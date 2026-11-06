The top streaming services for kids and families
The top streaming services for kids and families
Top streaming platforms for kids packed with family-friendly shows and movies everyone will love
Streaming can be a goldmine of fantastic content, but it can also be an absolute minefield for parents. Most streamers come with parental controls that let parents lock their kids out of adult content, but it can still be very difficult to know which services are the best choices for families.
If you love watching TV and movies with your kids, but need a little help knowing which streamers have the best children’s content, read on. We’ve put together a detailed list of the best streaming services for kids, including what you’ll find in their libraries and how much you can expect to pay.
Best streaming services for kids
Disney+
- Cost: Plans start at $12.49 per month
- Best for: Families who love Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars
- Pros: Huge library of family favorites, polished kid profiles, safe viewing
- Cons: Limited outside the Disney universe, expensive premium tiers
Disney+ is the crown jewel of family streaming, a platform that feels like it was designed with parents and kids in mind. Its library is a treasure chest of beloved favorites and modern blockbusters, making it one of the few services that truly appeals across generations. Kids can dive into animated classics like “The Lion King” and “Aladdin”, laugh along with Pixar masterpieces such as “Toy Story” and its various sequels, “The Incredibles” and “Finding Nemo,” or get swept up in Marvel’s superhero sagas and Star Wars adventures. Parents, meanwhile, can relive their own childhood favorites or discover brand-new originals created exclusively for the service.
What really sets Disney+ apart is how seamlessly it combines entertainment with enrichment. Beyond the colorful animations and epic action stories, the service also delivers award-winning National Geographic programming for curious kids who love animals, science, and exploration. It’s one of the few platforms where a family can jump from a lightsaber duel to a documentary on penguins in the Arctic, all in the same afternoon.
The platform is also thoughtfully designed for families. Kid profiles make browsing safe and simple, and the user-friendly interface ensures little ones can easily find what they want without accidentally landing on something too mature. All of this makes Disney+ one of my personal favorite streaming services for kids.
Disney+
Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages. It is notable for its popular original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”
Disney+ has several plans with or without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $11.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads, which costs $19.99 / month.
The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $189.99 / year ($15.83/mo.).
If you’d like to add Hulu, you can bundle the two services as well, but Disney+ is also continuing to integrate the two, which will soon be an all-in-one offering.
Sports fans can also bundle ESPN Select or ESPN Unlimited, with or without ads.
Disney+ most recently raised prices on September 23, 2026 — the fourth time in as many years.
The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles, including the entire Disney Vault.
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ streaming movie listings.
Netflix Kids
- Cost: Plans start at $9 per month
- Best for: Families with kids of all ages who want lots of variety
- Pros: Wide selection, strong original programming, flexible parental controls
- Cons: Content rotates often, occasional tween overlap
Netflix Kids is like an all-you-can-watch buffet of entertainment, tailored to keep children entertained while giving parents peace of mind. It’s “Kids” mode automatically filters content so little ones see only what’s age-appropriate, and the sheer variety of what’s available makes it one of the most flexible options for families overall. Whether your child is into animated adventures, quirky comedies, or thrilling mysteries, Netflix Kids has something that speaks to their imagination.
The platform shines with a mix of global hits and originals that kids can’t find anywhere else. Animated gems like “Klaus” and “KPop Demon Hunters” bring legends to life, and “Sesame Street” releases new episodes on Netflix as well. Add in popular favorites like “Pokémon Journeys” and the DreamWorks library (licensed from NBCUniversal), and Netflix has a huge range of content for families with younger and older kids. For families with teens, Netflix offers live-action hits like “A Series of Unfortunate Events” or “The Baby-Sitters Club” reboot. At the same time, preschoolers can cuddle up with “Cocomelon” and “Octonauts.”
Netflix also keeps things fresh with international shows, seasonal specials, and a rotating library of family movies. Kids might discover an animated series from Japan one week, and the next, they’re watching a holiday special that gets the whole family in the festive spirit. The constant flow of new titles ensures boredom rarely creeps in.
