Breaking: YES Network Launches In-Market Streaming Service Ahead of Yankees’ Opening Day

Cord-cutting New York Yankees fans, it’s time to rejoice, because YES Network announced that it has launched a direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service ahead of Thursday’s Major League Baseball Opening Day. The streamer will be specifically for in-market customers who want to watch Yankees games without subscribing to a cable, satellite, or live TV streaming provider.

The subscription for the service will cost $24.99 per month or $239.99 annually, but fans who sign up between now and the end of April will receive a special introductory rate of $19.99 monthly or $199.99 for an entire year; customers who subscribe through April 30 will get the introductory price for the rest of 2023. The service will be available to customers in New York state, Connecticut, northeastern Pennsylvania, and north and central New Jersey.

Fans will be able to sign up for the service through the existing YES App, which will also continue to provide streaming access to fans who have access to games via TV Everywhere log-in credentials. For customers who get the YES Network via traditional TV or live TV streaming, there is no cost to stream via the app.

Take a look at the new in-app signup for the YES Network DTC service:

The YES Network has been touting its DTC launch for the past few months, hoping to have the service available for MLB Opening Day. While YES is most closely associated with the Yankees, the network is also the broadcast home of the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty; both franchises will have their games streamed on the new service as well.

While the regular $25 per month rate might seem high to some cord-cutters, it is cheaper than the similar service that streams the games of the Yankees’ hated rival. Last year, Boston-based network NESN launched its own DTC service which airs Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins games. That streamer costs $30 per month, but does come with eight tickets to Red Sox games at Fenway Park.

Earlier this month, fellow New York-centric sports network MSG announced the plans for its long-awaited streaming service MSG+. That DTC streamer will cost $29.99 per month and will feature the games for the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, and Buffalo Sabres (depending on your market), along with round-the-clock feeds of MSG Network and MSG SportsNet.

The YES launch comes as the regional sports network (RSN) infrastructure that has been one of the main financial forces behind the sport for decades is increasingly in disrepair. The status of multiple RSN providers is unclear — either because of bankruptcy or a lack of continued interest to be in the space. Major League Baseball has said that it would step in to stream games for free if the need ever arose, but that will not be the case for Yankees fans.

The continued shift away from the old model of sports broadcasting — especially for baseball — is being hastened by the rapid decline in consumers paying into the traditional TV model that has funneled billions of dollars to sports leagues and franchises over the years. As fewer people are paying for cable, the less those providers have to spend on sports. Even just in 2023, there have been marked declines in the number of homes that have access to sports networks. As the sports broadcasting landscape continues to shift, it would not be a surprise if more teams took control of their rights — the Yankees own the largest share of YES — and began to distribute games on their own, eliminating the middlemen.