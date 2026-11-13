Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

The TV premieres have been fast and furious this week, and there are more to come this weekend, to say nothing of further college football and NFL action as the fight for playoff positioning enters the conversation. Readers have probably been glued to their sets, not reading up on new TV and streaming news as the week has gone along.

We’ll catch you up on all the streaming stories you may have missed this week below! Check out news about services themselves, casting and release date announcements, new trailer releases, and much more below.

Which streaming stories did you miss this week?

Which streaming stories did you miss this week?

Which streaming stories did you miss this week? Netflix launches new What’s Hot hub

Netflix launches new What’s Hot hub ChaiFlicks subscription added to Prime Video

ChaiFlicks subscription added to Prime Video Cineverse posts third-quarter earnings

Cineverse posts third-quarter earnings Tubi launches new Mixtapes feature

Tubi launches new Mixtapes feature NBC News cancels “Stay Tuned”

NBC News cancels “Stay Tuned” Renewals, pickups, and cancelations

Renewals, pickups, and cancelations Casting announcements

Casting announcements Trailers, first looks, and release dates

Netflix launches new What’s Hot hub

Netflix recently beefed up its AC content discovery tools, and it’s now going even further to help connect viewers to relevant shows and movies. The streamer is now offering a What's Hot hub, with buzzy TV shows and movies including Netflix originals and licensed titles.

The hub includes top 10 lists of movies and shows, and other marquee titles that are popular on the streamer. It allows viewers to feel as if they’re catching a viewing trend on the upswing, and it will be found on the Netflix website, connected TV app, and mobile app. It’s rolling out now, so if you don’t see it in your Netflix interface yet, keep an eye out!

ChaiFlicks subscription added to Prime Video

On Thursday, Prime Video announced that it was adding ChaiFlicks, the world’s largest streaming platform dedicated to Jewish content from around the globe. The subscription is launching with a special promotional price of $6 per month for a new customer’s first 12 months, or $50 if they prefer to be charged annually.

ChaiFlicks has more than 1,000 hours of programming, including an extensive library of exclusive content. It’s now available to all Prime Video customers in the United States, alongside other streamers like Apple TV, HBO Max, Paramount+, Peacock, and many more.

Cineverse posts third-quarter earnings

Cineverse saw a major revenue jump in the third quarter of 2026, which is actually its second fiscal quarter of 2027. Total revenue was up to $26 million, versus $12.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Expenses for the company also fell from $11.4 million in the 2025 quarter to $10.1 million this year. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.7 million, and net income attributable to common stockholders was $3.2 million.

Streaming engagement for Cineverse’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels rose during the quarter. Total minutes streamed jumped 8% to over 4.05 billion, and FAST minutes rose 7% to 3.84 billion. The company had 1.44 million subscription streaming customers at quarter’s end, up 2% year-over-year.

Sign Up cineverse.com Cineverse Cineverse is a free ad-supported video-on-demand service featuring 19,000+ films and TV series. The library includes content from sianCrush, Bloody Disgusting, The Bob Ross Channel, The Country Channel, CONtv, CONtv Anime, Crime Hunters, Docurama, The Dove Channel, The Elvis Presley Channel, Fandor, and Screambox. Subscribers can go ad-free for $2.99/month. … Alongside the VOD library, Cineverse has several FAST channels with an integrated program guide, allowing users to easily browse between channels and access the genres they love. Depending on your platform, the app may be titled “Cinehouse.” The service will provide content recommendations based on real-time feedback from viewers. Cineverse will eventually be available as a channel on Amazon Prime Video with a 7-day free trial for the ad-free version. Sign Up Free cineverse.com

Tubi launches new Mixtapes feature

On Tuesday, Tubi launched a new social content discovery feature called Mixtapes. It allows viewers of the free streaming service to curate their own collections from Tubi’s TV and movie library built around a mood, memory, obsession, era, or even a person. Each Mixtape gets its own title and description, and viewers can arrange the titles within in any order.

