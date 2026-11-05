Find nonstop laughs with the top streaming services for sitcoms, stand-up, and sketch comedy
Find nonstop laughs with the top streaming services for sitcoms, stand-up, and sketch comedy
The best comedy streaming picks to binge, laugh, and discover your next favorite show.
In 2026, I can’t think of a single person around the world who doesn’t need a good laugh every now and again. Comedy is one of the most popular genres on TV for a reason: it allows the audience to escape into their favorite brand of hilarity, whether it be surreal, slapstick, or a good old-fashioned stand-up routine. But in the wide world of streaming, which services do we think are ideal for watching comedy? We’ve picked six streamers we think are ideal for anyone seeking out something funny to watch, and we’ll give you the skinny on each one below to help you pick between them and start watching.
Best streaming services for comedy
Netflix
Cost: Plans start at $9 per month
Best for: Stand-up specials and original comedy series
Netflix has become a powerhouse for comedy in nearly every format. The platform features a huge range of sitcoms, from classics like “Seinfeld” to quirky originals such as “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Big Mouth.” Where Netflix really shines is stand-up. Major names like Dave Chappelle, Ali Wong, and Hannah Gadsby have all launched specials on Netflix, cementing it as the go-to platform for top talent.
What sets it apart is its global reach. Netflix invests in comedy from around the world, letting you discover new voices alongside familiar favorites. It also experiments with formats, offering everything from offbeat sketch shows, such as “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson,” to interactive comedies. If you want one service that delivers the widest variety of laughs, Netflix is tough to top.
Netflix
Netflix is a leading subscription-based video streaming service that offers on-demand access to an extensive library of over 3,000 movies, 2,000+ TV shows, and a growing collection of acclaimed Netflix originals. Renowned for producing groundbreaking content, Netflix has become a cultural powerhouse with hit originals like “Stranger Things,” “Wednesday,” “Squid Game,” “The Crown,” “Tiger King,” “Bridgerton,” “The Witcher,” and “Black Mirror.”
The platform constantly updates its catalog, introducing fresh content alongside timeless classics and international hits. Netflix’s commitment to storytelling has also earned critical acclaim, with award-winning exclusives such as “Roma,” “Marriage Story,” “The Power of the Dog,” “Mank,” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” In 2023, their animated film “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, further solidifying Netflix’s reputation for high-quality content.
Recently, Netflix has expanded beyond standard movies and TV titles with the addition of video podcasts, and is also exploring a digital store that would offer third-party streamers within the app.
Netflix offers three plans – stream on 2 devices in HD with the “Standard with Ads” ($8.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with the “Standard” ($19.99) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on the “Premium” ($26.99) plan.
Hulu
Cost: Plans start at $12.49 per month
Best for: Sitcom lovers and next-day TV
Hulu is a must for fans of sitcoms and network comedies. It offers next-day streaming for shows airing on ABC, Fox, and NBC, allowing you to stay up-to-date with new episodes without a cable subscription. The platform also houses a strong lineup of classics like ‘Scrubs” and its new reboot, “Modern Family,” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” For those who like animated humor, Hulu is stacked with hits such as “Bob’s Burgers,” “Futurama,” and “Family Guy.”
Hulu also shines when it comes to variety. It combines long-running fan favorites with newer originals, such as “Only Murders in the Building” and “The Great,” providing comedy lovers with a steady stream of fresh content alongside comfort-watch staples. With so much range, Hulu feels like a one-stop shop for anyone who wants both familiar laughs and something new to discover.
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like “Only Murders in the Building,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
It offers a good selection of current TV shows, and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC and Fox, and cable channels like FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a base plan for $11.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their ad-free plan for $18.99 a month. For $89.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals, and regional sports networks.
HBO Max
Cost: Plans start at $11 per month
Best for: Dark comedy and prestige series
HBO Max offers a different take on comedy, often blending wit with storytelling that borders on the dramatic. HBO has a long history of producing edgy, boundary-pushing comedy, and those series are all available here. Standout shows such as “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Veep,” and “Hacks” showcase some of the smartest and funniest television ever made, combining sharp dialogue, clever satire, and memorable performances.
In addition to scripted series, Max features a robust library of HBO comedy specials, including stand-up from top comedians like John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle, and Tiffany Haddish. Sketch programming, from classic shows like “Mr. Show” to newer series, further demonstrates the platform’s range and commitment to innovative comedy. For those who appreciate humor that challenges norms, mixes satire with real-world observations, and pushes creative boundaries, HBO Max provides a consistently engaging experience.
