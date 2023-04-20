Nordic Streamer Viaplay Now Available on Roku Devices in U.S., U.K., Canada

If you’re a user of a Roku streaming device, or if you’ve perhaps bought one of the company’s new in-house manufactured TV sets, you now have a new entertainment option at your fingertips as long as you live in the United States, United Kingdom or Canada.

Thanks to a multiyear agreement between the two sides, the Nordic streaming service Viaplay is now available for users on all Roku devices. Viaplay offers U.S. and Canadian users over 1,500 hours of acclaimed series and films, alongside curated third-party content. A subscription runs $5.99 per month and is completely ad-free.

Viaplay is the world’s leading producer of Nordic Noir - premium drama from the Nordic region - and its offering spans top-class crime thrillers, young adult shows, historical dramas, documentaries, and much more. The Viaplay content now accessible to Roku users in North America include the provocative young adult drama “Threesome”; the critically rated biopic “The Dreamer - Becoming Karen Blixen” starring Connie Nielsen (“Gladiator”); and the gripping US-Swedish crime series “Cell 8.”

Audiences in the United Kingdom get a different, but no less entertaining, entertainment lineup. Viaplay viewers in the U.K. can watch hit titles such as the intense crime drama “Face to Face” with Lars Mikkelsen (“House of Cards”); the acclaimed Danish series “White Sands” and “Seaside Hotel”; and the legendary “The Bridge”; as well as live sports such as football from the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers, LaLiga and Scottish Cup, United Rugby Championship and NHL hockey.

“Roku makes it easy for users to find diverse international content such as Viaplay’s renowned Nordic Noir premium dramas, on a platform that supports cutting edge search features and functionality,” Roku’s director of international content distribution Mary-Anne Taylor said. “This new partnership brings the best of the Nordics to Roku customers in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., and Viaplay’s attractive sports offering to our users in the U.K.”

Viaplay was first introduced in the U.S. in February 2023. It is now available in 13 countries around the world, and can be streamed on a myriad of devices, including Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Google TV; as well as online on PC and Mac.

“This multi-year partnership makes it even easier for audiences in Viaplay’s three newest markets to subscribe to our unique service. Roku has outstanding reach and brand recognition among viewers,” said Vanda Rapti, EVP of Viaplay Group. “Launching on Roku devices will bring Viaplay directly to many more fans of top-quality international storytelling - both those who love Nordic Noir and those who just don’t know it yet - and to sports supporters across the U.K.”