Sling Select vs The Competition: What you need to know
Sling Select vs The Competition: What you need to know
Sling’s Select package has an intriguing mix of channels at a starting price of just $20. Find out more about the package below!
It’s a little tough to compare Sling TV to the competition at times. The streamer does things very differently than most other live TV streaming services; its biggest channel plans max out at around 50 channels, and its most popular plans are less than $50 per month — far less than most streamers charge.
The trade-off of fewer channels for a lower price extends even further with Sling’s Select package, which only has 10 or so channels for a starting price of $20 per month. Does any other streamer offer something close to the Sling Select plan? We’ll compare it to genre-based channel plans from DIRECTV and YouTube TV, to fellow skinny channel bundle Philo, and to the Fox One direct-to-consumer service below!
Sling Select versus The Competition:
What is Sling Select?
Sling Select is one of two Sling packages that starts at $20 per month, the other being Sling Essentials. The Select package plucks some of the highest-profile channels from Sling’s Blue plan, including FS1, NFL Network, and Fox News. It even includes local broadcast channels ABC, Fox, and NBC in markets where Sling distributes those channels, though an extra fee of up to $10 per month is assessed for receiving those channels.
What channels come in Sling Select?
Sling Select offers some news, sports, and entertainment options, including the following channels:
- ABC (in some markets)
- Fox (in some markets)
- NBC (in some markets)
- Fox News
- National Geographic
- Grit
- NFL Network
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See the markets in which Sling offers local channels in the table below:
|Market
|Fox Station
|NBC Station
|ABC Station
|Atlanta
|WAGA
|Austin
|KTBC
|Boston
|WBTS
|Chicago
|WFLD
|WMAQ
|WLS
|Dallas/Fort Worth
|KDFW
|KXAS
|Detroit
|WJBK
|Fresno
|KFSN
|Gainesville
|WOGX
|Hartford/New Haven
|WVIT
|Houston
|KRIV
|KTRK
|Los Angeles
|KTTV
|KNBC
|KABC
|Miami/Fort Lauderdale
|WTVJ
|Milwaukee
|WITI
|Minneapolis/St. Paul
|KMSP
|New York
|WNYW
|WNBC
|WABC
|Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne
|WOFL
|Philadelphia
|WTXF
|WCAU
|WPVI
|Phoenix
|KSAZ
|Raleigh-Durham
|WTVD
|San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose
|KTVU
|KNTV
|KGO
|San Diego
|KNSD
|Seattle
|KCPQ
|Tampa/St. Petersburg
|WTVT
|Washington, DC
|WTTG
|WRC
What features does Sling Select offer?
Sling Select subscribers can watch up to three streams at a time per household and can enjoy 50 hours of Cloud DVR at no additional cost. Viewers can watch on 20+ different devices and add premium streaming services like HBO Max and STARZ for an additional fee.
How does Sling Select compare with DIRECTV?
The closest DIRECTV package that correlates with the Sling Select package is its MySports + MyNews Genre Pack bundle. For $80 per month, viewers can watch live sports on ESPN channels, FS1, NFL Network, and more. It also has live news channels like Fox News, as well as local broadcast channels.
The MySports + MyNews package has all the same sports and news networks as Sling Select, but it also carries many more choices. With ESPN channels, TNT Sports, NBA TV, NHL Network, CNN, MS NOW, and more, the plan outdistances Sling Select’s channel count in every way. It’s also four times the base price of the Sling Select package, so plan your purchase accordingly.
DIRECTV
DIRECTV is one of The Streamable’s top choices for the best live TV streaming service overall in 2026, especially for users who want the most channels or want to watch the most live sports. With an unbeatable lineup of local, news, sports, and entertainment channels, three main signature packages, an unlimited DVR, and 20 simultaneous streams at home, DIRECTV remains a premier choice for any cord-cutter.
Following the launch of several genre-specific Genre Packs, there are now even more flexible ways to watch DIRECTV. Options like MySports, MyEntertainment, MyNews, and MiEspañol provide affordable, targeted alternatives to larger bundles, allowing viewers to subscribe to a specific set of channels that match their interests without the cost of a full lineup.
