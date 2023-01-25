 Skip to Content
YouTube TV Adds New Starz, MGM+ Bundle for $11.99 per Month

Matt Rainis

YouTube TV is a quiet leader in the streaming industry. While it doesn’t get the buzz that many subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services do, YouTube TV is the leading live TV streaming service in the United States.

A key to YouTube TV’s success has been the great variety of options available on the service. Between its roster of channels to which it is constantly adding and the streaming service bundles it makes available, YouTube TV offers a unique and economical option, largely due to its ability to offer the consumer a unique combination of channels and bundles that cater to their specific television-watching wants and needs.

But YouTube TV has a new bundle up its sleeve. They’re now offering a bundle of two different premium cable services, in STARZ and MGM+, the service formerly known as Epix which relaunched earlier this month. With STARZ you gain access to such hit shows as “Outlander,” “The Serpent Queen,” “BMF,” and “Power.”

On MGM+, you get series like “Godfather of Harlem,” “Billy the Kid,” and “FROM.” Take the two services together, and you have a large variety of prestige TV options that should keep you entertained for a long time.

The bundle will cost $11.99 per month, while both services purchased individually would amount to about $14 a month. While these savings aren’t astronomical, the convenience of the bundle is still very appealing, especially when considered in addition to YouTube TV’s existing Entertainment Plus Add-on, which offers HBO Max, Showtime, and STARZ.

In the live streaming landscape, you need to offer more options than your competitors. Every service worth its salt will offer you over 100 different channels to watch, so it’s up to the services to make themselves stand out by offering 200, or 300, or more. YouTube TV manages to stand out in the crowd, and it’s the service’s great array of options that makes them one of the most viable options in their field, and bundles like this one only further cement them as an extremely good choice in terms of a service to utilize for your television needs.

