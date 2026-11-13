Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

It’s a little tough to compare Sling TV to the competition at times. The streamer does things very differently than most other live TV streaming services; its biggest channel plans max out at around 50 channels, and its most popular plans are less than $50 per month — far less than most streamers charge.

The trade-off of fewer channels for a lower price extends even further with Sling’s Select package, which only has 10 or so channels for a starting price of $20 per month. Does any other streamer offer something close to the Sling Select plan? We’ll compare it to genre-based channel plans from DIRECTV and YouTube TV, to fellow skinny channel bundle Philo, and to the Fox One direct-to-consumer service below!

Sling Select versus The Competition:

What is Sling Select?

What is Sling Select? What channels come in Sling Select?

What channels come in Sling Select? What features does Sling Select offer?

What features does Sling Select offer? How does Sling Select compare with DIRECTV?

How does Sling Select compare with DIRECTV? How does Sling Select compare with Fox One?

How does Sling Select compare with Fox One? How does Sling Select compare with Fubo?

How does Sling Select compare with Fubo? How does Sling Select compare with Philo?

How does Sling Select compare with Philo? How does Sling Select compare with YouTube TV?

How does Sling Select compare with YouTube TV? Why choose Sling Select?

What is Sling Select?

Sling Select is one of two Sling packages that starts at $20 per month, the other being Sling Essentials. The Select package plucks some of the highest-profile channels from Sling’s Blue plan, including FS1, NFL Network, and Fox News. It even includes local broadcast channels ABC, Fox, and NBC in markets where Sling distributes those channels, though an extra fee of up to $10 per month is assessed for receiving those channels.

What channels come in Sling Select?

Sling Select offers some news, sports, and entertainment options, including the following channels:

++++

See the markets in which Sling offers local channels in the table below:

Market Fox Station NBC Station ABC Station Atlanta WAGA Austin KTBC Boston WBTS Chicago WFLD WMAQ WLS Dallas/Fort Worth KDFW KXAS Detroit WJBK Fresno KFSN Gainesville WOGX Hartford/New Haven WVIT Houston KRIV KTRK Los Angeles KTTV KNBC KABC Miami/Fort Lauderdale WTVJ Milwaukee WITI Minneapolis/St. Paul KMSP New York WNYW WNBC WABC Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne WOFL Philadelphia WTXF WCAU WPVI Phoenix KSAZ Raleigh-Durham WTVD San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose KTVU KNTV KGO San Diego KNSD Seattle KCPQ Tampa/St. Petersburg WTVT Washington, DC WTTG WRC

What features does Sling Select offer?

Sling Select subscribers can watch up to three streams at a time per household and can enjoy 50 hours of Cloud DVR at no additional cost. Viewers can watch on 20+ different devices and add premium streaming services like HBO Max and STARZ for an additional fee.

How does Sling Select compare with DIRECTV?

The closest DIRECTV package that correlates with the Sling Select package is its MySports + MyNews Genre Pack bundle. For $80 per month, viewers can watch live sports on ESPN channels, FS1, NFL Network, and more. It also has live news channels like Fox News, as well as local broadcast channels.

The MySports + MyNews package has all the same sports and news networks as Sling Select, but it also carries many more choices. With ESPN channels, TNT Sports, NBA TV, NHL Network, CNN, MS NOW, and more, the plan outdistances Sling Select’s channel count in every way. It’s also four times the base price of the Sling Select package, so plan your purchase accordingly.

How does Sling Select compare with Fox One?

Fox One is a direct-to-consumer service that allows viewers to watch programming from their local Fox station, FS1, and Fox News live without a pay-TV subscription. Sling Select also offers Fox channels and, like Fox One, has a starting price of $20 per month.

That’s essentially where the similarities end, however. Fox One only offers content from Fox-owned channels, whereas Sling Select has a little more programming variety. If you’re only looking for Fox content, Fox One is a good choice, but if you want more, Sling Select is definitely the way to go.

Try free foxone.com Fox One Launched August 21, 2025, Fox One is a direct-to-consumer streaming service from Fox Corporation. Billed as a “major digital initiative,” Fox One brings together the full range of Fox’s leading news, sports, and entertainment brands, offering live and on-demand access in one unified platform. … For the first time, cord-cutters and cord-nevers can stream the complete FOX portfolio for $19.99 per month ($199.99 annually), including FOX News, FOX Business, FOX Weather, FOX Sports, FS1, FS2, BTN, FOX Deportes, local FOX stations, and the FOX broadcast network. Viewers also have the option to bundle FOX Nation content directly within the platform for $24.99 per month ($239.88 annually). Fox One features a dynamic mix of programming, from popular FOX shows like “The Masked Singer,” “911: Lone Star,” and “Next Level Chef” to live coverage of major sporting events, breaking news, and in-depth business reporting. The platform leverages cutting-edge personalization technology, offering a seamless experience that adapts to individual viewing preferences and integrates live and on-demand content cohesively. Fox was also the official home of the FIFA World Cup for 2026, covering all 104 matches throughout the tournament across Fox and FS1. Fox One is accessible across all major streaming devices and smart TVs. More updates and details about the platform are available at fox.com/foxone. With its premium Fox-branded content, advanced streaming technology, and flexible viewing options, Fox One is a major destination for fans of live news, sports, and entertainment. Try free $19.99+ / month foxone.com

How does Sling Select compare with Fubo?

