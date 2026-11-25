How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Rams Thanksgiving Eve game
Two teams fighting to stay in playoff contention will face off in the NFL’s first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game.
The NFL’s first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game brings two 6-4 playoff hopefuls together on Wednesday, Nov. 25, as the Los Angeles Rams host the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are coming off Week 11 byes thanks to the short week, but their most recent results couldn’t have been more different: Los Angeles rolled past the Cardinals 34-6 for its fourth straight victory, while Green Bay fell 30-10 to the Vikings. With Matthew Stafford and Jordan Love leading their respective offenses, the winner will gain a potentially important head-to-head advantage in the NFC wild-card race.
The game will kick off at 8:35 p.m. ET, and you can watch with a subscription to Netflix. Fans in both Southern California and the Green Bay and Mmilwaukee markets will be able to stream the game on their respective local NBC affiliates with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV.
How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers
- When: Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET
- TV: Internationally on Netflix, in Los Angeles on Channel 4, in Green Bay on NBC26, and in Milwaukee on TMJ4
- Stream: Watch with a subscription to Netflix and on mobile on NFL+.
- From anywhere: Watch with a subscription to a VPN.
Everything you need to know to stream Rams vs. Packers:
Why watch Rams vs. Packers on Netflix?
Quite frankly, because it’s the only way to legally watch it on TV, outside of living in the home market of one of the teams. The Thanksgiving Eve game isone of the five exclusive games on Netflix’s slate this season.
Following the Week 1 Melbourne game and the Week 12 game, Netflix’s normal Christmas Day games will feature the Packers and Bears in the opener, and the Bills and Broncos as the second half of the streaming doubleheader, with the Rams and Seahawks providing the nightcap on Fox
Netflix will also stream a Week 18 game for the first time, with the matchup to be determined later in the season. The world’s largest streamer will also be the home to the annual NFL Honors ceremony during Super Bowl Week in February.
If you want to get the inside scoop about what to expect from this historic Netflix broadcast, check out our Everything You Need to Know guide.
Netflix
Netflix is a leading subscription-based video streaming service that offers on-demand access to an extensive library of over 3,000 movies, 2,000+ TV shows, and a growing collection of acclaimed Netflix originals. Renowned for producing groundbreaking content, Netflix has become a cultural powerhouse with hit originals like “Stranger Things,” “Wednesday,” “Squid Game,” “The Crown,” “Tiger King,” “Bridgerton,” “The Witcher,” and “Black Mirror.”
The platform constantly updates its catalog, introducing fresh content alongside timeless classics and international hits. Netflix’s commitment to storytelling has also earned critical acclaim, with award-winning exclusives such as “Roma,” “Marriage Story,” “The Power of the Dog,” “Mank,” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” In 2023, their animated film “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, further solidifying Netflix’s reputation for high-quality content.
Recently, Netflix has expanded beyond standard movies and TV titles with the addition of video podcasts, and is also exploring a digital store that would offer third-party streamers within the app.
Netflix offers three plans – stream on 2 devices in HD with the “Standard with Ads” ($8.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with the “Standard” ($19.99) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on the “Premium” ($26.99) plan.
Related: How to watch every game of the 2026-27 NFL season
Watch a preview of Rams vs. Packers
Can you watch Rams vs. Packers for free?
Unfortunately, no. Netflix does not offer a free trial at this time, but fortunately, all three of the platform’s subscription plans come with access to all of the live sporting events on the streamer. So, regardless of whether you sign up for the $9 per month Standard with Ads tier, the $20 monthly Standard plan, or the $27 per month Premium tier, you will get the exact same NFL broadcast.
Which local channels will carry Rams vs. Packers?
In the Los Angeles market, the game will air on Channel 4, while in the progressively freezing tundra of Green Bay, the game will be on NBC26. Additionally, Packers fans in Milwaukee can watch on TMJ4. We recommend watching the game locally with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV.
DIRECTV
DIRECTV is one of The Streamable’s top choices for the best live TV streaming service overall in 2026, especially for users who want the most channels or want to watch the most live sports. With an unbeatable lineup of local, news, sports, and entertainment channels, three main signature packages, an unlimited DVR, and 20 simultaneous streams at home, DIRECTV remains a premier choice for any cord-cutter.
Following the launch of several genre-specific Genre Packs, there are now even more flexible ways to watch DIRECTV. Options like MySports, MyEntertainment, MyNews, and MiEspañol provide affordable, targeted alternatives to larger bundles, allowing viewers to subscribe to a specific set of channels that match their interests without the cost of a full lineup.
DIRECTV starts at $64.99 / month for its Entertainment package. You can access your local regional sports network with the Choice package, which begins at $69.99 / month, as well as the MySports Pack $44.99 / month. At the top end, they also have an Ultimate ($99.99) for 218 channels. Slimmer Genre Packs for entertainment and news are MyEntertainment for $34.99 / month and MyNews $39.99 / month. There is no contract or broadcast TV fees with this DIRECTV streaming option.
The service was previously called DIRECTV STREAM, preceded by AT&T TV.
How much does DIRECTV cost in 2026?