DIRECTV starts at $64.99 / month for its Entertainment package. You can access your local regional sports network with the Choice package, which begins at $69.99 / month, as well as the MySports Pack $44.99 / month. At the top end, they also have an Ultimate ($99.99) for 218 channels. Slimmer Genre Packs for entertainment and news are MyEntertainment for $34.99 / month and MyNews $39.99 / month. There is no contract or broadcast TV fees with this DIRECTV streaming option.
The service was previously called DIRECTV STREAM, preceded by AT&T TV.
How much does DIRECTV cost in 2026?
DIRECTV now offers flexible entry points starting at $19.99/month for the MyKids Genre Pack, while full Signature Packages like Entertainment start at $84.99/month. See the full list: DIRECTV Pricing & Plans
Does DIRECTV have a free trial?
Yes, DIRECTV offers a 5-Day Free Trial for new customers, which includes access to your chosen package and any added Genre Packs.
What are DIRECTV Genre Packs?
Genre Packs are targeted, contract-free plans introduced in 2025. They include MySports ($69.99/mo), MyEntertainment ($34.99/mo), MyNews ($39.99/mo), and MiEspañol ($34.99/mo), often bundling apps like Max, Disney+, or Hulu.
How many channels does DIRECTV have?
The channel count varies by plan: the Entertainment package starts with 90+ channels, while the Premier package offers over 185+ channels. See the full list: DIRECTV Channels.
How many streams are allowed at once on DIRECTV?
DIRECTV allows for unlimited simultaneous streams on your home network and up to 3 streams while on the go. See more details: DIRECTV Simultaneous Streams
Does DIRECTV include local channels?
Yes, local affiliates like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC are included in all Signature Packages and the MySports Genre Pack in most markets. See the full list: DIRECTV Local Channels.
Does DIRECTV have live sports?
DIRECTV is a leader in sports, offering ESPN, FS1, NFL Network, and MLB Network, plus Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) in the Choice plan and above. See the full list: DIRECTV Sports Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer premium channels?
Yes, you can add Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Cinemax. Many 2026 Genre Packs now include these services as part of the base price. See the full list: DIRECTV Premium Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer 4K streaming?
DIRECTV provides dedicated 4K channels (104-106) for live sports and special events at no extra cost, provided you have a compatible 4K device.
Does DIRECTV have a DVR?
Every DIRECTV plan includes Unlimited Cloud DVR storage, allowing you to record and save shows for up to 9 months.
Is there a Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee on DIRECTV?
An RSN fee of up to $15.99/month applies to the Choice package and above, as these plans include local sports coverage. This fee is determined by your zip code and the number of Regional Sports Networks available in your area.
Can I avoid the RSN fee on DIRECTV?
Yes. To avoid the RSN fee, you can subscribe to the Entertainment package or the MySports Genre Pack ($69.99/mo), which bundles sports content without a separate itemized RSN charge. See the breakdown: DIRECTV RSN Fees & Locations.
How does Sling Select compare with Fox One?
Fox One is a direct-to-consumer service that allows viewers to watch programming from their local Fox station, FS1, and Fox News live without a pay-TV subscription. Sling Select also offers Fox channels and, like Fox One, has a starting price of $20 per month.
That’s essentially where the similarities end, however. Fox One only offers content from Fox-owned channels, whereas Sling Select has a little more programming variety. If you’re only looking for Fox content, Fox One is a good choice, but if you want more, Sling Select is definitely the way to go.
Fox One
Launched August 21, 2025, Fox One is a direct-to-consumer streaming service from Fox Corporation. Billed as a “major digital initiative,” Fox One brings together the full range of Fox’s leading news, sports, and entertainment brands, offering live and on-demand access in one unified platform.
