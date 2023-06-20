YES Network Introduces Interactive Live Stats Feature for Yankees Games Starting Tonight

Whether you’re an expert statistician or just a viewer looking for a more interactive experience, New York Yankees fans who are up for more inside baseball will no longer have to scour the stats pages after the game to find out where their favorite players stack up.

YES Network has announced it will now provide single-screen interactive live stats on connected devices. The sports network, home to the MLB Yankees and the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets — with additional games available for MLS’s New York City FC and the WNBA’s New York Liberty — will launch the feature for the Yanks’ June 20 game against the Seattle Mariners. From then on, Yankees fans will be able to explore real-time stats while watching a live game on the big screen, including individual batter and pitcher stats (daily, season, and career), a pitch-by-pitch feature including the type of pitch and speed, each team’s available bench and bullpen players, and more.

The new Live Stats feature will be available via Amazon Fire TV, [Apple TV[, and [Google TV] at launch. A similar Live Stats feature is currently available on the YES App for YES’ Nets telecasts. Fans can control the Live Stats settings and toggle watch through their TV remotes or phones.

YES also expects to soon launch two of its popular YES App features as second-screen experiences on connected devices in the coming months: Pick-N-Play Live and Watch Party. For those keeping score, Pick-N-Play Live is the first free-to-play prediction game to be integrated within a live sports network broadcast when it was launched in 2022. Watch Party enables friends to co-view YES live-streamed Yankees and Nets telecasts while chatting; it was also the first-ever feature of its kind for regional and national live sports rightsholders in the United States.

The new features follow the launch of YES’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service, which was made available ahead of MLB’s Opening Day on March 30. The standalone streamer, available through the YES App and available for in-market customers (New York State, Connecticut, Northeastern Pennsylvania, and North and Central New Jersey), allows fans to watch Yankee games without subscribing to cable, satellite, or a live TV streaming provider. The service is currently available for $24.99 per month or $239.99 per year.

For any other fan who can’t make it out to 161st Street, can also stream YES Network with a DIRECTV STREAM subscription, which includes YES on three of its four tiers: Choice ($99.99 per month), Ultimate ($109.99 per month), and Premier ($99.99 per month). A five-day free trial is available for all tiers.