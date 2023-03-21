New ‘FilmRise for Her’ App Featuring Female-Led Rom Coms, True Crime, More Launches

FilmRise, a company that is best known for distributing free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels to a myriad of other platforms, is deciding to keep its latest offering in-house. The company is launching a new direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming app called “FilmRise For Her,” which carries content that the company has specially curated for women including rom-coms, true crime, and much more.

Highlights of the streamer’s selection include the late Doris Roberts and Andy Griffith in “Play the Game” (2009), where Griffith’s widower learns the art of seduction from his grandson, “And Then Came Love” (2007) starring Vanessa Williams, and a new favorite, “Love in Bloom” (2022) set in a gorgeous mountain retreat with ever-so-many delightful opportunities for romantic misunderstandings.

There will also be a wide selection of true crime content on the new app. In particular, viewers can binge FilmRise Originals like “Bloodline Detectives Hosted by Nancy Grace” which explores the power of genealogy and the latest forensic technology used by law enforcement to bring justice to unsolved crimes. Also included on the service will be “Meet Marry Murder Hosted by Michelle Trachtenberg.” The series investigates the nefarious partners at the heart of marriages gone awry.

FilmRise for Her also features films and TV shows that star some of your favorite actresses including Kristen Bell in “The Lifeguard,” where Bell plays an NYC reporter who moves back home to Connecticut and gets work as a lifeguard, only to start up a dangerous relationship with a troubled teenager. Another favorite is the hit Canadian series “Heartland,” which features generations of female ranchers who keep their family and their business afloat.

A recent report from Nielsen found classic TV was also popular with women between the ages of 18 and 34 in 2022. Shows that debuted in the early aughts, like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Gilmore Girls,” are still a favorite among women. Nielsen said the popularity of these shows is somewhat unexpected, especially since more content than ever is available. In 2022, women aged 18 to 34 also watched newer titles like “Stranger Things,” “Encanto,” and “Bridgerton.”

FilmRise offers over 50,000 licensed and originally produced scripted and unscripted feature films and television episodes across all genres. FilmRise for Her is available now on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, and LG Channels.

If you’ve watched a service with a large selection of FAST channels like Pluto TV or The Roku Channel recently, there’s a very good chance you’ve seen at least one FilmRise channel. In October, the company sent five channels to Fox’s free streaming service Tubi. LG Channels+ — which offers both FAST and on-demand video — brought on eight FilmRise channels in November, including a ton of free movies and spine-tingling crime series.