John Smoltz on Friday, Oct. 28, at 8 p.m. ET when the Phillies take on the Astros live from Houston’s Minute Maid Park on FOX.

Similar to other sports on Fox, fuboTV will carry all of the postseason action on Fox in 4K directly from the fuboTV App. fuboTV offers a 7-Day Free Trial, but to stream games in 4K as part of their $79.99 a month Elite Plan.

Those with the YouTube TV “4K Plus” Add-On, can also stream the games from their interface, but if you want to save, you can stream it from the Fox Sports App in 4K at no extra charge.

2022 World Series Broadcast Schedule

DATE MATCHUP TIME TV CHANNEL Friday, Oct. 28 Phillies at Astros 8:03 PM ET FOX Saturday, Oct. 29 Phillies at Astros 8:03 PM ET FOX Monday, Oct. 31 Astros at Phillies 8:03 PM ET FOX Tuesday, Nov. 1 Astros at Phillies 8:03 PM ET FOX Wednesday, Nov. 2 Astros at Phillies (if necessary) 8:03 PM ET FOX Friday, Nov. 4 Phillies at Astros (if necessary) 8:03 PM ET FOX Saturday, Nov. 5 Phillies at Astros (if necessary) 8:03 PM ET FOX

Both apps are available on all major streaming media players including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox, iOS, Android, and your computer. In order to stream in 4K though, you will need an Apple TV 4K or a Roku device that supports 4K streaming including the latest Roku TVs, Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick+, and Roku Ultra.

The streaming telecasts will also feature Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound — which will be supported by additional microphones around the field.