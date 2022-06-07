fuboTV to Soon Offer Ability to Hide Unwanted Channels

Ask and ye shall receive! Live TV streaming service fuboTV has been asking customers for input as to what features they would like to see the service incorporate in the future and, to their credit, it appears that the streamer is in the process of making at least one of them happen.

One of the updates that Fubo subscribers had asked the service to include was the ability to hide channels from the channel guide if they weren’t of interest to the viewer. This feature is already available across a number of platforms, including fuboTV competitor YouTube TV, and apparently Fubo thought that it was a good enough idea to move forward with.

As pointed out on Reddit, the streamer’s request platform has now marked the request as “In Progress,” so users should anticipate being able to better configure their channel guide in the relatively near future.

fuboTV already prioritizes its channel guide by moving a user’s favorite channels to the top of the grid, so it is possible — even likely — that the streamer will next allow customers to only see their favorite channels in the guide rather than making them go through and individually select every single network that they have no intention of ever watching.

Recently, fuboTV has been accelerating its regular experimenting by changing its price point and billing structure while also removing features from certain plans, including dropping 4K access for its basic plan for new customers.

Despite all of the changes at the sports-focused streamer, the loss of roughly 74,000 subscribers following the football season was in line with internal expectations, especially given the recent price increase.

Following the first quarter of this year, fuboTV reported having 1.056 million subscribers after seeing 81% year-over-year subscriber growth in North America.