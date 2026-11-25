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The NFL’s first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game brings two 6-4 playoff hopefuls together on Wednesday, Nov. 25, as the Los Angeles Rams host the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are coming off Week 11 byes thanks to the short week, but their most recent results couldn’t have been more different: Los Angeles rolled past the Cardinals 34-6 for its fourth straight victory, while Green Bay fell 30-10 to the Vikings. With Matthew Stafford and Jordan Love leading their respective offenses, the winner will gain a potentially important head-to-head advantage in the NFC wild-card race.

The game will kick off at 8:35 p.m. ET, and you can watch with a subscription to Netflix. Fans in both Southern California and the Green Bay and Mmilwaukee markets will be able to stream the game on their respective local NBC affiliates with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV.

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers

Everything you need to know to stream Rams vs. Packers:

How to watch Rams vs. Packers

How to watch Rams vs. Packers Why watch Rams vs. Packers on Netflix?

Why watch Rams vs. Packers on Netflix? Watch a preview of Rams vs. Packers

Watch a preview of Rams vs. Packers Can you watch Rams vs. Packers for free?

Can you watch Rams vs. Packers for free? Will Rams vs. Packers be available locally?

Will Rams vs. Packers be available locally? What streamers will carry Rams vs. Packers?

What streamers will carry Rams vs. Packers? How to watch Rams vs. Packers from anywhere

How to watch Rams vs. Packers from anywhere How to watch Rams vs. Packers with a VPN

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Why watch Rams vs. Packers on Netflix?

Quite frankly, because it’s the only way to legally watch it on TV, outside of living in the home market of one of the teams. The Thanksgiving Eve game isone of the five exclusive games on Netflix’s slate this season.

Following the Week 1 Melbourne game and the Week 12 game, Netflix’s normal Christmas Day games will feature the Packers and Bears in the opener, and the Bills and Broncos as the second half of the streaming doubleheader, with the Rams and Seahawks providing the nightcap on Fox

Netflix will also stream a Week 18 game for the first time, with the matchup to be determined later in the season. The world’s largest streamer will also be the home to the annual NFL Honors ceremony during Super Bowl Week in February.

If you want to get the inside scoop about what to expect from this historic Netflix broadcast, check out our Everything You Need to Know guide.

Watch a preview of Rams vs. Packers

Can you watch Rams vs. Packers for free?

Unfortunately, no. Netflix does not offer a free trial at this time, but fortunately, all three of the platform’s subscription plans come with access to all of the live sporting events on the streamer. So, regardless of whether you sign up for the $9 per month Standard with Ads tier, the $20 monthly Standard plan, or the $27 per month Premium tier, you will get the exact same NFL broadcast.

Which local channels will carry Rams vs. Packers?

In the Los Angeles market, the game will air on Channel 4, while in the progressively freezing tundra of Green Bay, the game will be on NBC26. Additionally, Packers fans in Milwaukee can watch on TMJ4. We recommend watching the game locally with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV.

What are all of the streamers you can use to watch the Rams vs. Packers?

In addition to all of the Netflix and the live TV streaming options in-market, you can also stream the matchup with NFL+, but there is a catch. NFL+ lets subscribers watch every live regular-season and playoff game that is being televised in their local market, along with all nationally televised and primetime games. However, live local and primetime coverage is limited to phones and tablets.

That means if an ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, or NBC is carrying a game where you are, NFL+ will also make that game available live on a mobile device. Additionally, live mobile games generally cannot be cast to a TV. Beyond that, NFL+ Premium adds features such as NFL RedZone and full, condensed, and All-22 game replays on supported devices, all of which can be viewed on smart TVs, but it does not eliminate the mobile-device restriction for live local and primetime games.

Sign Up www.nfl.com/plus NFL+ NFL+ allows fans to watch live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices. And with an NFL+ Premium subscription, you can watch replays of every single game without ads, condensed game replays, and coaches film. The service also allows fans to choose their audio stream (home, away, and national calls). The Premium plan also includes NFL RedZone on TV. … The service also allows users to watch out-of-market preseason games on any device. Users can also access NFL library programming ad-free. Sign Up $6.99+ / month www.nfl.com/plus

How to watch Rams vs. Packers from anywhere

The game will air on Netflix anywhere in the world where the service is supported. That means that the streamer’s slate of football games will be available in more than 200 countries during the 2026 season. The Thanksgiving Eve game will be available globally in English as well as French, German, Brazilian Portuguese, and Latin American Spanish, with dedicated announcing teams for the international-language broadcasts.

Netflix is a global company, and given the NFL’s desire to continue its expansion around the world, this seems like only the beginning of what their partnership could become around the globe.

How to watch Rams vs. Packers with a VPN

If you’ll be away from home and can’t watch the game as you normally would, you can still catch all of the action no matter where you are in the world with a VPN. A VPN can be used on your phone, tablet, or computer and make you appear to be back home — even when you’re not — making sure you feel at home no matter where you are. A VPN is a safe and secure way to stay protected online while streaming your favorite sports, movies, and shows on the go. Keep in mind that you will still need to be subscribed to a Netflix in order to stream the game with a VPN.

ExpressVPN is one of the best providers around, at one of the best prices. Currently, you can get a month of service for as little as $5. ExpressVPN is the most-trusted VPN on the market and comes with a 30-day, money-back guarantee. ExpressVPN has servers in 105 countries, best-in-class encryption, 24-hour live support, and the best speeds available.

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While ExpressVPN is our recommendation for the best VPN to use while you are traveling, there are a number of other high-quality options available depending on what you are looking for.