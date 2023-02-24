LIV Golf Launches Streaming App to Bring New Tour to Domestic, Global Audiences

Those struggling to find a way to stream LIV Golf’s 2023 season have now found one. The upstart golf tour has announced the launch of a brand-new global streaming app called LIV Golf Plus that will allow fans from around the world to watch live and on-demand coverage of the entire 2023 LIV Golf League calendar of events, starting with the season-opening tournament at Mayakoba in Mexico from Feb. 24 through Feb. 26. The streaming app is available in more than 180 global territories and allows fans to watch all the tournaments in LIV Golf’s 2023 season.

One hiccup: When we tested the app today, we couldn’t fast-forward or rewind while watching tournament replays on Apple TV.

“The introduction of the LIV Golf Plus streaming app ensures fans around the world will receive direct access to live and on-demand coverage of our league’s groundbreaking launch,” LIV Golf Chief Media Officer Will Staeger said. “In keeping with the content distribution strategy of other major sports leagues, the LIV Golf Plus streaming app allows more access to our content from more places for more people, spanning the traditional golf consumer to the casual sports and entertainment viewer discovering golf for the first time.”

LIV Golf Plus not only allows more access to the league’s content, but it will also be available in markets where other broadcast or live-streaming options are not yet available. Therefore, the app will help not only make access easier on any device, but it will make viewing LIV Golf coverage possible where it was not easily accessible previously.

In the United States, league coverage will be available on both the LIV Golf Plus app as well as through The CW and its affiliates. It was recently announced that 100% of the network's affiliates are on board to participate in the multi-year broadcasting deal between the network and the league.

The new golf organization has experienced widespread criticism in its first year of existence. This is partly due to the fact that LIV Golf is in direct competition with the well-established PGA Tour, but there are other reasons as well. Much of the controversy is because the tour is funded by Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, and his direct involvement in his country’s human rights violations and the assassination of Saudi-American journalist Jamal Khashoggi. However, the sizable purses and easier schedule has drawn a number of notable PGA figures to the new league, and with new media rights deals, LIV could continue to grow.

LIV Golf Plus is officially available to download for free on several platforms including iOS, Android, Apple TV and Fire TV. All LIV Golf League broadcasts are available on LIVGolfplus.com as well. The 2023 LIV Golf season will feature 14 global events, starting in Mayakoba Mexico on Feb. 24. These events will air on both LIV Golf Plus as well as CW Network’s linear and digital platforms.