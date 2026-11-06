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Streaming can be a goldmine of fantastic content, but it can also be an absolute minefield for parents. Most streamers come with parental controls that let parents lock their kids out of adult content, but it can still be very difficult to know which services are the best choices for families.

If you love watching TV and movies with your kids, but need a little help knowing which streamers have the best children’s content, read on. We’ve put together a detailed list of the best streaming services for kids, including what you’ll find in their libraries and how much you can expect to pay.

Best streaming services for kids

Disney+

Disney+ Netflix Kids

Netflix Kids PBS Kids

PBS Kids Prime Video (Kids)

Prime Video (Kids) Apple TV

Apple TV Hulu (Kids Section)

Hulu (Kids Section) Peacock Kids

Disney+

Cost: Plans start at $12.49 per month

Plans start at $12.49 per month Best for: Families who love Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars

Families who love Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars Pros: Huge library of family favorites, polished kid profiles, safe viewing

Huge library of family favorites, polished kid profiles, safe viewing Cons: Limited outside the Disney universe, expensive premium tiers

Disney+ is the crown jewel of family streaming, a platform that feels like it was designed with parents and kids in mind. Its library is a treasure chest of beloved favorites and modern blockbusters, making it one of the few services that truly appeals across generations. Kids can dive into animated classics like “The Lion King” and “Aladdin”, laugh along with Pixar masterpieces such as “Toy Story” and its various sequels, “The Incredibles” and “Finding Nemo,” or get swept up in Marvel’s superhero sagas and Star Wars adventures. Parents, meanwhile, can relive their own childhood favorites or discover brand-new originals created exclusively for the service.

What really sets Disney+ apart is how seamlessly it combines entertainment with enrichment. Beyond the colorful animations and epic action stories, the service also delivers award-winning National Geographic programming for curious kids who love animals, science, and exploration. It’s one of the few platforms where a family can jump from a lightsaber duel to a documentary on penguins in the Arctic, all in the same afternoon.

The platform is also thoughtfully designed for families. Kid profiles make browsing safe and simple, and the user-friendly interface ensures little ones can easily find what they want without accidentally landing on something too mature. All of this makes Disney+ one of my personal favorite streaming services for kids.

Netflix Kids

Cost: Plans start at $9 per month

Plans start at $9 per month Best for: Families with kids of all ages who want lots of variety

Families with kids of all ages who want lots of variety Pros: Wide selection, strong original programming, flexible parental controls

Wide selection, strong original programming, flexible parental controls Cons: Content rotates often, occasional tween overlap

Netflix Kids is like an all-you-can-watch buffet of entertainment, tailored to keep children entertained while giving parents peace of mind. It’s “Kids” mode automatically filters content so little ones see only what’s age-appropriate, and the sheer variety of what’s available makes it one of the most flexible options for families overall. Whether your child is into animated adventures, quirky comedies, or thrilling mysteries, Netflix Kids has something that speaks to their imagination.

The platform shines with a mix of global hits and originals that kids can’t find anywhere else. Animated gems like “Klaus” and “KPop Demon Hunters” bring legends to life, and “Sesame Street” releases new episodes on Netflix as well. Add in popular favorites like “Pokémon Journeys” and the DreamWorks library (licensed from NBCUniversal), and Netflix has a huge range of content for families with younger and older kids. For families with teens, Netflix offers live-action hits like “A Series of Unfortunate Events” or “The Baby-Sitters Club” reboot. At the same time, preschoolers can cuddle up with “Cocomelon” and “Octonauts.”

Netflix also keeps things fresh with international shows, seasonal specials, and a rotating library of family movies. Kids might discover an animated series from Japan one week, and the next, they’re watching a holiday special that gets the whole family in the festive spirit. The constant flow of new titles ensures boredom rarely creeps in.

Parents benefit from customizable profiles and parental controls that make it easy to set limits, track activity, and ensure safe viewing. With multiple subscription tiers, families can choose a plan that fits their budget and still enjoy an enormous catalog.

PBS Kids

Cost: Free with ads, $5 per month for ad-free

Free with ads, $5 per month for ad-free Best for: Younger kids and parents seeking educational programming

Younger kids and parents seeking educational programming Pros: Free option, learning-focused, reliable classics

Free option, learning-focused, reliable classics Cons: Smaller library, geared toward preschool and elementary ages

PBS Kids has long been the gold standard for safe, enriching entertainment for children. Unlike most streaming platforms focusing on nonstop cartoons or flashy blockbusters, PBS Kids is built around learning and growth. Parents trust it because they grew up with it themselves, and kids love it because the shows balance fun storytelling with meaningful lessons. It’s the kind of platform where screen time actually feels like quality time.

