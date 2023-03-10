Could Netflix’s Crackdown on Password Sharing Spur Other Streamers to Follow?
Netflix has been at the forefront of the anti-password sharing charge for nearly a year. After months of testing in nations like Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, the world’s largest streamer first announced in October 2022 that measures to stop users from sharing their log-in information with people outside of their homes would be more widely implemented in early 2023. These measures are set to roll out more broadly this quarter, and we may have seen a preview of what those efforts entail.
However, Netflix is not alone in its attempts. Other streamers have lesser-publicized — and more lenient — measures in place in an attempt to curb users from sharing their log-in information with people that they don’t live with.
Netflix
What Are Hulu’s Rules on Password Sharing?
Hulu currently has the most restrictive measures in place outside of Netflix. The streamer is pretty lax when it comes to sharing passwords with others except when it comes to live TV. Currently, you can have up to six user accounts and two concurrent streams on the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service, but it’s a much different situation on the live TV streaming side of the service.
As a Hulu + Live TV subscriber, you can get the “Unlimited Screens Add-On” to watch on all the devices linked to your home network at the same time and you can watch while traveling from up to three different mobile devices. However, in order to continue having access to live content, Live TV subscribers must check in with the “Home Network” every 30 days, which is one of the pillars of Netflix’s currently unfolding plans.
What Are HBO Max’s Rules on Password Sharing?
HBO Max does not have any specific rules in place to prevent password sharing. However, executives at AT&T — which owned WarnerMedia when the service was initially launched — have said that the streamer has built-in features to make sure that users are abiding by the user agreement and checks in monthly to see how users are using the service, allowing some flexibility, but flagging “rampant abuse” of password sharing.
However, stricter measures could be on the way with the launch of the forthcoming merged HBO Max and discovery+ streaming platform later this spring. Warner Bros. Discovery executives may decide they want to beef up their password-sharing measures when the merged platform goes live this spring in an attempt to attract new subscribers and bring in more revenue.
What Are Prime Video’s Rules on Password Sharing?
Prime Video does not appear to be overly concerned with password sharing, possibly because it’s part of the Amazon Prime membership and can generate revenue through other areas. Through “Amazon Households,” users can share Amazon benefits with other adults, teens, and children so long as they share payment methods, according to Amazon’s website. The Household feature restricts access to two adults, four teens, and four children.
Amazon currently does not have any official rules about sharing a Prime Video password, even though it is possible to have a subscription to the video service outside of the larger construct of Amazon Prime. So, the current rules do allow customers to share passwords with those outside their home, but in fairly limited numbers.
What Are Disney+, Apple TV+, Peacock, Paramount+’s Rules on Password Sharing?
Still other streamers have almost non-existent rules when it comes to password sharing. Disney+ does not have any specifics on password sharing in its rules, but it allows users to create up to seven profiles on one account and stream on as many as four devices at a time.
Meanwhile, Family Sharing is a function of Apple TV+ that enables account holders to give free access to video to up to six additional users. Users of Apple TV+ can invite others to join their “family” using various Apple IDs. Both Peacock and Paramount+ allow users to stream up to three devices at a time with no stated limits on household restrictions.
While crackdowns on password sharing may be controversial, it’s easy to understand why streamers are instituting such measures. Netflix estimates more than 100 million households around the globe use shared accounts, and enforcing password sharing presents a big opportunity for revenue growth.
But as for whether other streamers will follow in Netflix’s footsteps and enforce stricter measures most likely hinges on Netflix’s success. If its efforts, though unpopular, are a financial win for the streamer, others will likely follow suit. However, if things end disastrously, such as a noticeable uptick in cancellations, the service’s streaming rivals may be more cautious moving forward.
