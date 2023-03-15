Sling TV Adds New Features for March Madness to Find Scores, Games Easier Than Ever Before

March Madness is upon us, and the excitement is palpable. If you have Sling TV, this year’s tournament got even better with a whole host of new features and functionalities. So get ready to watch college basketball in style and never miss a second of the action.

Sling Sports Scores is a new tool that lets users browse all of the scores to games while still watching TV. The feature will be accessible through a dedicated Home screen row that allows users to access the best live games, watch scores, and verify matchups all from one location. Especially important for viewers who might not be able to watch games live, Sling will keep the scores hidden if you record a game and watch it later, in order to avoid spoilers.

Sling users will be able to keep track of and watch every game available thanks to the Sports Scores row that will launch this week on Roku, Amazon, and Android TV.

Additionally, Sling is making it easier for fans to watch all of the action, while also getting some work done (or at least look like they are getting some work done). The new Side View feature allows fans to watch games on their computers in a small screen that can be up while they work on the rest of the monitor. It’s a perfect solution for hoops lovers who want to keep up on all of the games, but couldn’t take the day off of work.

Additionally, iOS users now have the option to add a personalized Sling widget for simple mobile game access. This will allow them to see scores on their lock screen and immediately launch into a game without having to navigate through the app to find the right one.

Sling isn’t alone in rolling out new features to celebrate March March. YouTube TV will debut its multiview feature early so that viewers could simultaneously view up to four NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament games. NCAA March Madness Live has added a multi-game viewing feature for the web, updated the NCAA Men’s March Madness Official Bracket to offer a more immersive and interactive experience and host a live whip-around show called “Fast Break,” which will offer coverage of every tournament in real-time.

Fire TV also debuted a brand-new, interactive college basketball bracket.