The lineup is a blend of timeless classics and modern favorites. “Arthur” continues to deliver gentle life lessons after decades on the air, while “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” brings the warmth and wisdom of Mister Rogers to a new generation. Shows like “Wild Kratts” introduce children to the wonders of the natural world, sparking curiosity about animals and science in a way that feels like play rather than a classroom lecture. For families with younger kids, staples like “Sesame Street” remain as delightful and relevant as ever, and can still be streamed on PBS Kids in addition to Netflix.

What makes PBS Kids stand out is its accessibility. The service is free with ads, making it an easy choice for families who don’t want to add another subscription to their monthly budget. For those who prefer an uninterrupted viewing experience, the ad-free premium version is just $5 per month and makes it one of the most affordable streaming options available.

PBS Kids also brings peace of mind. Parents don’t have to hover with the remote in hand because the entire library is curated for safety. That’s a rare luxury in today’s crowded streaming world, where “kids” sections can sometimes feel more like a minefield.

7-Day Trial amazon.com PBS Kids PBS Kids is a free online streaming platform serving toddlers and preschoolers. All content here is kid-friendly and safe. Children will learn lessons about emotional regulation, creative thinking, and problem-solving, with shows focused on science, reading, and more. Standout shows include “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Wild Kratts,” and “Molly of Denali.” It’s a must-have service for anyone with young children. … While your family can enjoy PBS Kids for free with the app, the content is limited to eight episodes and a handful of clips per show. If you pay for PBS Kids as an Amazon video channel, you’ll have on demand access to every episode of every show. 7-Day Trial Free amazon.com

Prime Video (Kids)

Cost: Plans start at $9 per month

Plans start at $9 per month Best for: Families who already use Amazon Prime and want extra value

Families who already use Amazon Prime and want extra value Pros: Included with Amazon Prime, broad selection, offline viewing

Included with Amazon Prime, broad selection, offline viewing Cons: Interface is less kid-friendly, add-ons cost extra

Prime Video is one of the most underrated streaming options for families. Bundled with an Amazon Prime membership, it gives access to a wide mix of kids’ movies, licensed favorites, and an expanding lineup of originals without the need for a separate subscription. For families already using Prime, it feels like an added bonus that pays for itself.

The kids’ library includes favorites like “Pete the Cat,” “Lost in Oz,” and “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie,” alongside popular family films that rotate regularly. Parents can expand the offerings by adding channels such as Noggin, PBS Kids, or Boomerang, giving children even more trusted content.

What sets Prime Video apart is the ability to download shows and movies for offline viewing. On long flights or road trips, having episodes preloaded on a tablet can be a lifesaver. Parents can also create child profiles, set age filters, and use parental controls to manage what their kids watch.

While the interface is less polished than some competitors, Prime Video stands out for its convenience and flexibility. Families looking for variety, value, and offline entertainment will find it a reliable choice.

Apple TV

Cost: $15 per month with a seven-day free trial

$15 per month with a seven-day free trial Best for: Families who enjoy fresh, creative originals without ads

Families who enjoy fresh, creative originals without ads Pros: High-quality ad-free originals, affordable

High-quality ad-free originals, affordable Cons: Limited library, fewer classics

Apple TV may not have the largest kids’ library, but its offerings are carefully crafted to stand out. This platform is built on quality over quantity, and every series feels like it has been handpicked to inspire imagination, creativity, and curiosity.

The lineup leans heavily into original programming that parents and kids can both enjoy. “Snoopy in Space” turns the beloved beagle into a little astronaut exploring the cosmos, while “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” blends quirky humor with wild creativity. Then there’s “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” a reimagined version of the classic Jim Henson series that brings nostalgia for parents and brand-new adventures for kids. Each show feels polished, vibrant, and surprisingly smart.

For families already in the Apple ecosystem, Apple TV+ integrates seamlessly. It works across iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, and Macs, and parents can set up kid profiles with ease. At just a few dollars a month, it is also one of the most affordable streaming services, and Apple often bundles it free for a year with new devices.