Tubi users can then share their Mixtapes on social media to allow others to enjoy their customized playlist. The new Mixtapes feature from Tubi has launched on its mobile app and website, and users can begin constructing their own Mixtapes now.

Watch TubiTV.com Tubi Tubi is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 200,000+ movies and TV episodes - more than any other streaming service. Its ad breaks are shorter and less frequent than most free services. Fox executives have called their service “TV on steroids.” … The service includes 55+ live news channels affiliated with NBC, FOX, Cox Media Group, Hearst, and Scripps. Local affiliates provide coverage in most major media markets. Tubi’s programming includes films and television series from Fox Entertainment, MGM, Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., NBCUniversal, Disney, and more. Watch Free TubiTV.com

NBC News cancels “Stay Tuned”

NBC revealed on Thursday that it would be discontinuing airing one hour of primetime programming on NBC News Now, a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel available on Peacock and other streamers. That will result in the end of “Stay Tuned,” which streamed from the West Coast at 8 p.m. ET.

Wednesday’s stream of the show was the final episode, and those who worked on it are now seeking jobs elsewhere within the company. NBCUniversal is being spun off from Comcast, and it appears the company’s cost-cutting measures as it tries to plot a new independent future are already underway.

Sign Up peacocktv.com Peacock Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” “The Office,” and original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports and NBC programming, including the NFL, MLB, WWE, the Olympics, the Premier League, NASCAR, the French Open, college football and basketball, and the PGA Tour. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets. … Peacock also includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties, including NBC, Bravo, and E!. Additionally, Peacock has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels. The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows, including “Parks and Recreation” and the entire Dick Wolf library, which includes “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.” Peacock features weekly Sunday night NFL games during the regular season, available on the Premium and Premium Plus plans. Peacock again raised prices on August 18, 2026, with the cost of plans increasing to $8.99 for the Select, $12.99 for Premium, and $19.99 for Premium Plus. The service also features blockbusters and critically acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, as well as content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios. Sign Up $8.99+ / month peacocktv.com

Renewals, pickups, and cancelations

MGM+ has greenlit “The American Heiress,” which will star Julianna Margulies and is based on the best-selling novel by Daisy Goodwin.

Disney+ will stream The Game Awards, one of the video game industry’s largest awards shows, live on Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tubi will host a new original dating series “Don’t Date Alone with Trisha Paytas,” which will see one best friend vet three potential matches for their queer friend. The show will debut on Tubi on Feb. 4.

FX has renewd its comedy series “Adults” for a third season.

Casting announcements

“Big Mistakes” Season 2 on Netflix has welcomed Randall Park, Debi Mazar, T.R. Knight, and Jeff Perry.

“School Spirits” Season 4 on Paramount+ will see Milo Manheim and Jennifer Tilly return. Maria Dizzia has been promoted to series regular in the show as well.

Peacock has announced that its upcoming series “Before I Let Go” has cast Teyonah Parris and Danielle Brooks.

Deadline exclusively reported on Wednesday that Wilson Bethel will star opposite Dakota Fanning in Apple TV’s Alex Carry thriller series, which has not yet been titled.

Disney+ is releasing the ESPN Films documentary “Give Me the Ball,” centered on the life and career of Billie Jean King, on Nov. 23.

Watch the trailer for ‘Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift’ on Apple TV

Check out the trailer for ‘Ray Gunn’ on Netflix

Enjoy a first look at ‘She's Fine’ on Apple TV

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Watch a trailer for ‘Mix Tape’ on AMC+

Preview ‘SpongeBob SquarePants: Merry Christmas, Mr. Plankton)’ on Paramount+

See the final trailer for ‘Blade Runner 2099’ on Prime Video

Watch the trailer for ‘The JLO Show’ on Prime Video

Enjoy a preview of ‘It's Florida, Man’ Season 3