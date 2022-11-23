Spanish-Language Streaming Platform Canela.TV Announces Holiday Content

The holiday season is in full-swing, and the free Spanish-language streamer Canela.TV is unveiling a programming lineup full of originals and beloved Christmas fare to make sure none of its users miss out on the spirit of the season.

First up is a new four-part holiday anthology miniseries, “Amor en Navidad.” The series stars some of most recognized stars in Spanish-language entertainment, including Gabriela Spanic, one of the six telenovela iconic villains of Canela.TV’s original “Secretos de Villanas.” The series will also star Juan Soler, who is also featured in Canela.TV’s original “Bocetos.” Patricia Manterola, Rafael Novoa, Danna García, Cristian de la Fuente, Marlene Favela, and Ricardo Alamo will also appear in “Amor en Navidad.”

From there, Canela users will be able to navigate to a specially curated selection of Spanish-dubbed Christmas and holiday original movies from the Hallmark Channel. Hallmark is offering eight of its movies on Canela.TV, dubbed in Spanish for the first time ever.

“To get into the spirit of the season, we have an exciting lineup of holiday content and collections across our verticals to add to the celebrations and traditions of our Hispanic audience,” Jerry Leo, Chief Content Officer of Canela Media. “There is sure to be something for everyone in the family to enjoy during this festive holiday season.”

That means that there will be plenty of holiday kids movies and shows available as well. Canela Kids will have a Holiday Kids Specials section with over 40 holiday-themed Spanish-language episodes of kids’ favorites, including special “Moonbug” programming, “St. Claus Brothers,” and “Franklin’s Magic Christmas.” Cinekids will feature over 20 holiday titles curated for children ages 2-12. The entire “Air Bud” franchise will also be included with everyone’s favorite superpowered puppies!

Canela.TV is a free Spanish language streaming service that is available on all major streaming devices, including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, iOS and Android as well as on many other smart TVs. All subscribers need to sign up is an email address, and registering allows viewers to save their progress on a show, compile a favorites list and alter their language settings.