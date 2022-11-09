Cinedigm Announces Deal to Bring Cineverse App to Samsung Smart TVs

More customers than ever will soon have access to Cineverse. The streaming platform’s parent company Cinedigm announced on Wednesday that it had signed a new deal with Samsung in which the Cineverse app will now be offered in the Samsung Smart TV app store.

That means that Samsung Smart TV owners will now have access to the 46,000 video-on-demand films and shows in Cineverse’s library. Viewers can easily access linear channels and on-demand titles in one place, browsing through the genres they want to watch most, from anime and horror to sci-fi/fantasy, comedy, music, independent film, and more.

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Samsung,” Cinedigm vice president Jennifer Soltesz said. “The opportunity to bring Cineverse to an even larger audience through the most popular smart TV brand among U.S. households perfectly aligns with our overall direction for this brand and the breadth and depth of entertainment content it provides.”

Cinedigm first introduced Cineverse in September. The company sees its newly launched platform as a way to offer focused options of lesser-known content, in the hopes of filling in holes that naturally occur in search functions on other services. The platform is focused on FAST (free ad-supported TV) channels, but is adding more premium subscriptions as well. Cineverse is available as a standalone subscription, or via the live TV streaming service Vidgo.

Cineverse also recently struck a deal with ROW8, a premium movie rental service that carries some films which are still in theaters. Cineverse subscribers are now able to rent recently released movies with no contracts or subscription fees.

Samsung has also recently been active when it comes to further additions to its Smart TV lineup. In October, Samsung Smart TVs added functionality for Philo, the skinny bundle streamer that includes more than 60 popular television channels. With the addition of the Cineverse app, Samsung Smart TV owners now have even more content at their fingertips.