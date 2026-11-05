Courtney is a journalist and content strategist whose work for major digital brands has attracted millions of readers.

In 2026, I can’t think of a single person around the world who doesn’t need a good laugh every now and again. Comedy is one of the most popular genres on TV for a reason: it allows the audience to escape into their favorite brand of hilarity, whether it be surreal, slapstick, or a good old-fashioned stand-up routine. But in the wide world of streaming, which services do we think are ideal for watching comedy? We’ve picked six streamers we think are ideal for anyone seeking out something funny to watch, and we’ll give you the skinny on each one below to help you pick between them and start watching.

Best streaming services for comedy

Netflix

Netflix Hulu

Hulu HBO Max

HBO Max Peacock

Peacock Prime Video

Prime Video Paramount+

Cost: Plans start at $9 per month

Best for: Stand-up specials and original comedy series

Netflix has become a powerhouse for comedy in nearly every format. The platform features a huge range of sitcoms, from classics like “Seinfeld” to quirky originals such as “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Big Mouth.” Where Netflix really shines is stand-up. Major names like Dave Chappelle, Ali Wong, and Hannah Gadsby have all launched specials on Netflix, cementing it as the go-to platform for top talent.

What sets it apart is its global reach. Netflix invests in comedy from around the world, letting you discover new voices alongside familiar favorites. It also experiments with formats, offering everything from offbeat sketch shows, such as “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson,” to interactive comedies. If you want one service that delivers the widest variety of laughs, Netflix is tough to top.

Cost: Plans start at $12.49 per month

Best for: Sitcom lovers and next-day TV

Hulu is a must for fans of sitcoms and network comedies. It offers next-day streaming for shows airing on ABC, Fox, and NBC, allowing you to stay up-to-date with new episodes without a cable subscription. The platform also houses a strong lineup of classics like ‘Scrubs” and its new reboot, “Modern Family,” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” For those who like animated humor, Hulu is stacked with hits such as “Bob’s Burgers,” “Futurama,” and “Family Guy.”

Hulu also shines when it comes to variety. It combines long-running fan favorites with newer originals, such as “Only Murders in the Building” and “The Great,” providing comedy lovers with a steady stream of fresh content alongside comfort-watch staples. With so much range, Hulu feels like a one-stop shop for anyone who wants both familiar laughs and something new to discover.

Cost: Plans start at $11 per month

Best for: Dark comedy and prestige series

HBO Max offers a different take on comedy, often blending wit with storytelling that borders on the dramatic. HBO has a long history of producing edgy, boundary-pushing comedy, and those series are all available here. Standout shows such as “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Veep,” and “Hacks” showcase some of the smartest and funniest television ever made, combining sharp dialogue, clever satire, and memorable performances.

In addition to scripted series, Max features a robust library of HBO comedy specials, including stand-up from top comedians like John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle, and Tiffany Haddish. Sketch programming, from classic shows like “Mr. Show” to newer series, further demonstrates the platform’s range and commitment to innovative comedy. For those who appreciate humor that challenges norms, mixes satire with real-world observations, and pushes creative boundaries, HBO Max provides a consistently engaging experience.

Peacock

Cost: Plans start at $13 per month

Best for: Fans of The Office and NBC comedies

Peacock is the official home of “The Office,” making it essential for anyone who loves Michael Scott’s endless antics. The platform also hosts a wide range of NBC comedies, including “Parks and Recreation,” “30 Rock,” and “Saturday Night Live,” as well as late-night and sketch content that keeps the laughs coming.

In addition to its classic lineup, Peacock has been building a strong roster of original comedies, such as “Rutherford Falls” and “The Paper,” which combine sharp humor with relatable, modern storytelling. This mix of beloved favorites and fresh programming makes Peacock a standout for comedy fans seeking nostalgia, binge-worthy series, or a little of both.

Sign Up peacocktv.com Peacock Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” “The Office,” and original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports and NBC programming, including the NFL, MLB, WWE, the Olympics, the Premier League, NASCAR, the French Open, college football and basketball, and the PGA Tour. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets. … Peacock also includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties, including NBC, Bravo, and E!. Additionally, Peacock has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels. The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows, including “Parks and Recreation” and the entire Dick Wolf library, which includes “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.” Peacock features weekly Sunday night NFL games during the regular season, available on the Premium and Premium Plus plans. Peacock again raised prices on August 18, 2026, with the cost of plans increasing to $8.99 for the Select, $12.99 for Premium, and $19.99 for Premium Plus. The service also features blockbusters and critically acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, as well as content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios. Sign Up $8.99+ / month peacocktv.com

Cost: Plans start at $9 per month

Best for: Original comedy films and hidden gems

Prime Video has carved out a niche with quirky and experimental comedies. Series like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Upload” showcase the platform’s ability to deliver fresh, inventive storytelling with humor at the center. Prime also offers a rotating selection of comedy films, ranging from big-budget hits to indie favorites, providing ample options for both binge-watching and casual viewing.

In addition to scripted series and movies, Prime carries stand-up specials from established comedians and rising stars, making it a destination for fans of live comedy as well. Its mix of smart, offbeat series and comedy films sets it apart from traditional sitcom-heavy platforms. While not as focused on comedy as some competitors, Amazon Prime Video offers enough variety and original content to keep fans of inventive humor engaged.

Cost: Plans start at $9 per month

Best for: Classic and modern sitcoms

Paramount+ is home to CBS comedies and Viacom’s extensive catalog, making it a strong choice for fans of traditional sitcom formats. Classics like “Everybody Hates Chris” sit alongside newer hits such as “Ghosts,” offering both nostalgia and current favorites. The platform also features a wide array of Comedy Central content, including “Key & Peele,” “Chappelle’s Show,” “South Park,” and stand-up specials from top comedians.

Sketch shows, late-night clips, and original programming further expand the comedy offerings. Blending classic sitcoms, iconic sketch shows, and original comedies, Paramount+ keeps you entertained with familiar favorites and surprising new hits.

Stream Smarter, Laugh Harder

The world of streaming has turned every screen into a stage for laughter. From timeless sitcoms and iconic sketch shows to daring stand-up specials, a constant flow of comedy is ready to entertain, surprise, and delight. Revisit the classics that shaped generations or discover fresh voices redefining humor for today.

Streaming platforms make it easy to match the mood, whether craving clever wit, absurd antics, or bold social commentary. In this golden age of content, comedy has never been more abundant, diverse, or entertaining, proving that laughter truly is essential.