Netflix Launches New Category Hubs to Let Users Easily Discover New Content

Like all content providers do, Netflix knows that one of the main keys to keeping users engaged with a streaming platform is to provide them with a finely tailored stream of never-ending programming that tickles each individual’s content cravings.

To that end, Netflix has rolled out a new feature called Category Hub on their TV app menu that is designed to allow viewers to “easily find their favorite genres and discover new categories of films, series and specials, all in one place.”

According to a blog posted by Netflix’s Senior Software Engineer Mansi Desai, the new hub will appear vertically on the left-hand side of the screen and will be topped by each individual profile’s “Top 3” genres or categories based on the content that they regularly watch.

Additionally, the hub listings will feature curated catalogs celebrating local holidays — including today’s Earth Day — as well as popular genres from anime to horror.

The Category Hub replaces the previous category listings that spread across the length of the screen and now features more specific suggestions based on an individual’s viewing data.

“Think of this Category Hub as a more lively version of our old Categories row that’s tailored to your tastes and makes finding what to watch that much more simple (and fun!),” Desai said.