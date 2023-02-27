fuboTV ‘Would Love to Carry Turner’ Now that TNT, TBS Are Owned by Warner Bros. Discovery
It is difficult for a live TV streaming platform to market itself as a sports-focused service if it doesn’t carry some of the biggest sporting events available on cable TV. This is the issue that fuboTV has been facing since dropping the Turner cable networks — TNT, TBS, TruTV — in June 2020 over a carriage fee dispute.
At the time, the channels were owned by AT&T, but they are now part of Warner Bros. Discovery — a company that has been looking for ways to maximize revenue in new and creative ways for months. This has led many customers and onlookers to continue to hold out hope that the channels could return to the live streamer sooner rather than later.
With the TNets being one of the homes of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, TNT serving as one of the primary ways to watch NBA action — especially in the playoffs — and the NHL and MLB being available on the cablers as well, the channels are essential ways for sports fans to watch their favorite teams and events. Since fuboTV already carries channels from the Discovery side of the company — Discovery, HGTV, Food Network, ID — it would make sense for the two sides to come to a mutually beneficial agreement to return the Turner channels to the streamer.
So, as Fubo released its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings report on Monday, co-founder and CEO David Gandler was asked about the possibility of the channels coming back to the streamer now that WBD is in a deal-making mindset.
“We would love to carry Turner. Obviously, that would have to be accomplished at a level that we feel makes sense given our subscriber-related expense line,” the CEO said. “We’re open to doing deals, we’re open to optimizing our bundle cost to bring the best content portfolio and product that we can to our customer base. So, hopefully, that conversation will take place at some point.”
Given that his company is already in business with WBD, Gandler seems to indicate that the best way to bring the Turner channels back into the Fubo fold would be to have them bundled with the rest of their corporate sibling channels. While it is not public knowledge when the Discovery Networks’ current deal with fuboTV ends, it is feasible that the two sides could come to an agreement to extend that agreement while including the Turner channels (and potentially other WBD-owned outlets) at any point.
Will it happen in time for the NCAA Tournament and NBA and NHL playoffs? That’s unclear and probably unlikely, but it would certainly behoove Fubo to provide a full complement of sports options to its customers, especially after all of the recent price increases surrounding the introduction of Bally Sports regional sports networks (RSNs), despite the fact that those channels could be on their last legs.
fuboTV
fuboTV is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $74.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 25 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs). In total, you should expect to pay about $85.98/month, after adding in their RSN Fee.
Due to a carriage dispute, some areas may not see their local CBS affiliate, but rather a national CBS feed.
The streaming service does not carry channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT), A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime), and AMC Networks (AMC, BBC America, and WE tv).
fuboTV also includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network, and beIN Sports (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.
You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~39 channels including Baby TV, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.
fuboTV is a great option for sports fans, especially those who want to stream local sports. They recently announced added Bally Sports RSNs to their channel lineup.
It is the least expensive option to get RSNs in many markets like Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Carolinas, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Carolinas, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Tennessee, Fox Sports West, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG Sportsnet, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, and SportsNet NY.