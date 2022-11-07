Cinedigm, ROW8 Partner to Offer Premium Movie Rentals on Cineverse

The Cineverse library is about to see a huge expansion. Cineverse’s parent company Cinedigm has announced a new partnership with ROW8 that will allow subscribers to rent recently released premium theatrical movies on a transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) basis.

ROW8 offers the latest blockbuster movies, fresh from their theatrical runs, and makes them available to consumers before they are released on subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platforms. Cineverse will offer access to premium content via a “Still in Theaters” promotional shelf on the service’s main page, and a dedicated section on Cineverse showcasing ROW8’s full content offering. This capability will be added to Cineverse in the coming months.

“ROW8 is renowned for their consumer-friendly approach to transactional streaming and their offering of both Studio and Independent new releases and evergreen titles dramatically enhances Cineverse’s library,” Cinedigm president and chief strategy officer Erick Opeka said. “With this deal, Cinedigm joins an elite club of global scale streaming platforms that offer in-theater and new release films. Combined with our next generation search technology, we think we will offer movie lovers one of the most compelling and complete streaming experiences in the industry.”

ROW8 is a movie-only over-the-top (OTT) rental service featuring both new and catalog titles. The service has distribution deals with the biggest studios in Hollywood, including Disney, Paramount, Sony, Universal, Warner Bros. Discovery, and more. It also features a proprietary “Movie Love Guarantee” allowing customers to stop their film within the first 30 minutes if they don’t like it, and exchange it for another without any additional fees.

Cinedigm initially launched Cineverse in September. The company hopes to use the streaming service to capitalize on the holes that naturally pop up in search functions on other streamers by offering focused options of lesser-known content. The service is focused on FAST (free ad-supported TV) channels, but is adding more premium subscriptions, like the new offering from ROW8, as well. The Cineverse film and TV library currently consists of over 46,000 video-on-demand films and shows.

Cineverse is available as a standalone subscription, or via the live TV streaming service Vidgo. It currently offers an ad-supported subscription tier that is free, and an ad-free tier for $2.99. If the streaming platform keeps adding premium options like the ROW8 partnership, expect it to be picked up by more services for distribution soon.