Parents benefit from customizable profiles and parental controls that make it easy to set limits, track activity, and ensure safe viewing. With multiple subscription tiers, families can choose a plan that fits their budget and still enjoy an enormous catalog.
Netflix
Netflix is a leading subscription-based video streaming service that offers on-demand access to an extensive library of over 3,000 movies, 2,000+ TV shows, and a growing collection of acclaimed Netflix originals. Renowned for producing groundbreaking content, Netflix has become a cultural powerhouse with hit originals like “Stranger Things,” “Wednesday,” “Squid Game,” “The Crown,” “Tiger King,” “Bridgerton,” “The Witcher,” and “Black Mirror.”
The platform constantly updates its catalog, introducing fresh content alongside timeless classics and international hits. Netflix’s commitment to storytelling has also earned critical acclaim, with award-winning exclusives such as “Roma,” “Marriage Story,” “The Power of the Dog,” “Mank,” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” In 2023, their animated film “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, further solidifying Netflix’s reputation for high-quality content.
Recently, Netflix has expanded beyond standard movies and TV titles with the addition of video podcasts, and is also exploring a digital store that would offer third-party streamers within the app.
Netflix offers three plans – stream on 2 devices in HD with the “Standard with Ads” ($8.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with the “Standard” ($19.99) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on the “Premium” ($26.99) plan.
PBS Kids
- Cost: Free with ads, $5 per month for ad-free
- Best for: Younger kids and parents seeking educational programming
- Pros: Free option, learning-focused, reliable classics
- Cons: Smaller library, geared toward preschool and elementary ages
PBS Kids has long been the gold standard for safe, enriching entertainment for children. Unlike most streaming platforms focusing on nonstop cartoons or flashy blockbusters, PBS Kids is built around learning and growth. Parents trust it because they grew up with it themselves, and kids love it because the shows balance fun storytelling with meaningful lessons. It’s the kind of platform where screen time actually feels like quality time.
The lineup is a blend of timeless classics and modern favorites. “Arthur” continues to deliver gentle life lessons after decades on the air, while “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” brings the warmth and wisdom of Mister Rogers to a new generation. Shows like “Wild Kratts” introduce children to the wonders of the natural world, sparking curiosity about animals and science in a way that feels like play rather than a classroom lecture. For families with younger kids, staples like “Sesame Street” remain as delightful and relevant as ever, and can still be streamed on PBS Kids in addition to Netflix.
What makes PBS Kids stand out is its accessibility. The service is free with ads, making it an easy choice for families who don’t want to add another subscription to their monthly budget. For those who prefer an uninterrupted viewing experience, the ad-free premium version is just $5 per month and makes it one of the most affordable streaming options available.
PBS Kids also brings peace of mind. Parents don’t have to hover with the remote in hand because the entire library is curated for safety. That’s a rare luxury in today’s crowded streaming world, where “kids” sections can sometimes feel more like a minefield.
PBS Kids
PBS Kids is a free online streaming platform serving toddlers and preschoolers. All content here is kid-friendly and safe. Children will learn lessons about emotional regulation, creative thinking, and problem-solving, with shows focused on science, reading, and more. Standout shows include “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Wild Kratts,” and “Molly of Denali.” It’s a must-have service for anyone with young children.
While your family can enjoy PBS Kids for free with the app, the content is limited to eight episodes and a handful of clips per show. If you pay for PBS Kids as an Amazon video channel, you’ll have on demand access to every episode of every show.
Prime Video (Kids)
- Cost: Plans start at $9 per month
- Best for: Families who already use Amazon Prime and want extra value
- Pros: Included with Amazon Prime, broad selection, offline viewing
- Cons: Interface is less kid-friendly, add-ons cost extra
Prime Video is one of the most underrated streaming options for families. Bundled with an Amazon Prime membership, it gives access to a wide mix of kids’ movies, licensed favorites, and an expanding lineup of originals without the need for a separate subscription. For families already using Prime, it feels like an added bonus that pays for itself.