Fubo offers a smaller-sized channel package called Fubo Sports that includes ABC, Fox, NBC, FS1, and Fox News alongside sports, broadcast, and news channels from other programmers. It’s a little more like the DIRECTV MySports + MyNews bundle than it is like the Sling Select package, but it bears mentioning nonetheless.

Fubo Sports costs $65 per month, far more than Sling Select’s starting price. Your choice here will depend on the level of access to sports and broadcast channels you want and the price you’re willing to pay, but in many of America’s largest TV markets, you can get some of the best channels from Fubo Sports in Sling Select for a third of the price.

How does Sling Select compare with Philo?

Philo has a starting price that’s similar to Sling Select’s — $25 per month for its Essential plan. But Philo is much more focused on cable entertainment networks, and while it includes options like AMC, Discovery, Hallmark Channel, and Lifetime, it doesn’t have any sports or cable news channels like Sling Select.

You won’t find sports channels like FS1 or NFL Network in the Philo plan as you will with Sling Select, nor does it have local broadcast channels. It’s purely focused on cable entertainment networks, though it does also offer on-demand entertainment from AMC+, discovery+, and HBO Max in the Bundle+ plan.

7-Day Trial philo.com Philo Philo is a live TV streaming service designed for entertainment lovers, offering flexible ways to watch without the high price of traditional TV bundles. The service now features two paid plans — Essential and Bundle+ — alongside its existing free streaming offering, giving customers a range of options depending on how much live and premium content they want. … The Essential plan costs $25 per month and includes 70+ live TV channels focused on entertainment and lifestyle programming, such as AMC, HGTV, Hallmark Channel, Nickelodeon, and Food Network. Subscribers also get access to 120+ free streaming channels, more than 80,000 movies and shows on demand, and unlimited DVR with one-year storage. Essential also includes a 7-day free trial for new customers. For viewers who want more premium content, Philo offers the Bundle+ plan for $33 per month (formerly the Philo Core plan). Bundle+ includes everything in Essential, plus ad-supported AMC+ and access to the HBO Max (Basic with Ads) app. Users can also access discovery+ content directly within the Philo app. While Bundle+ adds a full premium streaming bundle for just $8 more per month, it does not include a free trial. The service is available on most major devices, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, smart TVs, mobile devices, and web browsers. In addition to its paid plans, Philo also offers a free ad-supported streaming experience, allowing users to explore content before deciding whether to upgrade to a live TV subscription. While it doesn’t include local broadcast stations or sports networks like ESPN, FS1 or NBC Sports Network, Philo remains one of the most affordable live TV streaming options for entertainment-focused viewers. With a simple lineup, generous DVR storage, and a clear path from free streaming to live TV and premium bundles, Philo is an appealing choice for cord-cutters who want to keep costs down while still enjoying a wide range of popular programming. 7-Day Trial $25+ / month philo.com

How does Sling Select compare with YouTube TV?

Like DIRECTV, YouTube TV offers a bundled Sports + News Genre Plan with local channels, ESPN, TNT, Fox Sports channels, and cable news networks like CNN, Fox News, and MS NOW. The sports and news channels from Sling Select are also found in YouTube TV’s Sports + News package, but it also includes a lot of options that aren’t in Sling Select, like CBS, ESPN, Turner Sports channels, and a lot more.

There is a definite cost trade-off if you pick the YouTube TV Sports + News package. It costs $72 per month, way more than the $20 per month the Sling Select plan charges. It’s another get-more, pay-way-more scenario, so you’ll have to decide what kind of access you need for your money.

Free Trial tv.youtube.com YouTube TV YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $82.99/month. This plan includes local channels 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets. The base plan includes more than 100 live channels, including major broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, as well as popular cable channels such as ESPN, CNN, FX, USA Network, and TNT. Local channels are included in most markets, making YouTube TV a full replacement for traditional cable for many viewers. … Sports are a major focus for YouTube TV, with access to national and regional coverage, league networks, and marquee events. The service also serves as the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, available as an add-on, giving fans access to out-of-market Sunday afternoon games. YouTube TV also offers a smaller sports plan, allowing subscribers access to 30+ sports-oriented channels, including local networks in select markets. YouTube TV includes unlimited cloud DVR storage at no extra cost, allowing subscribers to record as many shows as they want and keep recordings for up to nine months. The service is available across a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, streaming players, mobile devices, and web browsers. New subscribers can typically start with a free trial, though the trial length may vary by promotion. With its broad channel lineup, strong sports offerings, unlimited DVR, and wide device support, YouTube TV remains one of the most comprehensive live TV streaming services for viewers who want a traditional TV experience without a cable contract. Free Trial $82.99+ / month tv.youtube.com New customers can save $15 per month for 5 months.

Why choose Sling Select?

Sling Select is a fantastic way to watch NFL international games on NFL Network, college football games on FS1, live news updates from Fox News, entertainment from Heroes and Icons and Game Show Network, educational programming from Nat Geo, and even local news and sports from ABC, Fox, and NBC in select markets.

At a starting price of just $20 per month, Sling Select’s cost is hard to beat in the marketplace. Viewers who want a sampling of cable sports and news without having to pay an arm and a leg for it will love Sling Select, and we can heartily recommend it for anyone who is tired of looking at their pay-TV bill every month and wincing.