Apple TV+ might not overwhelm you with endless scrolling, but that is exactly the point. It delivers a focused, high-quality kids’ lineup that feels thoughtful, not cluttered. For families looking for original stories and shows they can actually enjoy together, Apple TV+ is a surprisingly strong contender.

Hulu (Kids Section)

Cost: Plans start at $12.49 per month

Plans start at $12.49 per month Best for: Families who want variety and like bundle deals with Disney+

Families who want variety and like bundle deals with Disney+ Pros: Good mix of shows, strong bundles, content for older kids

Good mix of shows, strong bundles, content for older kids Cons: Fewer original kids shows, ads on basic plan

Hulu might not be the first service parents think of for kids, but its family-friendly side is a hidden gem. The platform offers a well-rounded kids section with a healthy mix of cartoons, family movies, and popular TV shows that appeal to various ages. From preschool programming to tween-friendly comedies, it has enough variety to keep everyone entertained without overwhelming parents with too many choices.

One of Hulu’s biggest advantages is its ability to bridge generations. Parents will find plenty of nostalgic throwbacks, allowing them to share a piece of their own childhood with their kids. Think of it as a streaming library where family movie night becomes a multigenerational experience.

The service gets even more appealing when paired with the Disney+ bundle. Suddenly, families have the ultimate streaming combo at their fingertips: Disney classics for younger kids, Marvel and Star Wars adventures for older ones, National Geographic for curious minds, and some sports coverage through ESPN. That’s everything from “Frozen” to football in a single package, all under one subscription.

Hulu also doubles as a hub for parents once the kids go to bed. With its robust catalog of dramas, comedies, reality shows, and next-day TV episodes, it’s not just for the little ones. Families can get the best of both worlds, child-friendly programming during the day and grown-up favorites at night, all without switching services.

Peacock Kids

Cost: Plans start at $8 per month

Best for: Families looking for budget-friendly streaming with DreamWorks content

Pros: DreamWorks library, low cost

Cons: Smaller catalog than bigger platforms

Peacock may be NBCUniversal’s streaming service, but its kids section stands tall on its own. Families will find a surprisingly rich library filled with beloved favorites like “Curious George” and “Where’s Waldo,” plus a lineup of DreamWorks hits that never seem to go out of style. Whether it’s the mischievous fun of Shrek, the action-packed adventures of Kung Fu Panda, or the endless rewatchability of Trolls, Peacock delivers big-name characters kids already know and love.

What makes Peacock shine for families is the Universal movie connection. New and classic family films from Universal regularly rotate into the lineup, giving parents a reason to check back often. It’s one of the few platforms where animated blockbusters and live-action family flicks come together in one convenient, affordable service.

Peacock is one of the most budget-friendly streaming options out there, with ad-free tiers and premium plans that won’t break the bank. For families who want quality entertainment without adding another hefty monthly bill, that’s a big win.

Parents will also appreciate that Peacock balances kid-friendly shows with plenty of programming for adults. Once bedtime rolls around, you can switch over to NBC comedies, live sports, or original dramas without leaving the app. That flexibility makes it a true family service, not just a kids-only option.

Sign Up peacocktv.com Peacock Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” “The Office,” and original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports and NBC programming, including the NFL, MLB, WWE, the Olympics, the Premier League, NASCAR, the French Open, college football and basketball, and the PGA Tour. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets. … Peacock also includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties, including NBC, Bravo, and E!. Additionally, Peacock has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels. The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows, including “Parks and Recreation” and the entire Dick Wolf library, which includes “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.” Peacock features weekly Sunday night NFL games during the regular season, available on the Premium and Premium Plus plans. Peacock again raised prices on August 18, 2026, with the cost of plans increasing to $8.99 for the Select, $12.99 for Premium, and $19.99 for Premium Plus. The service also features blockbusters and critically acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, as well as content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios. Sign Up $8.99+ / month peacocktv.com

Streaming for Families

Choosing the best streaming service for kids depends on what your family values most. Whether it’s the magic of Disney classics, the variety of Netflix, the educational edge of PBS Kids, or the affordability of Peacock. For many households, combining services is the sweet spot, especially with bundles that help cut costs.

No matter which option you choose, these platforms make it easier than ever to balance fun and safe entertainment for kids of all ages. So grab the popcorn, set up those parental controls, and let family movie night begin.