The kids’ library includes favorites like “Pete the Cat,” “Lost in Oz,” and “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie,” alongside popular family films that rotate regularly. Parents can expand the offerings by adding channels such as Noggin, PBS Kids, or Boomerang, giving children even more trusted content.
What sets Prime Video apart is the ability to download shows and movies for offline viewing. On long flights or road trips, having episodes preloaded on a tablet can be a lifesaver. Parents can also create child profiles, set age filters, and use parental controls to manage what their kids watch.
While the interface is less polished than some competitors, Prime Video stands out for its convenience and flexibility. Families looking for variety, value, and offline entertainment will find it a reliable choice.
Prime Video
Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Max, Showtime, STARZ, and dozens more with Prime Video Channels. Prime Video also offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.
Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month ($139 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month. A standalone, ad-supported version costs $8.99 per month, while the upgraded Prime Video Ultra tier, costing an extra $4.99 per month or $45.99 per year, adds Dolby Atmos support, ups video quality to 4K UHD, removes ads, and allows for 100 downloads and 5 simultaneous streams. Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial.
Prime Video currently offers over 25,000 movies and TV episodes, many of which are original productions. Live sports coverage includes NFL Thursday Night Football as well as select NBA, WNBA, and NWSL events.
Apple TV
- Cost: $15 per month with a seven-day free trial
- Best for: Families who enjoy fresh, creative originals without ads
- Pros: High-quality ad-free originals, affordable
- Cons: Limited library, fewer classics
Apple TV may not have the largest kids’ library, but its offerings are carefully crafted to stand out. This platform is built on quality over quantity, and every series feels like it has been handpicked to inspire imagination, creativity, and curiosity.
The lineup leans heavily into original programming that parents and kids can both enjoy. “Snoopy in Space” turns the beloved beagle into a little astronaut exploring the cosmos, while “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” blends quirky humor with wild creativity. Then there’s “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” a reimagined version of the classic Jim Henson series that brings nostalgia for parents and brand-new adventures for kids. Each show feels polished, vibrant, and surprisingly smart.
For families already in the Apple ecosystem, Apple TV+ integrates seamlessly. It works across iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, and Macs, and parents can set up kid profiles with ease. At just a few dollars a month, it is also one of the most affordable streaming services, and Apple often bundles it free for a year with new devices.
Apple TV+ might not overwhelm you with endless scrolling, but that is exactly the point. It delivers a focused, high-quality kids’ lineup that feels thoughtful, not cluttered. For families looking for original stories and shows they can actually enjoy together, Apple TV+ is a surprisingly strong contender.
Apple TV
Apple TV (formerly known as Apple TV+) is a subscription video streaming service for $14.99 per month, offering a growing slate of original series, films, documentaries, and specials. Unlike other platforms that combine licensed titles with originals, Apple TV is built entirely around exclusive programming, making it the home of critically acclaimed hits such as “Ted Lasso,” “Severance,” “The Morning Show,” and “Silo.” Its lineup continues to expand with award-winning dramas, comedies, family-friendly shows, and blockbuster original films like “CODA,” which won the Academy Award for Best Picture.
In October 2025, Apple TV agreed to a deal with Formula 1 to exclusively broadcast all Formula 1 races starting with the 2026 season.
Apple TV also features coverage of all regular-season matches for Major League Soccer (MLS) at no additional cost.
On August 28th, 2026, the price of Apple TV was increased from $12.99 per month to $14.99 per month, the second increase in as many years.
The service is available worldwide through the Apple TV app, which is built into Apple devices and supported on most smart TVs, streaming players like Roku and Fire TV, game consoles, and web browsers. Subscribers can watch on demand, download episodes and movies for offline viewing, and stream in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, where available. Apple TV also offers family sharing, allowing up to six people to use one subscription at no extra cost.
With a competitive monthly price and bundles available through Apple One — which combines Apple TV with Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud storage, and more — the service continues to grow as a key part of Apple’s ecosystem. Apple TV delivers one of the strongest collections of exclusive content in the streaming space for viewers seeking prestige originals, cinematic storytelling, and seamless access across devices.
