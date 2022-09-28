 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Peacock NBC

Peacock to Stream Indianapolis 500, All IndyCar Races in 2023

Stephen Silver

Every race of the 2023 IndyCar Series will be available to stream on Peacock, including the Indianapolis 500 in May, NBC Sports Group announced on Wednesday. The 17 races will run from May through September and will be shown on NBCUniversal’s linear channels including NBC and USA Network, while all races will also stream on Peacock. One race, in the streets of Toronto in mid-July, will stream on Peacock exclusively, as will qualifying and practice coverage and other content not available anywhere else.

“We’re very excited for our 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule and to build on this past season’s viewership milestones,” NBC Sports VP of programming Mike Perman said. “In providing comprehensive coverage across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network, NBC Sports is once again looking forward to telling the stories of these world-class drivers and this compelling series.”

2023 NTT IndyCar Series Schedule

Date Venue Platform
Sunday, March 5 Streets of St. Petersburg NBC, Peacock
Sunday, April 2 Texas Motor Speedway NBC, Peacock
Sunday, April 16 Streets of Long Beach NBC, Peacock
Sunday, April 30 Barber Motorsports Park NBC, Peacock
Saturday, May 13 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course) NBC, Peacock
Sunday, May 28 The 107th Indianapolis 500 NBC, Peacock
Sunday, June 4 Streets of Detroit NBC, Peacock
Sunday, June 18 Road America USA Network, Peacock
Sunday, July 2 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course USA Network, Peacock
Sunday, July 16 Streets of Toronto Peacock
Saturday, July 22 Iowa Speedway- Race 1 NBC, Peacock
Sunday, July 23 Iowa Speedway- Race 2 NBC, Peacock
Sunday, Aug. 6 Streets of Nashville NBC, Peacock
Saturday, Aug. 12 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course) USA Network, Peacock
Sunday, Aug. 27 World Wide Technology Raceway NBC, Peacock
Sunday, Sept. 3 Portland International Raceway NBC, Peacock
Sunday, Sept. 10 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca NBC, Peacock

In June, it was announced that ESPN had outbid Netflix, among other rivals, for the streaming rights to the Formula 1 circuit.

The streaming revolution has also put NBC back in the baseball business for the first time in many years, with Peacock streaming weekly Sunday baseball games, as of earlier this year.

Sign Up
peacocktv.com

Peacock

Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 70,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.”

It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

Peacock also now includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.”

The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”

You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania.

The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

Sign Up
$4.99+ / month
peacocktv.com

For a Limited Time, Get Peacock Premium for just $1.99/month, or an entire year for JUST $19.99.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.