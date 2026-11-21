With a background in sports and entertainment reporting, he’s covered everything from Broadway to college football. He cut the cord in 2014 and has a sharp eye for streaming trends and a soft spot for Hallmark movies.

No. 6 Notre Dame (9-1) welcomes SMU (7-3, 5-3 ACC) to Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend on Saturday, Nov. 21, looking to strengthen its position in the College Football Playoff race. The Fighting Irish routed Boston College 41-7 last week for their third consecutive victory, while the Mustangs suffered a crushing 49-7 loss to No. 11 Wake Forest that dealt a major blow to their ACC title hopes. SMU was the first opponent to visit Notre Dame Stadium when it opened in 1930, but the programs haven’t met since Notre Dame’s 59-6 victory in 1989.

The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. If you are looking for a live TV streaming service with the best mix of channels and price, we recommend streaming the game and the entire college football season with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV. You can also watch with one of Peacock’s two Premium subscription options.

How to watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. SMU Mustangs

Everything you need to know to stream Notre Dame vs. Michigan State

How to watch Notre Dame vs. SMU

How to watch Notre Dame vs. SMU Why watch Notre Dame vs. SMU on DIRECTV

Why watch Notre Dame vs. SMU on DIRECTV Watch a preview of Notre Dame vs. SMU

Watch a preview of Notre Dame vs. SMU Can you watch Notre Dame vs. SMU for free?

Can you watch Notre Dame vs. SMU for free? What streamers will carry Notre Dame vs. SMU?

What streamers will carry Notre Dame vs. SMU? How to watch Notre Dame vs. SMU with a VPN

5-Day Free Trial $64.99+ / month directv.com Start streaming DIRECTV & save up to $30 off your 1st mo. of service! Learn how.

Why we recommend DIRECTV to watch Notre Dame vs. SMU

When it comes to offering the most channels in streaming, every live TV streaming service is chasing DIRECTV. The platform offers the most of The Streamable’s top 35 cable channels, so if you are looking for a breadth of programming options, DIRECTV is a surefire hit. In addition, the streamer has the industry’s best guaranteed free trial. While others can roll out longer options depending on what time of year it is and what qualifications you meet as a customer, DIRECTV offers a five-day trial to all new users. So, if you are specifically looking to watch the Notre Dame vs. SMU game, this is the option that makes the most sense.

But DIRECTV is able to offer an even more compelling package of channels for football fans. Earlier this year, DIRECTV launched its Genre Packs that allow people to pick curated channel lineups around central themes and genres, and for sports fans, that means the MySports Pack.

The MySports plan runs $65 a month after the aforementioned five-day free trial, which gives you a way to check out everything that it has to offer before having to pay a penny. However, currently, you can also save an additional $15 off your first month, so you will only pay $50 for the first 30 days of the season.

You’ll also get a bunch of great sports channels with MySports, including ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, SEC Network, TBS, TNT, and USA Network, and depending on your market, ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC.

These channels bring you an incredible selection of games from across pro and college sports, oh, and MySports also comes with a free ESPN Unlimited subscription. Pretty solid. All these channels and features are available for just $65, which is why it’s our favorite way to watch.

Watch a preview of Notre Dame vs. SMU

Can you watch Notre Dame vs. SMU for free?

If you are just looking for a streaming service to watch this specific game and nothing else, there are options available for you. We already mentioned DIRECTV’s industry-leading guaranteed option, but Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV all offer free trials as well, but they vary in length, so be wary. DIRECTV’s trial runs for five days, while Hulu + Live TV’s is a solid three days.

Those are pretty straightforward, but when it comes to the sports-minded streamer Fubo, things can get a little complicated. As The Streamable’s expert David Satin discovered when signing up for the services, figuring out how long Fubo’s trial is — even as you are signing up — can be a bit difficult. Nonetheless, it will be at least one day, with the potential to be as many as seven, depending on a wide range of factors that Fubo does not share publicly.

The YouTube TV trial is said to be “up to two weeks,” but can be as short as two days. So it is difficult to ascertain what you are actually getting before you go through the signup process.

If you are looking to watch the game for free, I would recommend DIRECTV, because that streamer has the longest guaranteed free trial and gives you the best channel options.

What are all of the streamers you can use to watch the Notre Dame vs. SMU?

Fortunately for football fans, there are six different streaming services that will stream the game, so you have options to choose from if you don’t already subscribe to any of them. We discussed Sling and the free trial options above, but there is one more, and it offers a different type of streaming arrangement.

In addition to the live TV streaming options, since the game is being broadcast on NBC, you will be able to stream it on Peacock’s two Premium tiers. Peacock Premium runs $11 per month while Premium Plus comes with additional features for $17 monthly.

Sign Up peacocktv.com Peacock Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” “The Office,” and original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports and NBC programming, including the NFL, MLB, WWE, the Olympics, the Premier League, NASCAR, the French Open, college football and basketball, and the PGA Tour. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets. … Peacock also includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties, including NBC, Bravo, and E!. Additionally, Peacock has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels. The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows, including “Parks and Recreation” and the entire Dick Wolf library, which includes “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.” Peacock features weekly Sunday night NFL games during the regular season, available on the Premium and Premium Plus plans. Peacock again raised prices on August 18, 2026, with the cost of plans increasing to $8.99 for the Select, $12.99 for Premium, and $19.99 for Premium Plus. The service also features blockbusters and critically acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, as well as content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios. Sign Up $8.99+ / month peacocktv.com

How to watch Notre Dame vs. SMU with a VPN

If you’ll be away from home and can’t watch the game as you normally would, you can still catch all of the action, no matter where you are in the world with a VPN. A VPN can be used on your phone, tablet, or computer and make you appear to be back home — even when you’re not — making sure you feel at home no matter where you are. A VPN is a safe and secure way to stay protected online while streaming your favorite sports, movies, and shows on the go. Keep in mind that you will still need to be subscribed to a live TV streaming like DIRECTV in order to stream the game with a VPN.

ExpressVPN is one of the best providers around, at one of the best prices. Currently, you can get a month of service for as little as $5. ExpressVPN is the most-trusted VPN on the market and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. ExpressVPN has servers in 105 countries, best-in-class encryption, 24-hour live support, and the best speeds available.

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While ExpressVPN is our recommendation for the best VPN to use while you are traveling, there are a number of other high-quality options available depending on what you are looking for.