Hulu (Kids Section)
- Cost: Plans start at $12.49 per month
- Best for: Families who want variety and like bundle deals with Disney+
- Pros: Good mix of shows, strong bundles, content for older kids
- Cons: Fewer original kids shows, ads on basic plan
Hulu might not be the first service parents think of for kids, but its family-friendly side is a hidden gem. The platform offers a well-rounded kids section with a healthy mix of cartoons, family movies, and popular TV shows that appeal to various ages. From preschool programming to tween-friendly comedies, it has enough variety to keep everyone entertained without overwhelming parents with too many choices.
One of Hulu’s biggest advantages is its ability to bridge generations. Parents will find plenty of nostalgic throwbacks, allowing them to share a piece of their own childhood with their kids. Think of it as a streaming library where family movie night becomes a multigenerational experience.
The service gets even more appealing when paired with the Disney+ bundle. Suddenly, families have the ultimate streaming combo at their fingertips: Disney classics for younger kids, Marvel and Star Wars adventures for older ones, National Geographic for curious minds, and some sports coverage through ESPN. That’s everything from “Frozen” to football in a single package, all under one subscription.
Hulu also doubles as a hub for parents once the kids go to bed. With its robust catalog of dramas, comedies, reality shows, and next-day TV episodes, it’s not just for the little ones. Families can get the best of both worlds, child-friendly programming during the day and grown-up favorites at night, all without switching services.
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like “Only Murders in the Building,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
It offers a good selection of current TV shows, and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC and Fox, and cable channels like FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a base plan for $11.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their ad-free plan for $18.99 a month. For $89.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals, and regional sports networks.
Peacock Kids
Cost: Plans start at $8 per month
Best for: Families looking for budget-friendly streaming with DreamWorks content
Pros: DreamWorks library, low cost
Cons: Smaller catalog than bigger platforms
Peacock may be NBCUniversal’s streaming service, but its kids section stands tall on its own. Families will find a surprisingly rich library filled with beloved favorites like “Curious George” and “Where’s Waldo,” plus a lineup of DreamWorks hits that never seem to go out of style. Whether it’s the mischievous fun of Shrek, the action-packed adventures of Kung Fu Panda, or the endless rewatchability of Trolls, Peacock delivers big-name characters kids already know and love.
What makes Peacock shine for families is the Universal movie connection. New and classic family films from Universal regularly rotate into the lineup, giving parents a reason to check back often. It’s one of the few platforms where animated blockbusters and live-action family flicks come together in one convenient, affordable service.
Peacock is one of the most budget-friendly streaming options out there, with ad-free tiers and premium plans that won’t break the bank. For families who want quality entertainment without adding another hefty monthly bill, that’s a big win.
Parents will also appreciate that Peacock balances kid-friendly shows with plenty of programming for adults. Once bedtime rolls around, you can switch over to NBC comedies, live sports, or original dramas without leaving the app. That flexibility makes it a true family service, not just a kids-only option.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” “The Office,” and original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports and NBC programming, including the NFL, MLB, WWE, the Olympics, the Premier League, NASCAR, the French Open, college football and basketball, and the PGA Tour. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock also includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties, including NBC, Bravo, and E!. Additionally, Peacock has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows, including “Parks and Recreation” and the entire Dick Wolf library, which includes “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
Peacock features weekly Sunday night NFL games during the regular season, available on the Premium and Premium Plus plans.
Peacock again raised prices on August 18, 2026, with the cost of plans increasing to $8.99 for the Select, $12.99 for Premium, and $19.99 for Premium Plus.
The service also features blockbusters and critically acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, as well as content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.
Streaming for Families
Choosing the best streaming service for kids depends on what your family values most. Whether it’s the magic of Disney classics, the variety of Netflix, the educational edge of PBS Kids, or the affordability of Peacock. For many households, combining services is the sweet spot, especially with bundles that help cut costs.
No matter which option you choose, these platforms make it easier than ever to balance fun and safe entertainment for kids of all ages. So grab the popcorn, set up those parental controls, and let family movie night begin.