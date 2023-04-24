Netflix’s Cloud Gaming Plans Come Further into Focus with Hiring of Former 343 Industries Exec

The future looks to be all fun and games for Netflix. The world’s largest streaming provider is on track to add 40 titles to its mobile gaming library in 2023, and its ambitions are set much higher, according to a new report from Variety.

According to the report, Netflix has hired Joseph Staten as one of its creative directors. Staten was formerly employed by game developer 343 Industries, and was the creative lead behind “Halo Infinite,” the newest installment in the Halo franchise. Staten told Variety he has been retained by Netflix to oversee the development of a “brand-new AAA multiplatform game and original IP” for the company.

That means Staten will be in charge of developing a game not based on any of Netflix’s well-known franchises like “Stranger Things.” The title will be available on consoles, PCs and more devices, and the “AAA” designation means its development and marketing budgets will be on par with games from the biggest companies in the industry, such as Electronic Arts and Ubisoft.

This is yet another sign that Netflix is seriously interested in getting into cloud gaming. The company was reportedly interested in cloud gaming as long ago as October, but the hiring of Staten shows that interest has turned into genuine efforts to make it happen. Other recent steps taken by the company, such as the testing of a feature that will make games available on smart TVs with phones serving as controllers, also point to the idea that Netflix is considering how to push past the standard mobile gaming experience.

Developing a cross-platform game is something that a video streaming service like Netflix is uniquely positioned to do. Because the Netflix app is available on so many different devices, including game consoles and PCs, users could start playing the service’s cloud games without having to leave its app. This helps Netflix reduce the friction between its video and games segments, boosting user engagement and encouraging users to think of the service as indispensable.

Unfortunately for Netflix, a hypothetical future cloud gaming platform within its app won’t be ready in time to stop users from canceling their service due to anger over its plans to stop password sharing. Netflix executives have confirmed rules against sharing accounts in the United States will go into effect during this quarter, and 70% of current subscribers say those rules make it at least somewhat likely that they’ll cancel. Having a robust cloud gaming offering in the future will likely lure some of those prospective churners back, but Netflix is just starting out on the road to cloud games, so it will have to risk the wrath of password sharers without a safety net.

To its credit, Netflix is most focused on the user experience when it comes to its gaming initiatives. Hopefully for Netflix users, that will lead to a quality library of new, cross-platform games once the service moves past the growing pains stage and commits fully to cloud gaming.