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library and exclusive Max Originals. There are hubs for content from TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Discovery, TCM, Cartoon Network, Travel Channel, ID, and more. Watch hit series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more. Within HBO Max, B/R Sports allows users to watch live NBA, MLB, NHL, March Madness, and NASCAR events.
HBO Max has three tiers: an ad-supported plan for $10.99, an ad-free plan for $18.49, and the ultimate tier that includes 4K for $22.99.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
You can choose to add HBO Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or other Live TV providers.
Peacock
Cost: Plans start at $13 per month
Best for: Fans of The Office and NBC comedies
Peacock is the official home of “The Office,” making it essential for anyone who loves Michael Scott’s endless antics. The platform also hosts a wide range of NBC comedies, including “Parks and Recreation,” “30 Rock,” and “Saturday Night Live,” as well as late-night and sketch content that keeps the laughs coming.
In addition to its classic lineup, Peacock has been building a strong roster of original comedies, such as “Rutherford Falls” and “The Paper,” which combine sharp humor with relatable, modern storytelling. This mix of beloved favorites and fresh programming makes Peacock a standout for comedy fans seeking nostalgia, binge-worthy series, or a little of both.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” “The Office,” and original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports and NBC programming, including the NFL, MLB, WWE, the Olympics, the Premier League, NASCAR, the French Open, college football and basketball, and the PGA Tour. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock also includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties, including NBC, Bravo, and E!. Additionally, Peacock has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows, including “Parks and Recreation” and the entire Dick Wolf library, which includes “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
Peacock features weekly Sunday night NFL games during the regular season, available on the Premium and Premium Plus plans.
Peacock again raised prices on August 18, 2026, with the cost of plans increasing to $8.99 for the Select, $12.99 for Premium, and $19.99 for Premium Plus.
The service also features blockbusters and critically acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, as well as content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.
Prime Video
Cost: Plans start at $9 per month
Best for: Original comedy films and hidden gems
Prime Video has carved out a niche with quirky and experimental comedies. Series like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Upload” showcase the platform’s ability to deliver fresh, inventive storytelling with humor at the center. Prime also offers a rotating selection of comedy films, ranging from big-budget hits to indie favorites, providing ample options for both binge-watching and casual viewing.
In addition to scripted series and movies, Prime carries stand-up specials from established comedians and rising stars, making it a destination for fans of live comedy as well. Its mix of smart, offbeat series and comedy films sets it apart from traditional sitcom-heavy platforms. While not as focused on comedy as some competitors, Amazon Prime Video offers enough variety and original content to keep fans of inventive humor engaged.
Prime Video
Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Max, Showtime, STARZ, and dozens more with Prime Video Channels. Prime Video also offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.
Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month ($139 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month. A standalone, ad-supported version costs $8.99 per month, while the upgraded Prime Video Ultra tier, costing an extra $4.99 per month or $45.99 per year, adds Dolby Atmos support, ups video quality to 4K UHD, removes ads, and allows for 100 downloads and 5 simultaneous streams. Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial.
Prime Video currently offers over 25,000 movies and TV episodes, many of which are original productions. Live sports coverage includes NFL Thursday Night Football as well as select NBA, WNBA, and NWSL events.
Paramount+
Cost: Plans start at $9 per month
Best for: Classic and modern sitcoms
Paramount+ is home to CBS comedies and Viacom’s extensive catalog, making it a strong choice for fans of traditional sitcom formats. Classics like “Everybody Hates Chris” sit alongside newer hits such as “Ghosts,” offering both nostalgia and current favorites. The platform also features a wide array of Comedy Central content, including “Key & Peele,” “Chappelle’s Show,” “South Park,” and stand-up specials from top comedians.
Sketch shows, late-night clips, and original programming further expand the comedy offerings. Blending classic sitcoms, iconic sketch shows, and original comedies, Paramount+ keeps you entertained with familiar favorites and surprising new hits.
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., and more. Get free access with a Walmart+ subscription.
Paramount+ includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and “PAW Patrol.” Subscribers can watch the NFL, college football, The Masters, college basketball, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Serie A, and NWSL. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate. The upgraded ad-free package includes premium movies and shows from Showtime.
Stream Smarter, Laugh Harder
The world of streaming has turned every screen into a stage for laughter. From timeless sitcoms and iconic sketch shows to daring stand-up specials, a constant flow of comedy is ready to entertain, surprise, and delight. Revisit the classics that shaped generations or discover fresh voices redefining humor for today.
Streaming platforms make it easy to match the mood, whether craving clever wit, absurd antics, or bold social commentary. In this golden age of content, comedy has never been more abundant, diverse, or entertaining, proving that laughter truly is essential.