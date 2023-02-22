Everything You Need to Know About Viaplay; Nordic Streaming Services Launches Today in U.S.

Cord-cutters in the United States now have a brand new way to enjoy their favorite content from Nordic countries like Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and more. Viaplay is launching in the U.S. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, expanding its global footprint even further.

Viaplay is the leading producer of high-quality and psychologically penetrating series and films from the Nordic region — a genre known as Nordic Noi — whether that be atmospheric and suspenseful crime dramas, provocative and stylish young adult series, or dark comedies. Subscribers will have unparalleled access to high-quality Nordic film and television on Viaplay, all subtitled in English.

How Much Does Viaplay Cost?

How Much Does Viaplay Cost? Is There a Free Trial of Viaplay?

Is There a Free Trial of Viaplay? What Content is Available on Viaplay?

What Content is Available on Viaplay? What Features Does Viaplay Offer?

What Features Does Viaplay Offer? Can You Use Viaplay to Watch Live Sports in the U.S.?

Can You Use Viaplay to Watch Live Sports in the U.S.? What Devices Can You Use to Stream Viaplay?

How Much Does Viaplay Cost?

A subscription to Viaplay costs $5.99 per month. There is just one price tier of Viaplay, and the company does not currently offer users an annual plan.

Is There a Free Trial of Viaplay?

Yes! New users can sign up for a seven-day free trial of Viaplay before they are charged the $5.99 monthly subscription price, so you’ll have a week to try the service to see if it’s right for you.

What Content is Available on Viaplay?

Viaplay series available exclusively on the platform include Danish crime drama “Trom” starring Ulrich Thomsen, Norwegian thriller “Furia,” and acclaimed Swedish drama “Threesome,” co-starring Lucien Laviscount.

Viaplay’s extensive line-up also includes internationally acclaimed titles such as “A Man Called Ove” (recently remade with Tom Hanks); Academy Award-winning dark comedy “Another Round” starring Mads Mikkelsen, and award-winning psychological thriller “Partisan” (Best Series winner at Canneseries).

Also on Viaplay is fascinating documentary “Operation Cannabis,” award-winning comedy-drama series “Love Me” and “Pernille,” young adult series “Delete Me,” historical drama “The Emigrants,” and smash-hit financial drama “Exit” — one of Norway’s most-streamed series.

The service will also carry three movies from the renowned Millennium/”The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” trilogy. Featuring the exclusive U.S. premieres of more than 50 premium series and films, upcoming premieres include the provocative drama “Cell 8,” set in the United States and Sweden; biopic “The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen” starring Connie Nielsen; and Season 3 of interrogation drama “Face to Face” starring Lars Mikkelsen.

The service will also be the U.S. home of WWII war drama “Gold Run” starring Sven Nordin; true crime drama “The Congregation;” critically acclaimed historical drama “Margrete: Queen of the North;” gritty crime series “Fenris;” and the streaming premiere of Hilma af Klint biopic “Hilma” directed by Academy Award nominee Lasse Hallström and co-starring Academy Award and Emmy nominated actress Lena Olin.

What Features Does Viaplay Offer?

Viaplay offers users ad-free, on-demand streaming. Unfortunately, there are no announced plans to offer content in 4K or give users the option to download content and watch it offline at this time.

Can You Use Viaplay to Watch Live Sports in the U.S.?

Viaplay does not hold the rights to any U.S. sports streams for the present. However, the service does carry UEFA English national team, La Liga, Scottish League Cup soccer, Coppa Italia, United Rugby Championship, Rugby Football League, NASCAR, Elite Ice Hockey League, and more in the United Kingdom, suggesting that live sports could be available on Viaplay in the U.S. in the future.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Viaplay?

Viaplay is available to stream in the U.S. via dedicated apps on iOS (Apple’s App Store) and Android (Google Play) mobile phones and tablets; Chromecast devices; Smart TVs, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV streaming devices; as well as on web browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Safari). The service is also available through Comcast’s Xfinity and Xumo platforms and as part of The Roku Channel’s Premium Subscriptions line-up.