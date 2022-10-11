fuboTV, YouTube TV, Fox App to Stream 2022 National League Division Series, Championship Series, World Series in 4K

If you want to stream the MLB Postseason in 4K, you’re in luck, Fox Sports will stream the 2022 National League Division Series in 4K HDR to fans using the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps. Both of the divisional series — featuring the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers — will air across multiple FOX platforms, including the company’s broadcast channel and FS1 cable network.

Similar to other sports on Fox, fuboTV will carry all of the postseason action on Fox in 4K. fuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial, but to stream games in 4K, new customers will be required to sign up for the live TV streaming service’s Elite Plan at $79.99 per month, while existing customers will still have access via their original plan. In addition to the NLDS series beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 11, Fox will also air the NL championship Series and the World Series, meaning that both will also be available in the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps.

That means that if you are a subscriber of Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV — you can watch the games live in 4K using your TV Everywhere credentials. Those with the YouTube TV “4K Plus” Add-On, can also stream the games from their interface, but if you want to save, you can stream it from the Fox Sports App in 4K at no extra charge.

2022 NLDS 4K Telecasts

Date Game Start time (ET) TV channel Tuesday, Oct. 11 Phillies at Braves, Game 1 1:07 p.m. Fox Padres at Dodgers, Game 1 9:37 p.m. FS1 Wednesday, Oct. 12 Phillies at Braves, Game 2 4:35 p.m. Fox Padres at Dodgers, Game 2 8:37 p.m. FS1 Friday, Oct. 14 Braves at Phillies, Game 3 TBD FS1 Dodgers at Padres, Game 3 TBD FS1 Saturday, Oct. 15 Braves at Phillies, Game 4* TBD FS1 Dodgers at Padres, Game 4* TBD FS1 Sunday, Oct. 16 Phillies at Braves, Game 5* TBD FS1 Padres at Dodgers, Game 5* TBD FS1

*=if necessary

Both apps are available on all major streaming media players including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox, iOS, Android, and your computer. In order to stream in 4K though, you will need an Apple TV 4K or a Roku device that supports 4K streaming including the latest Roku TVs, Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick+, and Roku Ultra.

The streaming telecasts will also feature Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound — which will be supported by additional microphones around the field.