Netflix Updates ‘Continue Watching’ Feature, Lets Everyone Remove Content

Tired of having rejected content clutter your Netflix page? Now the streaming service lets everyone remove TV shows, and movies from the “Continue Watching” queue. The feature used to only be available on Android and iOS, but now it works for TV and web users.

The feature was first introduced to mobile users over the summer of 2020. Android and iOS users could easily delete rejected titles and prioritize the content they actually want to continue watching. All you have to do is simply tap the three dots next to any title and choose “Remove From Row.”

Web users used to only be able to hide titles from their viewing history. Now you can use the “Remove From Row” button on the web and on your TV.

Christine Doig-Cardet, director of Netflix product innovation, wrote in a blog announcement, “Whether you’re deleting a new pick you’re not feeling, an old favorite you’ve rewatched too many times, or Marie Kondo-ing your whole row, this new button lets you constantly keep your ‘Continue Watching’ row fresh and filled with the shows and movies you can’t wait to watch.”

We also discovered that Netflix was sneakily testing its new genre categories menu. This feature will give subscribers a list of their three most-watched genres, followed by additional genres in alphabetical order. Each genre will have its own selection of relevant movies and TV shows. However, only a couple of people have noticed this feature on their devices. Netflix has yet to say whether or not it will roll out the menu to everyone.

While this isn’t the most life-changing update to Netflix’s UI, giving subscribers the ability to control their “Continue Watching” row is an important improvement in the streaming site’s design; being that it’s one of the first things that users see when they open up Netflix on their phones or TVs.

How to Remove Content from “Continue Watching” on Netflix

Click on a show or movie

Select “Remove from Row”

If you change your mind, just click the back-arrow button to undo the move. (Or just search for the title and pick up where you left off.)