How to Watch Live MLB Games on Peacock? Pricing, Devices, and Full TV Schedule

In May, Peacock started streaming live MLB games as part of their streaming service. Every Sunday at noon until September, Peacock will carry an exclusive MLB game for subscribers. MLB is now another sport that you can stream with a subscription to Peacock Premium, joining Premier League, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, Olympics, WWE, Kentucky Derby, and more.

With over 10 games still remaining on the 2022 schedule, we break down how you can start watching MLB Sunday Morning Leadoff.

What is Sunday Morning Leadoff on Peacock?

Sunday Morning Leadoff is Peacock’s exclusive MLB game airing on the streaming service live every Sunday at noon through September 4th. The next game is the New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins on Sunday, June 26th at noon.

How Can I Watch MLB Sunday Morning Leadoff?

To watch MLB games on Peacock, you will need a subscription to Peacock Premium. For Xfinity customers, it is included at no extra charge. For everyone else, it is $4.99 a month to stream the games and the rest of the Peacock TV & movie library.

What MLB Games Can I Watch on Peacock?

Every Sunday, Peacock will be the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:30 p.m. ET that day.

In addition to Sunday Morning Leadoff, Peacock will also air the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, which will be played during All-Star Week in July at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The streaming service will also now carry classic MLB games, documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive, and highlight packages available on-demand in a new MLB hub.

What is the Peacock MLB TV Schedule?

Date Time Matchup June 26 Noon ET New York Mets at Miami Marlins July 3 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers July 10 Noon ET Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles July 17 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays July 24 Noon ET Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies July 31 Noon ET Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays August 7 Noon ET Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians August 14 Noon ET San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals August 21 Noon ET Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians August 28 Noon ET Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins September 4 Noon ET Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates

Is There a Free Trial of Peacock Premium?

Peacock Peacock no longer has a free trial. However, you can get it for free if you are an Xfinity Internet or TV customer. Additionally, if you want to save, you can pre-pay for an entire year of Peacock Premium for just $50, meaning you can watch the entire slate of games for just $4.16/month (pre-paid annually).

What Other Sports Can You Stream with Peacock?

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic Games, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, NTT IndyCar Series, and much more. Peacock Originals streaming now include Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Meddling, Picabo, and American Rockstars. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Sunday Leadoff?

MLB Sunday Leadoff is available on all streaming devices that carry Peacock. You can watch on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.