For the first time, cord-cutters and cord-nevers can stream the complete FOX portfolio for $19.99 per month ($199.99 annually), including FOX News, FOX Business, FOX Weather, FOX Sports, FS1, FS2, BTN, FOX Deportes, local FOX stations, and the FOX broadcast network. Viewers also have the option to bundle FOX Nation content directly within the platform for $24.99 per month ($239.88 annually).
Fox One features a dynamic mix of programming, from popular FOX shows like “The Masked Singer,” “911: Lone Star,” and “Next Level Chef” to live coverage of major sporting events, breaking news, and in-depth business reporting. The platform leverages cutting-edge personalization technology, offering a seamless experience that adapts to individual viewing preferences and integrates live and on-demand content cohesively.
Fox was also the official home of the FIFA World Cup for 2026, covering all 104 matches throughout the tournament across Fox and FS1.
Fox One is accessible across all major streaming devices and smart TVs. More updates and details about the platform are available at fox.com/foxone.
With its premium Fox-branded content, advanced streaming technology, and flexible viewing options, Fox One is a major destination for fans of live news, sports, and entertainment.
How does Sling Select compare with Fubo?
Fubo offers a smaller-sized channel package called Fubo Sports that includes ABC, Fox, NBC, FS1, and Fox News alongside sports, broadcast, and news channels from other programmers. It’s a little more like the DIRECTV MySports + MyNews bundle than it is like the Sling Select package, but it bears mentioning nonetheless.
Fubo Sports costs $65 per month, far more than Sling Select’s starting price. Your choice here will depend on the level of access to sports and broadcast channels you want and the price you’re willing to pay, but in many of America’s largest TV markets, you can get some of the best channels from Fubo Sports in Sling Select for a third of the price.
Fubo
Fubo is a live TV streaming service offering a robust lineup of approximately 150 premier channels, with plans starting at $63.99 per month. This entry-level package provides access to local broadcast affiliates 18 of the leading 35 cable channels channels, and valuable regional sports networks (RSNs).
For many other sports enthusiasts, particularly those who prioritize access to local sports broadcasts, Fubo is a compelling choice in our view. Featuring FanDuel Sports RSNs in its channel lineup, Fubo stands out as the most budget-friendly option for RSN access across numerous markets, including Altitude, AT&T Sports, Fox Sports, Marquee, MSG, NBC Sports, and NESN. (Explore the comprehensive list of Fubo’s sports channels.) Fubo recently launched an add-on to their sports package, allowing subscribers access to local RSNs as well.
In September 2025, Fubo also launched its Sports package for $45.99 per month, featuring a variety of sports-oriented channels including ABC, CBS and FOX affiliates (in select markets) as well as ACC Network, Big 10 Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, Fox News, FS1, FS2, Fubo Sports Network, ION, NFL Network, SEC Network and Tennis Channel.
Fubo further enriches its sports offerings by including MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network and beIN Sports (a channel not commonly found on competing services). For expanded soccer coverage, you can opt for Fox Soccer Plus via the International Sports Plus add-on for an additional $7/month.
Additionally, you have the option to enhance your channel variety with the Fubo Extra ($8), which incorporates approximately ~38 channels more channels, featuring popular selections like GSN.
How does Sling Select compare with Philo?
Philo has a starting price that’s similar to Sling Select’s — $25 per month for its Essential plan. But Philo is much more focused on cable entertainment networks, and while it includes options like AMC, Discovery, Hallmark Channel, and Lifetime, it doesn’t have any sports or cable news channels like Sling Select.
You won’t find sports channels like FS1 or NFL Network in the Philo plan as you will with Sling Select, nor does it have local broadcast channels. It’s purely focused on cable entertainment networks, though it does also offer on-demand entertainment from AMC+, discovery+, and HBO Max in the Bundle+ plan.
Philo
Philo is a live TV streaming service designed for entertainment lovers, offering flexible ways to watch without the high price of traditional TV bundles. The service now features two paid plans — Essential and Bundle+ — alongside its existing free streaming offering, giving customers a range of options depending on how much live and premium content they want.
