Fire TV Users Can Watch March Madness, Fill Out Bracket from Dedicated Streaming Hub

We’re just days away from the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, and if you are a Fire TV user that has been anxiously awaiting the return of March Madness, Amazon has a new feature that will make the annual event even better for you. Amazon is allowing viewers to get in on the action by creating their own brackets directly on their Fire TV screens via the new March Madness Hub.

A brand-new, interactive college basketball bracket will debut on Fire TV on Tuesday, March 13. The March Madness pick ‘em can be completed, followed, and shared on social media all from your Fire TV. To start, all you need to do is say, “Alexa, fill my bracket,” and you’ll be able to choose the winners of each round of the tournament, region by region. You’ll be able to follow the game results, get points for making the right calls, and monitor how you compare to other players’ standings all in the app.

“As more people cut the cord, figuring out where to watch their favorite sports remains top of mind. This year, we’re making sure Fire TV customers don’t miss a minute of the madness with a dedicated hub that functions as a customizable, one-stop shop for live games, highlights, and commentary,” Fire TV’s Charlotte Maines said. “And with our new, interactive college basketball bracket, fans can see their winning picks and keep tabs on their standing against other participants, all from their Fire TV–making the experience a slam dunk.”

A majority of people plan to watch the tournament on traditional TV this year, according to a recent Civic Science report. Sixty-eight percent of individuals intend to watch the tournament on broadcast and cable channels CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV. Only 20% of college basketball fans intend to use a streaming service, whether that is a live TV stream like Sling TV or Hulu + Live TV, or via the CBS games simulcast on Paramount+.

Users can also watch March Madness through the streaming hub NCAA March Madness Live, which recently added some exciting new features that will enhance the viewing experience this year. You only need to input your pay-TV login information to access the site. Because of the platform’s recent updates, it provides the best second-screen tournament-watching experience and allows you to simultaneously view more action than ever before.