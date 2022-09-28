Peacock to Stream Indianapolis 500, All IndyCar Races in 2023
Every race of the 2023 IndyCar Series will be available to stream on Peacock, including the Indianapolis 500 in May, NBC Sports Group announced on Wednesday. The 17 races will run from May through September and will be shown on NBCUniversal’s linear channels including NBC and USA Network, while all races will also stream on Peacock. One race, in the streets of Toronto in mid-July, will stream on Peacock exclusively, as will qualifying and practice coverage and other content not available anywhere else.
“We’re very excited for our 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule and to build on this past season’s viewership milestones,” NBC Sports VP of programming Mike Perman said. “In providing comprehensive coverage across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network, NBC Sports is once again looking forward to telling the stories of these world-class drivers and this compelling series.”
2023 NTT IndyCar Series Schedule
|Date
|Venue
|Platform
|Sunday, March 5
|Streets of St. Petersburg
|NBC, Peacock
|Sunday, April 2
|Texas Motor Speedway
|NBC, Peacock
|Sunday, April 16
|Streets of Long Beach
|NBC, Peacock
|Sunday, April 30
|Barber Motorsports Park
|NBC, Peacock
|Saturday, May 13
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course)
|NBC, Peacock
|Sunday, May 28
|The 107th Indianapolis 500
|NBC, Peacock
|Sunday, June 4
|Streets of Detroit
|NBC, Peacock
|Sunday, June 18
|Road America
|USA Network, Peacock
|Sunday, July 2
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|USA Network, Peacock
|Sunday, July 16
|Streets of Toronto
|Peacock
|Saturday, July 22
|Iowa Speedway- Race 1
|NBC, Peacock
|Sunday, July 23
|Iowa Speedway- Race 2
|NBC, Peacock
|Sunday, Aug. 6
|Streets of Nashville
|NBC, Peacock
|Saturday, Aug. 12
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course)
|USA Network, Peacock
|Sunday, Aug. 27
|World Wide Technology Raceway
|NBC, Peacock
|Sunday, Sept. 3
|Portland International Raceway
|NBC, Peacock
|Sunday, Sept. 10
|WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
|NBC, Peacock
In June, it was announced that ESPN had outbid Netflix, among other rivals, for the streaming rights to the Formula 1 circuit.
The streaming revolution has also put NBC back in the baseball business for the first time in many years, with Peacock streaming weekly Sunday baseball games, as of earlier this year.
