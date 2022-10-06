Philo Adds Support for Samsung Smart TVs, Its First Smart TV Streaming Option

Philo, the skinny bundle streamer that includes more than 60 popular television channels for $25 per month, is becoming more accessible for Smart TV users. The company has rolled out its first release of Philo for Samsung Smart TVs on models released since 2018. With the addition of Samsung Smart TVs, Philo is now available on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, iOS, Android, and web.

The company says, “We made the decision to launch an early version for Samsung Smart TVs to allow more of our subscribers to access Philo during the Yellowstone and Holiday season. We wanted to provide increased accessibility to all the shows you love, especially when traveling or visiting loved ones that may not have a Philo-supported device.”

Initially, the app supports a similar homepage experience that will allow users to navigate between Home, Guide, and their favorite Saved Shows. Philo says upcoming enhancements include text-based search, enhanced player navigation, and robust profiles for shows and channels.

To download the app, you can access it from the Samsung TV App Store.

Philo is one of the least expensive ways to get live TV with channels like AMC, A&E, BET, Discovery, Food Network, History, TLC, Lifetime, Hallmark, Paramount Network, and more. Subscription options start at just $25 per month following a seven-day free trial, with the ability to add-on premium channels.