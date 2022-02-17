FuboTV Reverses Course on Quarterly Billing Experiment
Last week, fuboTV officially dropped their monthly billing option in an effort to transition to a quarterly format. However, just 10 days later, the sports streaming service has reversed course and is back to the monthly plan.
For subscribers who opted for the quarterly plans in the short window of opportunity, their billing cycle will change today. When FuboTV made the initial announcement, the company admitted that it was one of an ongoing series of experiments “to better understand what our subscribers are like.”
Apparently, that experiment did not go very well, given the quick about-face. This is the second time that the streamer has attempted to move to a quarterly billing cycle. In February 2021, FuboTV also sought to transition to a quarterly plan, but changed their minds just days later.
By moving to a quarterly plan, the hope was to limit the monthly customer churn at the platform and to capitalize on sports fans signing up to stream the Super Bowl. However, it is possible that fuboTV saw that the longer subscription period served as a higher barrier of entry for fans looking to watch the big game than they had anticipated and decided that the traditional monthly plans were better for consumers.
FuboTV ended 2021 with an all-time high of 1.1 million subscribers. In comparison though, it is still much smaller than Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV, which both have about four million subscribers each.
