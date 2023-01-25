YouTube TV Adds New Starz, MGM+ Bundle for $11.99 per Month
YouTube TV is a quiet leader in the streaming industry. While it doesn’t get the buzz that many subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services do, YouTube TV is the leading live TV streaming service in the United States.
A key to YouTube TV’s success has been the great variety of options available on the service. Between its roster of channels to which it is constantly adding and the streaming service bundles it makes available, YouTube TV offers a unique and economical option, largely due to its ability to offer the consumer a unique combination of channels and bundles that cater to their specific television-watching wants and needs.
But YouTube TV has a new bundle up its sleeve. They’re now offering a bundle of two different premium cable services, in STARZ and MGM+, the service formerly known as Epix which relaunched earlier this month. With STARZ you gain access to such hit shows as “Outlander,” “The Serpent Queen,” “BMF,” and “Power.”
On MGM+, you get series like “Godfather of Harlem,” “Billy the Kid,” and “FROM.” Take the two services together, and you have a large variety of prestige TV options that should keep you entertained for a long time.
The bundle will cost $11.99 per month, while both services purchased individually would amount to about $14 a month. While these savings aren’t astronomical, the convenience of the bundle is still very appealing, especially when considered in addition to YouTube TV’s existing Entertainment Plus Add-on, which offers HBO Max, Showtime, and STARZ.
In the live streaming landscape, you need to offer more options than your competitors. Every service worth its salt will offer you over 100 different channels to watch, so it’s up to the services to make themselves stand out by offering 200, or 300, or more. YouTube TV manages to stand out in the crowd, and it’s the service’s great array of options that makes them one of the most viable options in their field, and bundles like this one only further cement them as an extremely good choice in terms of a service to utilize for your television needs.
-
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets.
With the recent addition of Viacom channels (BET, MTV, Comedy Central, etc.) to the service, they are only without Hallmark and A+E Networks (Lifetime, History, A&E).
They recently added NFL Network and new Sports Plus add-on which include channels like NFL RedZone for $11 a month.
YouTube TV offers select 4K content, including some live sports and on-demand shows, as part of their 4K Plus add-on. The 4K Plus add-on is $19.99 a month and also includes offline downloads and unlimited streams on your home network.
If you want a cheaper service with many of the entertainment channels on YouTube TV, you can subscribe to Philo which includes A+E, Discovery, Viacom, Hallmark, and other channels for just $20 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.
-
STARZ
STARZ offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on the STARZ channel without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to 7,500+ films and episodes, including all of their current originals like “Outlander,” The Serpent Queen,” “BMF,” and “Power.”
The service also offers a large rotating library of older films like “Die Hard, The Big Lebowski, Fargo, 12 Monkeys,” and “A Beautiful Mind.”
You can subscribe for $8.99 a month either directly from STARZ, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions.
-
MGM+
MGM+ is a video streaming service that features original TV shows like the Emmy-winner “Godfather of Harlem,” the romantic adventure “Billy the Kid,” the contemporary sci-fi horror thriller “FROM,” and dramas “Rogue Heroes” and “Belgravia.” The service also has a library of Hollywood movies. This same service was previously called EPIX NOW.