The Essential plan costs $25 per month and includes 70+ live TV channels focused on entertainment and lifestyle programming, such as AMC, HGTV, Hallmark Channel, Nickelodeon, and Food Network. Subscribers also get access to 120+ free streaming channels, more than 80,000 movies and shows on demand, and unlimited DVR with one-year storage. Essential also includes a 7-day free trial for new customers.
For viewers who want more premium content, Philo offers the Bundle+ plan for $33 per month (formerly the Philo Core plan). Bundle+ includes everything in Essential, plus ad-supported AMC+ and access to the HBO Max (Basic with Ads) app. Users can also access discovery+ content directly within the Philo app. While Bundle+ adds a full premium streaming bundle for just $8 more per month, it does not include a free trial.
The service is available on most major devices, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, smart TVs, mobile devices, and web browsers. In addition to its paid plans, Philo also offers a free ad-supported streaming experience, allowing users to explore content before deciding whether to upgrade to a live TV subscription.
While it doesn’t include local broadcast stations or sports networks like ESPN, FS1 or NBC Sports Network, Philo remains one of the most affordable live TV streaming options for entertainment-focused viewers. With a simple lineup, generous DVR storage, and a clear path from free streaming to live TV and premium bundles, Philo is an appealing choice for cord-cutters who want to keep costs down while still enjoying a wide range of popular programming.
How does Sling Select compare with YouTube TV?
Like DIRECTV, YouTube TV offers a bundled Sports + News Genre Plan with local channels, ESPN, TNT, Fox Sports channels, and cable news networks like CNN, Fox News, and MS NOW. The sports and news channels from Sling Select are also found in YouTube TV’s Sports + News package, but it also includes a lot of options that aren’t in Sling Select, like CBS, ESPN, Turner Sports channels, and a lot more.
There is a definite cost trade-off if you pick the YouTube TV Sports + News package. It costs $72 per month, way more than the $20 per month the Sling Select plan charges. It’s another get-more, pay-way-more scenario, so you’ll have to decide what kind of access you need for your money.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $82.99/month. This plan includes local channels 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets. The base plan includes more than 100 live channels, including major broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, as well as popular cable channels such as ESPN, CNN, FX, USA Network, and TNT. Local channels are included in most markets, making YouTube TV a full replacement for traditional cable for many viewers.
Sports are a major focus for YouTube TV, with access to national and regional coverage, league networks, and marquee events. The service also serves as the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, available as an add-on, giving fans access to out-of-market Sunday afternoon games. YouTube TV also offers a smaller sports plan, allowing subscribers access to 30+ sports-oriented channels, including local networks in select markets.
YouTube TV includes unlimited cloud DVR storage at no extra cost, allowing subscribers to record as many shows as they want and keep recordings for up to nine months. The service is available across a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, streaming players, mobile devices, and web browsers. New subscribers can typically start with a free trial, though the trial length may vary by promotion.
With its broad channel lineup, strong sports offerings, unlimited DVR, and wide device support, YouTube TV remains one of the most comprehensive live TV streaming services for viewers who want a traditional TV experience without a cable contract.
Why choose Sling Select?
Sling Select is a fantastic way to watch NFL international games on NFL Network, college football games on FS1, live news updates from Fox News, entertainment from Heroes and Icons and Game Show Network, educational programming from Nat Geo, and even local news and sports from ABC, Fox, and NBC in select markets.
At a starting price of just $20 per month, Sling Select’s cost is hard to beat in the marketplace. Viewers who want a sampling of cable sports and news without having to pay an arm and a leg for it will love Sling Select, and we can heartily recommend it for anyone who is tired of looking at their pay-TV bill every month and wincing.
Sling TV
Sling TV is The Streamable’s choice for cord-cutters on a budget. Sling is a live TV streaming service with multiple channel packages. The $45.99/month Sling Orange plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. The $45.99/month Sling Blue plan offers about 40 channels, including ABC, Fox, and NBC in major markets.
You can combine Orange+Blue for a total of $60.99 / month. Sling also offers many channel add-on packages starting at $6/month.