DIRECTV now offers flexible entry points starting at $19.99/month for the MyKids Genre Pack, while full Signature Packages like Entertainment start at $84.99/month. See the full list: DIRECTV Pricing & Plans
Does DIRECTV have a free trial?
Yes, DIRECTV offers a 5-Day Free Trial for new customers, which includes access to your chosen package and any added Genre Packs.
What are DIRECTV Genre Packs?
Genre Packs are targeted, contract-free plans introduced in 2025. They include MySports ($69.99/mo), MyEntertainment ($34.99/mo), MyNews ($39.99/mo), and MiEspañol ($34.99/mo), often bundling apps like Max, Disney+, or Hulu.
How many channels does DIRECTV have?
The channel count varies by plan: the Entertainment package starts with 90+ channels, while the Premier package offers over 185+ channels. See the full list: DIRECTV Channels.
How many streams are allowed at once on DIRECTV?
DIRECTV allows for unlimited simultaneous streams on your home network and up to 3 streams while on the go. See more details: DIRECTV Simultaneous Streams
Does DIRECTV include local channels?
Yes, local affiliates like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC are included in all Signature Packages and the MySports Genre Pack in most markets. See the full list: DIRECTV Local Channels.
Does DIRECTV have live sports?
DIRECTV is a leader in sports, offering ESPN, FS1, NFL Network, and MLB Network, plus Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) in the Choice plan and above. See the full list: DIRECTV Sports Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer premium channels?
Yes, you can add Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Cinemax. Many 2026 Genre Packs now include these services as part of the base price. See the full list: DIRECTV Premium Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer 4K streaming?
DIRECTV provides dedicated 4K channels (104-106) for live sports and special events at no extra cost, provided you have a compatible 4K device.
Does DIRECTV have a DVR?
Every DIRECTV plan includes Unlimited Cloud DVR storage, allowing you to record and save shows for up to 9 months.
Is there a Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee on DIRECTV?
An RSN fee of up to $15.99/month applies to the Choice package and above, as these plans include local sports coverage. This fee is determined by your zip code and the number of Regional Sports Networks available in your area.
Can I avoid the RSN fee on DIRECTV?
Yes. To avoid the RSN fee, you can subscribe to the Entertainment package or the MySports Genre Pack ($69.99/mo), which bundles sports content without a separate itemized RSN charge. See the breakdown: DIRECTV RSN Fees & Locations.
What are all of the streamers you can use to watch the Rams vs. Packers?
In addition to all of the Netflix and the live TV streaming options in-market, you can also stream the matchup with NFL+, but there is a catch. NFL+ lets subscribers watch every live regular-season and playoff game that is being televised in their local market, along with all nationally televised and primetime games. However, live local and primetime coverage is limited to phones and tablets.
That means if an ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, or NBC is carrying a game where you are, NFL+ will also make that game available live on a mobile device. Additionally, live mobile games generally cannot be cast to a TV. Beyond that, NFL+ Premium adds features such as NFL RedZone and full, condensed, and All-22 game replays on supported devices, all of which can be viewed on smart TVs, but it does not eliminate the mobile-device restriction for live local and primetime games.
NFL+
NFL+ allows fans to watch live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices. And with an NFL+ Premium subscription, you can watch replays of every single game without ads, condensed game replays, and coaches film. The service also allows fans to choose their audio stream (home, away, and national calls). The Premium plan also includes NFL RedZone on TV.
The service also allows users to watch out-of-market preseason games on any device. Users can also access NFL library programming ad-free.
How to watch Rams vs. Packers from anywhere
The game will air on Netflix anywhere in the world where the service is supported. That means that the streamer’s slate of football games will be available in more than 200 countries during the 2026 season. The Thanksgiving Eve game will be available globally in English as well as French, German, Brazilian Portuguese, and Latin American Spanish, with dedicated announcing teams for the international-language broadcasts.
Netflix is a global company, and given the NFL’s desire to continue its expansion around the world, this seems like only the beginning of what their partnership could become around the globe.
How to watch Rams vs. Packers with a VPN
If you’ll be away from home and can’t watch the game as you normally would, you can still catch all of the action no matter where you are in the world with a VPN. A VPN can be used on your phone, tablet, or computer and make you appear to be back home — even when you’re not — making sure you feel at home no matter where you are. A VPN is a safe and secure way to stay protected online while streaming your favorite sports, movies, and shows on the go. Keep in mind that you will still need to be subscribed to a Netflix in order to stream the game with a VPN.
ExpressVPN is one of the best providers around, at one of the best prices. Currently, you can get a month of service for as little as $5. ExpressVPN is the most-trusted VPN on the market and comes with a 30-day, money-back guarantee. ExpressVPN has servers in 105 countries, best-in-class encryption, 24-hour live support, and the best speeds available.
While ExpressVPN is our recommendation for the best VPN to use while you are traveling, there are a number of other high-quality options available depending on what you are looking for.
- Most Secure: NordVPN | Starting at $3.09 per month
- Best Budget Option: Surfshark | Starting at $2.50 per month
- Best Free Option: Proton VPN | Free plan available
Live TV Streaming Find out more >
Service Matchmaker
Our Matchmaker lets you compare multiple channels across all live TV streaming services. Just tell us what you watch and we’ll handle the rest.