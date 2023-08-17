Netflix to Send 10 Random Discs to Select Customers Still Enrolled in DVD Rental Program Before September Shutdown

Are you one of the very last holdouts on Netflix’s DVD rental service? If so, the company wants to give you a special thank you for your years of devoted patronage before it sunsets its rental-by-mail operations for good on Sept. 29.

According to a report by Collider, Netflix sent an email to users who are still enrolled in its disc service, informing them that if they opted in via a special link before Aug. 29, they could receive up to 10 discs randomly selected from their DVD queue as a final hurrah before the rentals end forever at Netflix. Only customers in the United States will be eligible to receive this potential last wave of DVDs from the streaming giant.

“After 25 years of movies in the mail, we’re approaching the end of our final season,” the email reads. “We really appreciate that you’re sharing movie nights with us until the last day. Let’s have some fun for our finale!” The ‘fun’ is in seeing just how many discs arrive. Rather than receiving a set amount of extra DVDs, there’s no indication of how many will arrive until they show up in their respective red envelopes. Supplies are limited and the final shipping date for all discs, including these random extras, is September 29.”

Netflix had offered users of its Premium tier the ability to rent up to three discs at a time, in addition to the large and growing streaming library the service boasts. But it announced in April that it was ending the DVD rental portion of its business, shutting down the portion of operations that made Netflix what it was before streaming video was even a glimmer of an idea.

The move to end disc rentals is just one in a mosaic of changes made at Netflix over the past year. The service was once famous for allowing users to share their accounts, but in May it officially enacted new guidelines meant to halt password sharing.

The era of discs may be over at Netflix, but the era of gaming has just begun. The company is testing its mobile games on a variety of smart TVs and streaming devices, in preparation for the day when it makes a planned entrance into cloud gaming. Netflix now has dozens of mobile games available to users, with more on the way.