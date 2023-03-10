Roku Tabs Best Buy to Become Exclusive Retail Partner of Smart TV Line

Consumers rejoiced when Roku announced it was releasing its own line of in-house manufactured smart TVs in January. A Roku-powered TV that marries hardware and software is one of the best ways to offer users a complete streaming experience, with all of their favorite apps right at their fingertips.

The launch of Roku’s smart TV line is set for this spring, and it appears that the company is getting its ducks in a row in preparation. On Friday, Roku announced it was partnering with Best Buy, which will become the exclusive retailer of Roku Select and Plus Series TVs when they become available to consumers.

Best Buy and Roku will also team up by using their data to make TV advertising more relevant. Brands will be able to work with Best Buy and Roku to target, optimize, and measure their ads on Roku using Best Buy shopper data to ensure consumers are seeing the advertising content that most interests them.

“Our goal is to create a better TV experience for everyone,” Roku’s co-head of U.S. brand sales Julian Mintz said. “We’re bringing together our entire business to build the future of entertainment and advertising — making the TV experience simpler, offering the right marketing, data, tech, and scale to drive real results, and helping win the entire streamer’s journey together with Best Buy.”

The new Roku-manufactured TVs will be available in 11 models ranging from 24” to 75”. The new Roku Select and Plus Series TVs will focus on the features that streamers value most in a smart TV; all HD Roku Select offerings will include Roku Voice Remotes, while all Plus Series 4K TVs will come with Roku Voice Remote Pros. All Roku-branded TV models will continue to offer fan-favorite features including Find My Remote, Private Listening, and access to great content like live TV and sports.

Roku’s entry into the smart TV marketplace is well-timed. According to a survey from fall of 2022, 62% of households now use smart TVs to stream video content. That’s a huge increase over the 47% who streamed TV this way in 2021, and is likely to climb even higher this year. The reputation Roku has built over the years as a leader in streaming video technology should help the company see immediate success with its line of smart TVs, coming exclusively to Best Buy in the near future.