MLB.TV to Stream Games for Free All Mother’s Day Weekend

MLB.TV is getting into the gift-giving spirit and streaming this weekend’s baseball games for free, just in time for the baseball-loving moms out there.

Today, MLB announced that from Friday to Sunday, you can stream every out-of-market game free on MLB.TV in honor of Mother’s Day. The offering isn’t technically a free trial, just a free weekend, so all you need is an MLB.com account, no credit card required.

Keep in mind that this free weekend does not include the national games that are airing over the next few days on Apple TV+, Peacock, and ESPN.

Here are just some of the games you’ll be able to watch this weekend, courtesy of MLB:

Mets at Phillies: The Mets have raced out to an early lead in the NL East, but the Phillies have the bats to turn this into a slugfest, and there’s always a chance that things will get heated when these two rivals meet.

Brewers at Braves: These clubs squared off in the postseason last year, with Atlanta taking down Milwaukee in the NLDS en route to a World Series title. Ronald Acuña Jr. is back from a torn ACL, and Saturday's likely pitching matchup — reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes vs. Max Fried — is sublime.

Rangers at Yankees: When the red-hot Yanks take on a homer-prone Rangers pitching staff, there's bound to be some fireworks. Can Corey Seager help Texas keep pace?

Blue Jays at Guardians: Come for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and José Ramírez, stay for Friday's electric pitching matchup between Kevin Gausman and Shane Bieber.

Nationals at Angels: Mike Trout. Shohei Ohtani. Juan Soto. Enough said.

Cardinals at Giants: Catch a glimpse of Jordan Hicks' 100-plus MPH heater on Friday, and check back on Sunday to see the Cards try to hit Carlos Rodón, who has a 1.55 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 29 innings this season.

Give MLB credit, it’s doing its best to get its digital product out there as much as possible. As linear sports channels continue to suffer from cord-cutting and subscribers move towards digital services, MLB is doing its part to reach those viewers in any way possible.

MLB offered the service's spring training games for free following the lockout and gave another year of MLB.TV to T-Mobile customers. MLB is also streaming more games than ever, thanks to recent deals with Apple TV+ and YouTube.

It’s clear MLB isn’t content with being the “old person’s game” any longer and is doing its part to entice younger viewers to watch its product — even if it means giving away some games for free.