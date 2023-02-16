T-Mobile, Metro PCS Users to Get MLS Season Pass Free Starting Feb. 21

The start of the 2023 Major League Soccer season is mere days away and customers of T-Mobile and Metro PCS mobile phone services will be able to enjoy the action all season long for free!

T-Mobile has announced it will provide users of both brands a full year-long subscription to MLS Season Pass, the new streaming service dedicated to MLS games from Apple TV. That’s a $99 value, and includes access to all games of the 2023 MLS season, with no blackouts.

Check out a Promo for T-Mobile’s ‘MLS on Us’ Offer:

“T-Mobile customers already get unbeatable value with entertainment benefits like Apple TV+ on Us and now we’re giving them yet another with one year of MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app on Us,” T-Mobile’s Mike Katz said. “With the Un-carrier, you don’t just get access to the nation’s leading 5G network, you also get some serious value with so much included on top of your wireless plan.”

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app on Us will be available in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app starting Feb. 21 for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers. To access, T-Mobile customers just need to download the app and sign in with their phone number. The MLS regular season kicks off on Feb. 25.

With an MLS Season Pass subscription, audiences can watch every MLS match on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can sign up for MLS Season Pass now to enjoy hundreds of hours of on-demand content in anticipation of the season’s start.

The move to offer free year-long subscriptions to MLS Season Pass is an expansion of the relationship between Apple and T-Mobile. In August 2022, the two companies announced a deal in which customers of certain T-Mobile plans got free Apple TV+ subscriptions indefinitely. T-Mobile first began offering new customers a free year of Apple TV+ in 2021.

This is not the only game package that T-Mobile customers receive for free. Earlier this week, Major League Baseball’s out-of-market streaming service MLB.TV confirmed that the mobile phone provider would be providing customers with free access again this season.

MLS Season Pass recently announced technical details for its first season, as well as its hosting teams for both the games and studio content built around them. T-Mobile customers who are big soccer fans should peruse the list thoroughly because they’ll soon be watching every MLS match of the 2023 season for free.